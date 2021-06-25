Phoenix City Council last week took a step toward chipping away at a nearly $3.2 billion accrued pension liability for police and fire retirees with a plan that Ahwatukee Councilman Sal DiCiccio called “the least fiscally responsible plan I would support.”
Mayor Kate Gallego refused to go along with part of that plan – a possible $1 billion pension liability bond issue – expressing reservations about investments that might be made by future politically appointed members of the Arizona Public Safety Personnel Retirement System Board.
“I do have concerns in the future about some of the candidates for governor who are likely to succeed and who they might put in these seats,” Gallego said.
Even DiCiccio, who frequently butts heads with the mayor, agreed with Gallego’s assessment of PSPRS and said he wishes police and fire pension could be put under the Arizona State Retirement System because it has a better track record with its investments.
“You and I are totally in agreement on the status of the entity itself,” he said. “And I would love to find a way to get rid of it and move it into a more stable fund. But that’s not what’s in front of us. The only thing in front of us now is whether or not we want to pay down that debt.”
DiCiccio also expressed concern that the city’s plan to pay down its debt assumes PSPRS will deliver on its projected investment returns of about 7.5 percent when it historically has achieved only around a 5 percent return, increasing the city's liability.
Gallego concurred, stating “Some of the investments this pension fund made in the past, were unnecessarily risky and didn’t pay off. And that’s part of the reason for the current funding levels” required of the city.
Without criticizing the PSPRS, the administration memo to Council noted that the city’s unfunded liability comes from “actual results (interest earnings, member mortality, disability rates, etc.) being different from the assumptions used in previous actuarial valuations.”
“Most funds in PSPRS are significantly underfunded due to historical low returns on plan assets, people in general living longer and decreases in governmental workforces,” it said.
The city’s total pension debt has nearly doubled in two years, increasing to $5.4 billion from $3.01 billion at the end of the 2018-19 fiscal year.
Its funding ratio is hovering around 40 percent even though it should be twice that, City Manager Ed Zuercher and Chief Financial Officer Denise Olson said.
The unfunded part of that ratio equals $3.2 billion of a total $5.4 billion pension debt for fire and police retirees.
The administration’s memo to Council noted that its three-pronged plan would “avoid a huge burden” down the road that would require “significantly decreasing services or an increase in taxes.”
“This taxpayer burden must be balanced with being fiscally responsible and committed in providing pensions to retirees,” the memo said.
They said the increased pension fund liabilities and costs already “have placed significant budgetary constraints on the City’s ability to provide employee wage and non-pension benefit increases, public services and infrastructure maintenance.
“While currently manageable, this pressure will continue into the foreseeable future. Further, credit rating agencies and lenders place strong consideration on the funding plan and funding levels of the City’s pension systems when determining their view of the overall financial health of the City.”
The plan includes three components that,
if successfully could erase the city’s pension fund liability by 2038 or even 2036.
One component involves possible future Council approval of a $1 billion pension bond issue if interest rates are below 3.5 percent.
Zuercher said he didn’t want to float any more than $1 billion in bonds out of caution lest the city exhausted its borrowing capacity and be rendered unable to pay for important infrastructure needs.
Another part of the plan involves taking 1.2 percent of the $5.6 million in expected new revenue from recreational marijuana sales taxes.
The final component increases the General Fund contribution to pension debt by $39.7 million this fiscal year for a total payment of $283.6 million.
Councilwoman Ann O’Brien asked what would happen if “we do not pay our debts and go into an economic downtown.”
Olson replied, “If we do not make those annual contribution payments, then that starts a sequence of events that (would be) detrimental to the city.”
DiCiccio underscored the urgency behind the administration’s plan even though he felt the problem requires even stronger measures, stressing state law requires the debt be paid above any other expenses.
“If we don’t handle these things in the way that they’ve presented – by putting these monies toward paying down the debt – we’re going to be screwed in the future as a city.”
He said some cities have floated pension bonds successfully while “other cities have failed at it and they’ve lost really their rear ends on it and the reason why is that they did not set in place fiscal measures and fiscal ways of handling those additional dollars coming in: they started using it for everything else.”
The city also established a Pension Reserve Fund “to ensure annual payment during downturns in the economy.”
The administration stressed its plan maintains “the city’s legal commitment to employees and retirees by paying at least 100 percent of the annual required contribution.” ′
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.