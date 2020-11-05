As the pandemic Grinch continues to eat away at some of Ahwatukee’s oldest Christmas season traditions, a group of volunteers has been working hard to keep alive the granddaddy of them all.
The Festival of Lights along Chandler Boulevard between 24th Street and Desert Foothills Parkway is still a go this year, but the all-volunteer committee that has maintained the 25-year tradition needs the community’s help to ensure it will be around next year.
And supporting it has become particularly important since yet another Ahwatukee holiday tradition has been canceled and another had to move out of the community this year.
Millie’s Hallmark reportedly has canceled its annual festival the day after Thanksgiving that features a helicoptered Santa and Mrs. Claus descending on Ahwatukee Plaza during a morning filled with dancing exhibitions and presentations by local school musical groups.
One of those groups includes members of the cast of Dance Studio 111 owner Kimberly Lewis’ Ahwatukee Nutcracker cast – which also has been impacted by the unrelenting coronavirus.
Lewis learned that Tempe Union High School District will not rent her the Desert Vista auditorium for her 21st presentation of the holiday classic because of COVID-19 concerns. And after a long search, she found a venue in downtown Phoenix: the Madison Center for the Arts at 5601. N. 16th St., where the show will be at 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. Dec. 19 and 1 p.m. Dec. 20.
The Festival of Lights Committee has already been forced to cancel its two major annual fundraisers, including the Thanksgiving weekend Kick-Off Party, which itself has been an Ahwatukee holiday tradition.
While the Foothills and Club West HOAs annually pony up $75,000 for the lights, there’s a huge gap between those donations and the average $120,000 it costs for the lights and the electric bill.
And the bill will be bigger next year because the committee must pay for repairs required by the city to the light display’s electrical infrastructure.
“We are good to go with a few minor repairs,” said FOL Committee President Raphael Isaac, adding that Christmas Light Decorators, the Mesa company that sets up the display, “has been working with the city to take care of those minor repairs and should be starting to hang lights shortly.”
Isaac also said that the company will be avoiding any saguaros that look weak, noting six along that part of Chandler Boulevard have already fallen victim to the extreme heat and lack of rain.
There are several ways the community can help the lights burn next year.
People can give a donation at folaz.com. The committee will give donors of $200 or more a yard identifying them as a sponsor.
Sponsors who pony up $1,500 to $2,000 will get their name on a large ornament that will hang along Chandler Boulevard.
All donations, no matter how large or small, will also be recognized in a scrolling recognition on the FOL Committee’s website as well as in ads the committee will run in January in AFN, Isaac said.
“I think everybody needs this holiday season,” said Isaac, who hopes the community agrees that one way to celebrate it is with the Festival of Lights.
Another way to help is participate in the silent auction that begins online Nov. 11.
In past years, the auction at the Wine Beer Fest has been a popular feature loaded with gifts of all kinds. People will be able to browse items online and bid until Nov. 28.
Also scheduled this month at folaz.com is the wine pull, another popular feature at the Wine Beer Fest.
The “Reds” Wine Pull will feature random selections for $25 per play with all wines in the game with retail values of at least $25 value – and some up to $100 or more.
The “White/Rose/Sparkling” Wine Pull features selections for $20 each for bottles worth at least that much. More information will be posted soon.
Meanwhile, Lewis said that she faced two choices when Tempe Union told her the Thunder Theatre venue would not be available because of concerns about COVID-19: cancel the show, as she did her summer musical this year or find another venue.
“I immediately got on the phone and started calling other school districts,” Lewis said. “I knew Chandler School District was renting theaters but as I soon found out, every theater in town was booked and there is a waiting line to get a theater rental.”
“Theaters sign contracts years in advance,” she explained. “I found smaller theaters but they did not have the rigging and fly system for backdrops and room for props to bring the magic of the Nutcracker to the stage.”
Then she called Madison, a two-year-old venue that Lewis called “a first-class state-of-the-art theater. This theater is gorgeous.”
But the news was bleak: Madison was booked for the mid-December weekend she needed it.
“I cannot tell you how many phone calls and hotel ballrooms and parks I contacted and how many miles I put on my car driving all over the Valley to find a venue for our Nutcracker,” Lewis said.
Last week, Lewis got good news: “The company that had rented Madison the weekend I needed had backed out and my weekend dates were open and available if I still wanted the theater.”
“I immediately got in my car and drove to the theater and within the hour, a contract was signed.”
Lewis said, once the contract was signed, “I did begin to cry because I knew our Nutcracker would go on and we would not have to cancel another show.”
The theater will handle all ticket sales and will follow all health protocols, including socially distant seating. Families will be able to purchase tickets to sit together and the theater ropes off other seats.
“This theater is triple the cost that we have in our budget but I am hoping our Ahwatukee Foothills Community will continue to support us and make the drive to the theater to support our children who have been in rehearsals since August to bring this show to life,” Lewis said.
“We need our community’s support and we need them to please come see the magic of the Nutcracker this holiday season, she added, noting the theater is 19-mile drive from Ahwatukee. It is located off Loop 51 Piestewa Freeway and Missouri Avenue.
Lewis already knows what she wants under her tree: the same feeling of accomplishment she has every December after another Nutcracker production.
“As long as we are able to pay our theater rental and tech crew this year,” she said, “that’s all I want for a Christmas.”
Information:
To help the Festival of Lights: Folaz.com.
The Madison has not yet listed Ahwatukee Nutcracker but check its site for more details: themadison.org.
