As the four investors prepare for an open house today on their plan to save the Club West Golf Course, dozens of homeowners are raising numerous questions about the proposal and asking their HOA board to slow down a tentative schedule for considering it until they’re satisfied with the answers.
The Edge Team – comprising four local buyers, Taylor-Morrison home builders, a golf course architect and a course-related designer and two land use attorneys – will hold the open house 6:30-8 p.m. Jan. 29 at Altadena Middle School.
And the investors say they are prepared to answer the questions that were raised last week at a meeting of at least 70 homeowners at a neighbor’s home. Investor Matt Shearer also said homeowners can submit answers to him and his partners directly at their website, TheEdge.golf, where they will host a Q&A session online this week.
The homeowners who met last week want the Club West Community Association board to postpone for at least three months a proposed community-wide March vote on the plan.
The homeowners began delivering a flyer to Club West homes on Saturday that listed some of the questions they have about the Edge Team plan, suggesting they might seek an injunction against the HOA board if it follows through with its timeline for a community vote.
Board President Mike Hinz lauded the homeowners and said the board would work with them on their concerns, calling that timeline “fluid.”
“The board applauds their initiative,” Hinz said. “This is something we’ve been asking for the homeowners to do since Breuninger filed bankruptcy.”
Richard Breuninger owned the course for less than a year before owner Wilson Gee took it back in September 2019 for failure to maintain payments on the $1 million he promised to pay for the site.
Hinz also said there is no deadline for homeowners to submit questions to the board for the Edge Team’s response.
“There’s absolutely no time limit,” he said. “We would never put a time limit on asking questions.”
“There should be questions,” he continued. “I mean, don’t forget the board’s going to have questions too.”
“As far as the timeline is concerned,” Hinz added, “of course it’s fluid. If all the questions are answered and we’re ready to go, we go. If the questions aren’t answered and there’s things that need to be addressed, then we’ll probably reconsider the timeline.”
“We’re pleased to see people organize,” Hinz said. “We’ve been hoping that they would organize for a long time.”
Adding that “we’re not pro or con” on the course plan, Hinz said, “we’ll support whatever the community wants to do.”
“I would encourage people to go to the meeting, go and listen to what these guys have to tell you, develop your questions,” Hinz said.
Judging by social media comments, reaction to the plan appears mixed among the approximate 2,700 homeowners.
Homeowners’ comments ranged from relief that the eyesore of a dormant course might finally be eliminated to questions about the sustainability of the Edge Team plan to anger over the proposed houses for the course.
The Edge Team presented its plan Jan. 16 to a packed room of homeowners.
It calls for construction of 162 single-story and two-story homes on three sections of the golf course; creating an 18-hole “precision course as well as a driving range and 18-hole putting course; and building a multi-use combination clubhouse/community center.
Club West resident Jim Lindstrom, who in 2016 put together with experts a plan for homeowners to buy and run the golf course, said even some neighbors who lived away from the course expressed concern about those whose lots abut the portions where houses would be built.
He recalled that one resident who owns one of those premium lots abutting the course said that instead of his view of the Estrella Mountains, “he’d be looking through the window of a second-floor bathroom” if two-story homes are constructed.
Edge Team representatives have stressed that the four buyers need the homes to pay for the reconfigured course and community building.
Lindstrom said that selling part of the golf course to Taylor Morrison at even $100,000 per lot would yield more than $16 million for the buyers.
He said it was clear at the impromptu meeting last week that “there’s a growing amount of angst” about both the Edge Team plan and the board’s tentative hope to vote on it next month and put it to a community vote in March.
The questions circulated by the group over the weekend reflect skepticism that a reconfigured golf course would succeed financially.
Golf course architect Forrest Richardson said on Jan. 16 that the course planned for the community is the kind that would be popular with more people, especially millennials, because it takes less time to play while still offering a challenge.
Resident and attorney Ellen Davis said there is nothing to ensure what would happen if homeowners vote to change the use regulations for the course.
If residents vote to lift the restrictions, she wondered, “What is the mechanism that would give the people or the board or anybody any control over the development?”
She also asked what safeguards would even prevent Gee from canceling escrow and deciding to develop the site himself or “if these people go bankrupt and it gets sold at a trustee sale.”
Any housing plan for the Club West Golf Course would require a series of city approvals, she noted, wondering what might happen if city planners reject the Edge Team housing plan.
The flyer addressed both the timeline for a vote and the Edge Team plan.
“A complete business plan has not been provided to the homeowner,” the flyer stated. “The buying group stated they have a pro forma business plan from one of their business partners. A business plan lays out the buyer group’s strategy, plan, timeline contingencies and financial pro forma for the property leading to success.”
The flyer went on to demand, “100 percent transparency is needed for every dollar invested and transferred between parties” and “disclosures on the property disposition if the business fails.”
It asked what protections homeowners have to prevent construction of even more homes and what analysis was done to ensure the new course’s economic success and “environmental impacts including loss of views, potential overcrowding – i.e. schools, streets and noise.”
And it raised an issue that also has been a major theme on many social media sites: “What other options for the property has the HOA board proactively pursued.”
One option raised during the meeting and on social media is turning the course into open space.
However, the cost, maintenance and irrigation of such an alternative remain unknown.
The water issue also has been raised in questions about the proposal.
Lindstrom noted that the city already has raised its rates by 5 percent this year and plans another 5-percent hike next year.
“We don’t know what water rates will be in the future,” he said.
