A sharply divided Tempe Union Governing Board last week signaled its intention to do away with school resource officers on its six campuses by next summer.
The board also failed to approve a $270,000 contract with Phoenix for SROs at Mountain Pointe and Desert Vista, leaving those schools with what Superintendent Dr. Kevin Mendivil called “a revolving door” of officers that leave no chance for the development of a relationship between police and the school communities.
Tempe Union spokeswoman Megan Sterling stressed, “There has been a daily presence on campus since the start of this school year” at both Ahwatukee campuses.
“They are off-duty officers, and it is not a consistent person,” she said. “You could have five different people there during the course of the week – hence a ‘revolving door.’”
Both votes followed impassioned pleas for and against the presence of uniformed armed officers on campuses as all six high school principals, a representative of the district teachers union, a teen suicide prevention expert, a Tempe City Council member and the top brass in the Tempe Police Department pleaded with the board to postpone a vote.
Urging the board to approve the resolution were a collection of parents, a couple teachers and students – mainly from Desert Vista High School – who said cops have no business on campus and that they reinforced a discipline system that treated students of color more harshly.
While teachers union leader Steve Adams said a survey drew a higher-than-usual response favoring SROs on campus, several teachers told the board that officers intimidate students, particularly those of color, and contributed to violence on campus.
But one speaker said the resolution cherry-picked outdated data when it states Black students are three times more likely to be referred to law enforcement than their white counterparts.
The votes also showed a deep divide on the board as Berdetta Hodge and Andres Barraza – who have been sympathetic to the anti-SRO movement – voted against the resolution to move toward “alternative school safety plans without current usage of SROs” and eliminate officers on campus before the beginning of the 2022-23 school year.
Hodge said the board needed more study, noting the board had little idea how the community felt about SROs since most of the speakers against officers last Wednesday were part of the Desert Vista community.
She wanted a scientific survey of parents, teachers, students and other community members.
Barraza complained that he had been left out of the formulation of the contract with Phoenix Police for SROs at Mountain Pointe and Desert Vista, stating, “I am very deeply hurt that I was not considered.”
He also slammed the absence of Phoenix Police representatives at the board meeting, noting that the entire leadership of Tempe Police were in attendance. “To me this is just reflective of the irresponsibility we keep seeing with Phoenix PD,” he said.
Voting to wind down the presence of SROs at all Tempe Union campuses were its chief proponent, board President Brian Garcia, and relative newcomers Armando Montero and Sarah James.
James was particularly harsh in her criticism of the Phoenix Police Department and cited the federal investigation into its activities.
She quoted the president of the National Education Association, who said, “This is no time to look away – police violence against Black people happens.”
James also noted that the NEA leader also said violence “is the direct result of how white supremacy culture is the air we breathe in America.”
Montero, who was president of the Desert Vista Senior Class of 2019, recalled how he saw an officer break up a fight outside the cafeteria and saw an armed officer with his hand on his gun pinning a student to the ground.
“That makes me and many students feel very uncomfortable,” Montero said. “I remember having conversations with many of my friends that day about that incident and I know this is not an isolated incident in and of itself.”
While stating there are times when a police officer is needed on campus, Montero said, “Does that justify a full-time SRO assigned to a school? I don’t think so.”
“Beyond that they are routinely involved in situations that counselors, teachers, social workers are better suited and trained for,” Montero said, “we have to move away from the solutions that have the appearance of safety in place of more effective solutions.”
When it came to voting on a $270,000 contract with Phoenix for SROs at Mountain Pointe and Desert Vista high schools until the end of the school year, both Montero and James voted “no.”
James said she would not be able to sleep at night if she voted to give district funds to Phoenix Police.
Hodge and Barraza voted for the contract but Garcia abstained, claiming a conflict of interest because he and Mendivil had spent many hours working on updating the contract with Phoenix to have the SROs on the two Ahwatukee campuses.
The vote sinking the two campuses’ SROs means officers will be “on call” in case police intervention is needed.
Mendivil, who indicated he supported SROs on campuses but wanted them working together as teammates of educators and administrators, said, “We would continue with having on-call officers and I will just say that’s extraordinarily inefficient.”
He said there would be a “revolving door” for officers at the two high schools and that without the consistent presence of the same officers, there was little hope for developing any rapport between police and students.
Prior to the vote, Mendivil had stressed that the proposed agreement between Tempe Union and Phoenix had been updated and “is in line with what we’re trying to do in terms of changing the tone and moving forward.”
Earlier, he indicated his concern for encounters between SROs and students that may have involved excessive physical force.
“I am publicly stating that I’m very, very sorry that any of our students in the past have had the experiences that they’ve had with SROs,” saying “negative experiences” students have had with SROs are “not acceptable.”
Mendivil offered to hire a consultant with no ties to the district that could objectively study the issue, including surveys of parents, teachers and students.
Montero disagreed with Hodge that the broader resolution to discontinue SROs was shutting out any part of the Tempe Union community.
But Hodge was adamant about what she termed was the absence of any broad conversations about SROs with teachers, principals and students.
“I don’t feel everyone was engaged in it,” she said, saying it seemed like the resolution “was presented to us and now we want to go to the stakeholders instead of the other way around.”
“You’re talking about African-American students and I’m the only African-American board member and has never been presented in it,” she said.
Barraza wondered if the resolution spelled the end of a “first responders academy” he wanted established to develop a sense of mutual respect and cooperation between students and law enforcement.
“We have to develop the mindset,” Barraza said. “We have to encourage our students and teach them what community policing is and work together.”
Garcia said the resolution involved “a different approach because, as Dr. Mendivil can attest to, we’ve been in discussion for months.”
“I’ve been focused on prioritizing physical, social, emotional, psychological safety,” Garcia said at one point. “We’ve done a lot in this district to prioritize that. We have improved our front offices. We have changed locks on doors so they can be locked from the inside and that’s been a hefty investment. We have added additional layering of gates.”
Garcia insisted that Tempe Union did not have a comprehensive safety program and that the SROs are part of a state grant program.
He said the district needs “a comprehensive plan” with “meaningful updates” and that the resolution was not eliminating continuing dialogue with all facets of the Tempe Union community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.