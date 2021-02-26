Shante Soulsberry’s vision was forged in a childhood no kid should endure.
The Ahwatukee woman recalls walking the streets of San Diego as a child with her sister with nowhere to go because her mother couldn’t find shelter.
Soulsberry said some days they walked until their feet were raw, without food or even a bathroom.
The two girls ultimately were taken from their mother by the state, which put them in a series of foster homes, “subjected to violence and sexual assault from a young age.”
Flash forward to the present, where the family law legal assistant and author of an autobiography titled, “Dysfunctional Blessing” works with her wife Sheri, a federal prison warden, and a handful of volunteers to develop a system of shelters for homeless and abused women and children in Phoenix.
She is working with Sam Stone, Councilman Sal DiCiccio’s chief of staff, to raise enough funds to build a facility that would anchor a secured campus.
That campus would include tiny homes built out of refurbished 275-square-foot cargo containers where the women could live “studio apartment-style” safely as they learn job and life skills that would lead to a productive independence with their children.
Soulsberry’s vision just didn’t come from her childhood.
It was also inspired by what she encountered on Ahwatukee’s streets shortly after she moved here early last year from Miami.
“Once COVID started happening, every day I started assisting a homeless woman here in Ahwatukee and after numerous attempts of not being able to assist her because the other shelters were full or the intake process was just too thorough and she didn’t meet the requirements, I decided that I needed to do something different.”
So she began working on the concept for Janice’s Women’s Center.
“I decided I needed to open my own shelter and change the stigma behind the process and make sure that my shelter was different and small.”
The center is named “after the woman that I longed to help, but could not.”
Introduced to Stone through a few contacts she made in Phoenix as she began drumming up support for her project, Soulsberry made a big impression.
“What I’ve told them from day one on this is I think they have a really brilliant idea,” Stone told AFN. “I think they have the passion to do this and also frankly it’s an industry that needs new ideas and fresh thinking.”
With Phoenix spending more than $50 million this fiscal year alone on homeless services, the need is still great.
Soulsberry said Janice is not the only homeless woman she has met in Ahwatukee that she has tried to help.
But getting that help can be frustrating, she said, especially because many shelter programs require the individual who needs help to make the call. “It can’t be a family member or a friend,” Soulsberry said. “They have to make the call.”
With Stone’s help, Soulsberry has been making the rounds at Phoenix City Hall, meeting City Council members – three so far – as well as people in various city departments.
Stone said she is making those rounds at a good time, though she has a lot of work.
“I’ve told her ‘Refine your idea, get some initial minimum fundraising so you can pay for architectural drawings and all those kinds of things,” he said. “I think if she moves on that quick enough in this budget cycle that there is some city money that could potentially go to that construction because we got a lot of money from the CARES Act that can be used for those kinds of things.”
Soulsberry said she has teams of volunteers dedicated to individual pieces of the project. One team is scouting for potential sites, for example, while a development team is working on grant applications and seeking other funding sources.
“Our volunteers are really helpful,” Soulsberry said. “We need lots and lots more volunteers.”
Her goal is to eventually have a Janice’s Women’s Center campus in every Phoenix Council district.
Stone said, “I would love to have the challenge of needing to find a spot in our district.”
“Right now, they have to get an estimate of the initial cost of land, construction and all that kind of stuff,” he added. “And then we can start focusing on where you might put it.”
While she and her volunteers work on those objectives, Soulsberry also is planning for a 5K run March 27 called “Race to Remember.” People interested in volunteer or donating to her effort can find information at janiceswomenscenter.com.
