Phoenix is starting a six-month pilot program this month that will allow Phoenix solid waste customers to schedule a home pickup of their household hazardous waste.
The city Public Works Department is partnering with Kary Environmental Services, a local company that offers professional collection and handling of hazardous waste materials.
“The HHW Home Pickup Pilot Program is another example of the ways the city of Phoenix is adapting to the realities of COVID-19 while still providing crucial services. This home pickup program makes it easy for residents to properly dispose of hazardous materials, including things like batteries and paint,” said Mayor Kate Gallego, adding that 700 tons of waste could be diverted from landfills annually.
Residents who wish to dispose of paints, aerosols, batteries, electronics and chemicals and similar hazardous waste must first check to see what’s acceptable. A list is at phoenix.gov/publicworks/HHW.
Then they have to go to phoenix.gov/publicworks/HHW or call 602-262-6251 to schedule a pickup. Residents can schedule a pickup during the last two weeks of the month, though it won’t be collected until the following month.
The waste must be contained, sealed and labeled HHW materials at a visible and accessible area next to garage or front door on the pickup date. The city stressed hazardous materials cannot be put on the curb or sidewalk.
Vice Mayor Thelda Williams, chair of the Transportation, Infrastructure and Innovation subcommittee said the pickup service is meeting a need in the city while “ensuring proper disposal of chemicals and toxic wastes that could harm families and the environment.”
There is no additional cost for the service but homeowners are entitled to only one free pickup during the six months of the program.
The current Alternative Drop-off program started last April 2020 also remains in effect.
Before the pandemic, the Public Works Department hosted nine drive thru HHW collection events per year at various locations on a Friday and Saturday.
A spokeswoman said on average, that drive-thru effort attracted 700 vehicles.
In April, those events were canceled. Public Works offered three different vendor drop-off locations where residents can call ahead to drop off HHW materials at their own time.
Since switching to the drop-off model in April, the average number of customers who took advantage of the no-cost drop-off option decreased to 200 per month.
On average, Phoenix’s HHW collection program diverts approximately 500-700 tons of HHW materials from the landfill.
More information is at phoenix.gov/publicworks/hhw
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.