The State Senate has yet to act on a House-passed bill that would require schools to include a study of the Holocaust and other acts of genocide in their mandatory curriculum.
Under HB 2241, students in grades 7-12 would be taught about genocide at least twice in the school year.
The bill passed the House with only one abstention on Feb. 4 but has not had a final Senate vote even though both Republican and Democratic caucuses have signaled their support of the measure.
Recognized as an international crime by the United Nations, genocide is an act committed with an intent to destroy a national, ethnic, racial, or religious group.
The systematic persecution and execution of Jews lead to 6 million deaths during the Holocaust, said Rep. Alma Hernandez, who sponsored the bill.
Genocide education comprises a smallpart of McClintock teacher Kristie Johnson’s world history class.
Johnson said having the requirement of genocide education incorporated into lesson plans will help students better connect with atrocities that have been and are being committed in various parts of the world.
While exploring the Holocaust and Armenian genocide in class, Johnson also tries to incorporate modern events like that in Rohingya.
“I try to make sure that when I’m teaching world history, especially ancient history, that there are connections to modern-day society,” Johnson said. “As human beings, we are pattern-oriented and we are continually repeating things,”
State Sen. Sally Ann Gonzales, D-Tucson, said during committee hearings on HB 2241 that it was paramount that schools teach students about other acts of genocide – including that against Indigenous people in America.
Genocide is an integral part of U.S. history, and its effects can still be identified today, said Gonzales.
“The reason we added ‘other genocides’ to the bill was so that … they could be taught as well,” said Hernandez. “This ensures we are teaching the next generation about the Holocaust so that it never happens again.”
