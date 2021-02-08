The Kyrene Governing Board plans a study session next Tuesday, Feb. 9, on reopening its classrooms as Superintendent Laura Toenjes said she hoped COVID-19 vaccinations would enable students to return to campuses “even if health metrics do not change as rapidly as we hope.”
But it was still unclear when that might happen and the latest county COVID-19 metrics indicate a full reopening might not be in the cards for at least a few weeks.
Meanwhile, Tempe Union Governing Board has set 5:30 p.m. today, Feb. 3, for a “comprehensive COVID-19 update,” although it is unclear when the district would even go back to the hybrid model that allowed students in alphabetically designated groups on campus two days a week. Tempe Union has not offered five days of classroom learning since last March.
Toenjes’ letter to parents echoed her report to the board on Jan. 26, when she provided a largely pessimistic assessment of the health challenges confronting Kyrene.
“Kyrene is currently seeing the same volume of cases, case reports on campus now with only a fraction of the students present for on-site services,” she said. “These case reports are higher than what we saw before schools transitioned to online learning. Case counts would be significantly higher if all of our in-person learners were on campus right now.”
Compounding the problem, she said, was the high number of teachers who have exhibited COVID-like symptoms. Even if they are not infected by the coronavirus, they would not be allowed on campus for 14 days if classrooms were open.
Toenjes said the state-wide shortage of substitute teachers poses another personnel issue if schools were to reopen and a high absence rate continued among the district’s teaching staff.
While she said the district “is optimistic about the impact vaccinations will have an employee health staffing levels and overall community spread in the coming weeks,” she also said classrooms would not reopen until the three benchmarks for virus spread were in the moderate range for two consecutive weeks.
“We understand the enormous impact that this pandemic has had in a community and we have compassion and empathy for our students, our staff and our families,” she said. “We will continue to closely monitor the weekly reports and we are prepared to make a rapid transition once the community health metrics show that it is safe to do so and our staffing levels are sufficient to welcome in-person learners back on campus.”
So far, the three benchmarks that Kyrene and Tempe Union rely on to make their classroom opening decisions are still well into the significant-spread category.
However, the updated data released Jan. 28 by the county showed encouraging trends, as all three benchmarks showed a reduction in virus levels.
Cases per 100,000 dropped in Kyrene from 745 to 529; percentage of positive new test results dipped from 18.5 percent to 14.6 percent; and percentage of hospital visits with COVID-like symptoms from 13.7 percent to 12.5 percent. Virtually the same trends exist in the data for Tempe Union.
The Kyrene and Tempe Union virus metrics are the same or lower than those in other East Valley school districts that have reopened campuses for five-day in-classroom instruction.
For example, Mesa Public Schools’ metrics are 678 cases per 100,000, test positivity nearly 19 percent and hospital visits are at 12.5 percent, according to the data released last week. Chandler Unified’s metrics were 693 cases, 19 percent positivity and 12.5 percent hospital visits. Gilbert Public Schools, which reopened classrooms for five-day-a-week learning two days ago, recorded 722 cases per 100,000, 20 percent positivity and 12.5 percent for hospital visits.
Kyrene currently is seeking feedback on a survey to parents and staff that Toenjes said “would inform that discussion” on reopening at next Tuesday’s study session.
But Toenjes added:
“We also recognize that many families are anxious to have children back in school, especially now that are teachers and staff have begun receiving their vaccines. Please know that even Kyrene employees who received their first vaccine at the earliest opportunity still will not be fully vaccinated prior to this Feb. 9 board meeting. I appreciate your patience and understanding as we consider all of the factors and all of the voices.”
Board members did not directly comment on reopening during that part of the meeting reserved for their individual announcements.
Only board President Kevin Walsh praised the administration for arranging to have rapid virus testing available at the district headquarters for employees.
Each board member in some way, however, acknowledged receiving numerous comments from the community and said they appreciated them.
Emailed comments from parents and staff to the board consumed nearly an hour of the meeting and most praised the district’s decision to keep classrooms closed.
Typical of those sentiments was one parent who wrote, “Thank you for making a decision to keep schools closed for in-person learning. I believe this is the right decision to keep not only the students and teachers safe, but also the entire community. Please continue to follow the scientists.”
But other parents remain adamant in their desire for a full in-classroom option.
Parent Jason Armstrong started a petition on change.org in the hope of getting 500 signers. As of AFN’s Monday deadline, he had garnered 360.
“As I look around Maricopa County, I see our neighbors; Public, Private, and Charter Schools, providing solutions for parents who wish to send their kids back to In-Person learning, and I’m astonished and disappointed that Kyrene has hard-lined the virtual-only policy regardless of the state guidance and/or the public desire,” he wrote.
“There have been endless medical publications and federal/state communications that the best/safest place for our children to be is ‘in the classroom,’ he also said, noting “Nothing will ever be 100 percent safe. There were risks pre-COVID, there are risks during COVID, and there will be risks post-COVID. Why are teachers any different than grocery store employees, nurses, firemen, doctors, manufacturing employees, or any other essential workers?”
All school districts to some degree face a loss of state per-pupil reimbursement because funding for online learners is 5 percent lower than the reimbursement rate for in-class students.
But State Senate Republicans have said that among their budget priorities is equalizing the reimbursement rate for one year in fiscal 2021-22. Gov. Doug Ducey’s budget did not include that equalizer.
Brian Lockery, Kyrene’s director of business services, said he was encouraged by the Senate GOP caucus’ offer, which also includes $67 million in flexible dollars that districts can use for either operating or capital expenses.
“Kyrene School District appreciates the two education proposals offered and looks forward to continued discussions on restoring education funding,” he said.
“Online instruction has been a key tool to provide a safe learning environment, and reduced funding for distance learners places a significant strain on school district budgets at a time when additional supports are needed to keep students on track academically. As the state budget begins to take shape, Kyrene hopes to be included in conversations about how to use the projected state budget surpluses in both FY21 and FY22 to strengthen education in Arizona.”
