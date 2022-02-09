One week after Jan. 30, Amy and Travis Dale saw their faith in God reaffirmed in the wake of a horrifying tragedy that befell the second-oldest of their three sons.
That tragedy started to unfold around 1:30 a.m., when police called their Ahwatukee home to tell them their son Aidan, 19, had been in an accident.
He had been out with some friends and was riding a motorized skateboard on the main campus of Arizona State University when, out of sight from his pals, he fell.
His friends found him, unconscious and bleeding from a severe head laceration. At a trauma center, Aidan was diagnosed with bleeding in the brain and had to be intubated after suffering a seizure.
His uncle, Steve Dale of Tennessee, relates on a gofundme.com page that he set up to help his self-employed brother Travis, a counselor, and his sister-in-law Amy, a life coach, what neurosurgeons diagnosed:
“MRI showed confirmation of a DAI3 injury, a type of TBI (traumatic brain injury). A Neuro Surgeon offered his scans and pointed out the dark spots on his brain that signified significant trauma. Diffuse Axonal Injury (DAI) is the shearing (tearing) of the brain’s long connecting nerve fibers (axons) that happens when the brain is injured as it shifts and rotates inside the skull. DAI usually causes injury to many different parts of the brain. Aidan’s brain has many of these!”
“The doctors aren’t sure how long the recovery will be or if and when he will regain consciousness with this type of injury. He is currently under sedation because his body has uncontrollable seizures anytime they try to wake him up. This process will be a long one.”
His parents individually and together have been documenting that process in blogs on Facebook and caringbridge.com as scores of friends of the family rally to their aid.
Both the tragedy and those friends’ response moved Amy to initially post on Aidan’s first day in the intensive care unit:
“I am so overwhelmed. I'm overwhelmed with seeing my son in this condition, with the unknown that this brain injury holds, with the reality of what is happening in front of my eyes. But I am also overwhelmed with the precious and amazing family and friends that have come around us figuratively with messages, cards and prayers, and also literally with the same. … The small glimmers of hope in each one...so special!! We are treasuring each with great appreciation and gratitude.”
She detailed how doctors initially increased Aidan’s sedation because his body had made uncontrollable movements.
At one point a few days after that post, Aidan unconsciously had pulled his gastronomy tube from his stomach – causing fears the move might have torn a hole in his stomach, triggering a dangerous leak.
But those fears turned out unwarranted – one of the many small miracles the couple have noted as they’ve watched their son, clutched his hand and whispered words of encouragement and prayers in his ear.
Amy explained how her two other sons, Truitt and Brennan also agonized over their brother and each wore a piece of his jewelry in a desperate attempt to keep him as close to them as possible.
They and their parents were not the only ones agonizing over what had befallen Aidan, who by all accounts is, in his uncle’s words, “a sweet and loving boy.”
Also bereft were four close friends who had grown up together with Aidan, playing Ahwatukee Little League, then club baseball “and just stayed super-tight” as they went to different high schools where they also played baseball, according to Kim Whitmyer, the mother of one of those boys.
Those four boys’ parents were among a number of people who consoled the Dales as they prayed for some miracle to happen to Aidan, who graduated last May from Mountain Pointe High School and is attending Mesa Community College.
Three of those moms also formed a movement dubbed Aidan’s Alliance and commissioned a bunch of silicon bracelets, similar in size to bracelets other charities have had made to support awareness for their cause.
The bracelets, colored green because that is a color used to promulgate awareness of brain trauma, has the name “Aidan’s Alliance” on the outside and a passage inside from Paul’s letter to the Philippians.
One mom, Sona Westerlund, put up $650 for the first batch of bracelets, which are being sold for $10 apiece with all proceeds going to the Aidan’s family to help defray medical and related costs.
The bracelets already have become a
hot item.
“I had one individual in Tennessee buy $2,000 worth of bracelets,” Whitmyer said. “They have a support system throughout the country that has been great…They’re going on GoFundMe, they’re buying bracelets in Wisconsin. It’s just been a nice outpouring of love. Just our Ahwatukee itself: you can’t find a more loving, caring community.”
More than $18,000 has been contributed on the gofundme.com site toward an initial $25,000 goal.
As the support network hummed along, Amy and Travis have continued to journal about their son’s journey in the hospital.
On Friday, they were waiting for his tracheal tube to be removed fully so that they could begin preparing for Aidan’s transfer to a rehab facility, knowing his brain injury was so severe that they were not expecting quick progress in his condition – or even if there would be any progress at all.
Doctors removed the tracheal tube
and shut off the ventilator, installing a voice piece.
As Amy recounted in her blog:
“He started looking at us on his bedside and we began asking questions. Hi Buddy do you know your name? He said ‘Kid Cudi’. LOL!! (that’s an American rapper). We asked him again and he named another name we didn’t recognize. Then we said ‘Who is Aidan?’
“We said ‘does that name sound familiar?’ He said ‘yes, it does.’ We said, 'that is your name?' and he said ‘Yes! That’s my name.’ We continued with questions and one was ‘Do you know what happened to you?”
Aidan answered with a joke: “Did I get pregnant?”
“There were many other amazing things he remembered and answered over the 30 minutes and also some things he got confused about.” Amy wrote. “That’s normal. His team is super impressed how well he did and how long he lasted with us.”
On Saturday, another miracle transpired: With help, Aidan feebly sat up on the edge of his bed and began lifting his arms and legs – prompting his mother to note, “The medical team said they have not seen this fast of progress from a brain injury like his EVER! Hello, God Wink, showing off his miracle.”
Amy noted that because Aidan had ripped out his gastronomy tube, there has been some bleeding and doctors will have to wait a few days to replace the tube.
“My heart got some high highs today as well as some lows and fear that got in the way of God’s victories He performed in Aidan today,” she wrote. “I refocused my mindset to the many accomplishments and miracles of the day and prayed and whispered in my son’s ear before I left.”
And behind this all, it’s hard to ignore the words from Philippians that are a of foundation for Aidan’s Alliance’s growing army:
“Do not be anxious about anything
But in every situation
Through prayer and petition,
With thanksgiving,
Present your requests to God
And the peace of God, which transcends all understand.
Will guard your hearts and minds in Jesus Christ.”
