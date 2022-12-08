Club West hearing delayed, Edge lawyer slams Conservancy

A Superior Court hearing on The Edge’s request for a dismissal of a lawsuit by the Club West Conservancy was abruptly moved from last week to Dec. 14.
The Conservancy, a group of Club West homeowners, want Judge Timothy Thompson to permanently ban the sale of any portion of the 164-acre course for homebuilding.
While The Edge owns the declarant rights to the course, the Conservancy contends that Shea Homes – which passed those land-use rights to The Edge – had followed the lead of the original homebuilding company in that community by marketing the 18-hole executive course as a nearly permanent feature.
The Conservancy also contends that both homebuilders signed sales agreements with homebuyers that guaranteed a championship golf course.
In the latest filing on behalf of The Edge, attorney Daniel Dowd reiterated his argument that the Conservancy has no standing to even bring the suit.
“There is no case, statute, restatement or other persuasive authority providing strangers to a contract with standing to obtain a declaration interpreting, enforcing or challenging a contract,” Dowd wrote, referring to the property declaration governing the site’s use.
Contending that an outright dismissal of the Conservancy’s bid would save the court time and money compared to a prolonged legal proceeding, Dowd claims only direct beneficiaries of the contract are entitled to bring an action in court.
And he said the Conservancy does not fit that bill, even though it filed a list of about 50 Club West homeowners who were listed as an attachment to its amended complaint. He also said that the Conservancy is ignoring a portion of the contract that gives the course owner the right to remove any restrictions that would bar the site’s use for purposes other than golf.
“Here, the Property Declaration contains no term identifying CWC, or adjacent property owners, as intended beneficiaries, only a statement that the parties to the Declaration believed the ‘development’ and attractiveness of Club West would be enhanced if the Property was used as a golf course,” he stated.
Dowd also labeled as “absurd” the Conservancy’s contention that UDC, the first homebuilder in Club West that was later acquired by Shea Homes, have a legal right to demand that the site be maintained for golf.
The Conservancy has focused on the fact that some 360 homeowners paid premium prices for lots adjacent to the course.
“CWC knows it does not hold declarant rights and that its members do not own even an inch of property subject to the declaration,” Dowd wrote.
“The Property Declaration expressly states that the purpose of the use restriction is to enhance and protect the Property (not adjacent Club West homeowners) and only the Property owner (not Club West homeowners) benefits from the terms of the Property Declaration,” Down asserted.
He also said the Conservancy has misinterpreted case law in Arizona in a way “that somehow permits it to enforce the Property Declaration without being a party or third-party beneficiary.
“This characterization is false,” Dowd continued. “CWC and its members are non-parties and non-third party beneficiaries to the Property Declaration. CWC cannot seek a declaration to interpret or enforce the Property Declaration.”
In essence, Dowd is asserting that the judge must dismiss the Conservancy’s case as a matter of law, virtually without hearing any evidence.
“The Property Declaration is a contract. Whether CWC or its members have standing must be determined as a matter of law by applying well-recognized and governing contract principles,” he wrote. “The inescapable reality is that CWC lacks standing because it is not a party to or third-party beneficiary of the Property Declaration.”
Dowd also attacked the Conservancy’s assertions that homeowners’ property values have been harmed by the site’s barren state.
“CWC alleges its members’ damage as follows: ‘Abandoning the Golf Course and leaving it as a field of weeds has negatively impacted the values of Club West’s members’ homes and substantially degraded Club West’s members’ lifestyles.’
“The golf course was first closed, however, in 2016,” he wrote, contending that means that each homeowner who claims their property values have suffered would have to appear in court so the judge could hold “mini adjudications” as to whether each had legal standing to have their claim of harm heard.
