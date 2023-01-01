Virtual meetings puzzle Village Planning Committee members

As the Ahwatukee Foothills Village Planning Committee peppered developers of the 417-unit apartment complex on 50th Street with questions and concerns, Constance Holcolm sat in front of her laptop screen grinding her teeth.
“It was frustrating,” Holcolm said the day after the Dec. 19 committee meeting; no matter how hard she and city Planning Department staff tried, she couldn’t get to speak during the virtual meeting.
“I absolutely loved everything that they had to say,” she said. “And it sounded like they had same concerns we have.”
Holcolm had no problem voicing her concerns about the project’s impact on traffic in an already heavily congested area near her home during an online neighborhood meeting conducted by the developers last month.
But the problem city has not allowed Phoenix’s 15 village planning committees to meet in person since the pandemic initially curtailed gatherings in March 2020.
While Phoenix City Council has been meeting in person – with citizens allowed to attend – for several months, no one can explain why the committees are still being forced to stay online for meetings that often involve projects where citizens want to appear in person with their concerns about a project’s impact on their neighborhood.
At the Dec. 19 meeting, Vice Chair Andrew Gasparro – who was elected chairman for 2023 – specifically noted before recommending tabling the apartment project vote that he “heard no public comment.”
While none of the eight committee members who had logged in apparently knew Holcolmb was out in the metaverse trying to make her comments known, member Darin Fisher raised the issue about why the panel was still meeting virtually instead of at the Pecos Community Center.
City Planner Nayeli Sanchez Luna cited City Council.
“The City Council still has decided to keep it virtual,” she said. “If anything does change, we would automatically notify any other VPCs.”
Another planner said the last update he received from council was six months ago. That struck Gasparro as odd because Council meets in person.
He then asked Sanchez Luna. “Does the mayor and council have feedback from VPCs across the Valley or across the Phoenix area that going back to formal sessions in person is the preference? It certainly seems the case with this group. I won’t speak for everybody but just based on the feedback over the last 18 months, that seems to be a prevalent comment that’s been reoccurring.”
She replied, “City Council has heard a lot of different opinions on the VPC and one of them is remain virtual. Others, they want to go back in person. The City Council is the one making the ultimate decision to remain virtual until further notice.
“With the coming 2023, we don’t know if that might change now that they have removed the emergency protocol regarding virtual meetings. So there might be an update in 2023. However, right now that is where we stand.”
That led committee members to question how they can directly tell the mayor and council they want to resume in-person meetings.
And Fisher said, “I’m wondering if that is the most up-to-date information. I had had a conversation very recently with Mayor Gallego and we actually talked about this particular thing and I’m not sure that’s correct information anymore – that council is requiring us to meet virtual. She seemed to think that decision was up to the individual village. So perhaps we can get clarification on that.”
The panel also discussed the number of committee members who haven’t logged in regularly for meetings, forcing cancelations for lack of a quorum.
Because six of the current 14 committee members were absent, the VPC just had the bare minimum for a quorum to vote on anything Dec. 19.
The frustration became clear when members were voting on next year’s chair and vice chair.
While Gasparro was unanimously elected chairman, the committee never got to vote on a vice chair.
One member had logged off.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.