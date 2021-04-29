Gov. Doug Ducey’s decision to pull his statewide mask mandate for schools won’t make any difference for staff, students and visitors at Kyrene and Tempe Union campuses.
Soon after Ducey on April 19 rolled back the mandate – and gave individual school districts the power to decide whether to require masks – both Kyrene and Tempe Union announced their mask requirements will remain in effect indefinitely.
“There is no immediate impact to Kyrene’s existing guidelines,” Kyrene announced. At this time, face coverings are still required in all Kyrene schools and facilities. Further information will be available in the coming days about what impact, if any, the order will have on Kyrene’s current safety strategies.”
Acknowledging that “the question of face coverings has been fraught with debate,” Tempe Union last Friday said the mask mandate would remain in effect for the rest of the school year.
It said COVID-19 “remains in a level of community spread that is categorized as ‘substantial’ by both Maricopa County and the State of Arizona and that that means cloth face coverings must be worn at all times while on any District property, in any District facility, at any District event, whether indoors or outdoors, and in any District vehicle.”
Some of the two districts’ neighbors took different approaches in light of Ducey’s ruling even though they all agree that the Centers for Disease Control has recommended masks be used on campuses.
Mesa Public Schools, the state’s largest district with 50,000 students and over 9,000 employees, made masks voluntary outside of buildings on playgrounds and sports courts but retained the mandate inside schools and district vehicles until next Monday, when masks could become optional inside or outside if virus transmission levels do not rise.
Gilbert Public Schools, Scottsdale Unified and Chandler Unified governing boards voted to retain the mask mandate until the end of the current school year, stating it could become optional during summer school. Higley Unified’s board was meeting after AFN’s deadline to discuss its mask mandate.
During the Tempe Union Governing Board meeting last week, some parents emailed the board imploring the district to remove the mandate while others praised officials for “following the science.”
But some parents criticized the district’s continuation of all-virtual learning on Wednesdays for “deep cleaning” in buildings, questioning what science the district is following with that policy.
While invoking the Centers for Disease Control’s recommendation that masks continue to be worn on school campuses, Tempe Union has had no reaction to the agency’s recent announcements that “it is possible for people to be infected through contact with contaminated surfaces or objects (fomites), but the risk is generally considered to be low.”
One parent wrote, “There is zero justification for continuing to be closed on Wednesdays. No district that is in person five days is spiking with cases. It is absurd that you are counting that as an education day to slither through the days requirement to get funding. We want funding also, but we want the education that goes with it.”
Numerous news organizations, including CNN, The New York Times have taken to task the “hygiene theater” of “overzealous cleaning.”
The board and administration could not respond to such criticisms because state law forbids officials from responding to items brought up by the public that were not on the agenda.
Ducey in a prepared statement said he was rescinding his executive order mandating masks in schools because of the number of people who have been vaccinated against COVID-19.
At last count, 38 percent of Arizonans had received at least one dose of a vaccine. The figure for those fully immunized is closed to 27 percent.
All of those who have been inoculated, however, are at least 16 – older than most of the children in school – because the Centers for Disease Prevention and Control has yet to approve any vaccine for those younger than that.
Chris Kotterman, lobbyist for the Arizona School Boards Association, acknowledged that was true. But he said the governor’s decision, coming just five weeks from the end of the school year, was both unnecessary and creates “mask mandate chaos.’’
“Now the pressure will be on various boards,’’ Kotterman said. And he said there will be other complications.
“It’s likely you’ll have students showing up saying they don’t have to wear masks anymore,’’ Kotterman explained. He said the governor should have just let the situation remain stable through the rest of the year.
“Five weeks isn’t that long,’’ he said.
State schools chief Kathy Hoffman was even more critical.
“Today’s abrupt removal of the mask mandate in schools is just one example in a long line of decisions that have resulted in Arizona’s embarrassing response to a virus that has claimed over 17,000 lives and impacted thousands more,’’ she said in her own statement.
Hoffman also pointed out that children younger than 16 remain ineligible for the vaccine.
“And the CDC still recommends universal masking in public schools to ensure safe learning environments,’’ she said.
That question of who is and isn’t vaccinated also concerned Joe Thomas, president of the Arizona Education Association, noting “about 80 percent, if not 85 percent, of the people in a building are students.”
“And so you’ve got a small population at the school that maybe has had the vaccine if they’ve chosen to do so,’’ Thomas said. “And you have a massive population that doesn’t have it.’’
He noted that in Michigan health authorities just reported 43 new outbreaks of COVID-19 in schools.
“Taking down our guard too soon and not finishing out the year in as safe a way as possible is likely going to make us take a step backwards,’’ Thomas said. “It’s unfortunate and it’s frustrating. And it shows once again that educators, once again, can trust this governor to not support them.’’
Hoffman also has concerns about
the timing.
“Today’s announcement destabilizes school communities as they end what has arguably been the most challenging year for education,’’ the schools chief said. Hoffman said now that the decision has been foisted on local boards they should make “transparent, evidence-based decisions that build trust in the safety of our schools.’’
Capitol Media Services contributed to this report.
