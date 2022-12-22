DiCiccio criticizes Ahwatukee’s exclusion from bond package

Phoenix City Council on a 7-1 vote advanced the city’s proposed $500 million General Obligation bond toward the November 2023 ballot last week as Councilman Sal DiCiccio ripped its exclusion of another fire station for western Ahwatukee while allocating over $50 million for arts and culture – most of it for just two projects.
DiCiccio bowed out of the Dec. 13 meeting after his remarks, while voting against it was Councilman Jim Waring, who said districts with light rail stations and routes “are getting an unequal share of the pie” comprising about $52 million for fixing streets.
But Mayor Kate Gallego praised the city administration and the executive committee that crafted the bond package for addressing a sizeable portion of what they called the city’s “most urgent needs” amid $1.2 billion in infrastructure and facility additions and improvements that had been identified after months of study. The $500 million package still leaves about $147 million worth of “the most urgent needs identified by staff” untouched.
That was the main reason DiCiccio ripped the bond package, questioning why the city was allocating $50.4 million for arts and culture – including $21.6 million for a new Latino Cultural Center and $14 million for a permanent venue for the Valley Youth Theater.
“We’ve been planning for a fire station on the west side of Ahwatukee for as long as I can remember – even from the 1990s …What happened to that fire station?” he asked city administration representatives who were briefing the council on the bond package.
“Our response times in that area are going up pretty dramatically,” DiCiccio continued. “And it makes it really hard if almost impossible for me to vote for a bond proposal that has millions of dollars for arts programs.
“There’s not anything there for this fire station, which is critical to the life and safety and the health of the individuals who live in that area.”
The bond program allocates the largest portion of the $500 million for public safety, with $132.5 million for four fire stations in other parts of the city, replacement of one police precinct and renovation of another and a $9 million. renovation of the police department’s property management warehouse.
DiCiccio‘s call for a third fire station comes at a time when Blandford Homes is preparing to add 1,050 houses and more than 500 townhomes and apartments to about 373 acres along Chandler Boulevard between 19th and 27th avenues.
Executive Assistant Fire Chief Scott Walker did not dispute DiCiccio’s assertion of the need for a third Ahwatukee fire station, noting the land for it was purchased with money form the city’s last General Obligation bond passed by voters in 2006.
“We are well aware of the needs in this part of the community,” Walker said. “We are aware of the calls for service in that community and we watch it almost daily.”
Walker said a variety of factors went into his bond subcommittee’s consideration of what projects to include in the bond package, including response times and other metrics that are part of a formula for prioritizing fire safety capital needs.
He also said a third Ahwatukee fire station has been given a “high priority” for the next bond package – which likely won’t be created for another five years.
“It really was just a matter of when we ran through the metrics that we use, these other four projects had a significantly higher frequency of risk to the city and to our residents,” Walker told DiCiccio. “And that’s how things roll.”
“I’m not saying…that station isn’t a priority,” Walker continued. “It is just that at some point we had to make that decision in an area where we have thousands of calls every year and an area where we might have hundreds of calls a year. So that’s how we came to this decision and why it just fell outside of the top four projects that we brought forward and the committee voted on.”
He also said the department is looking at how to use technology and other ways to improve response times to western Ahwatukee communities.
DiCiccio told Walker “I appreciate that a lot” and that “I know how hard you’ve worked on it.”
“But when it comes to the safety issue,” he added, “the only thing they’ve asked for was that fire station being included.”
The councilman also said that while he understood other parts of the city also suffered from prolonged emergency response times that exceed the national standard, “that fire station literally has been talked about since the 1990s.”
Meanwhile, Waring condemned the light rail tilt in the appropriation of $17 million for the city’s Vision Zero road safety initiative, $12.5 million for its T2050 Mobility plan and $22 million for pavement maintenance.
“To touch on districts where you put light rail,” Waring said. “I think you tear up the streets and then you build all new ones, so those people who have light rail are also kind of getting a twofer. They’re getting a lot of infrastructure.”
Some of the council members who voted for the bond package and also approved the spending targets were nonetheless unhappy about some omissions.
Vice Mayor Laura Pastor lamented the absence of any projects for the LGBTQ community as well as military veterans and she, like others who saw no funding for their pet projects, said they’ll be pressing for future funding.
The GO bond is the city’s first since 2006 and the city administration said it hopes it will be the first of $500 million bond proposals it will put before voters every five years in an effort to keep Phoenix on a stable fiscal footing.
Council and the administration will work on ballot language for the bond measure for a formal vote by June that will call for the November election. They also will be mapping out an intensive marketing campaign to inform and persuade voters to approve it.
The package also goes back to the council in March, possibly giving members a chance to lobby for their pet projects at the expense of others.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.