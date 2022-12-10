Ahwatukee schools shine in new state grading

For the first time in two years, Arizona district and charter schools have received letter grades, and for those in Ahwatukee, it’s bragging rights all around.
Eight district and two charters received an “A” while the rest in Ahwatukee got a “B,” according to the state Department of Education.
Of the more than 1,700 public district and charter schools across Arizona that received preliminary grades, about 27% were given “A;” 42% got “B;” 23% C; 5% D and 2% failed.
Statewide, public school districts outperformed charter schools in many of the main categories. Districts had only 1% with an “F” while 3% of charters flunked.
And 28% of district schools earned an “A” while 27% of charters got that grade. However, charters did better when it came to overall totals for a “B” grade. Among charters, 47% got a “B” compared to 42% of district schools.
Federal law requires states to measure schools’ performance using objective indicators, and since 2010, state law has required schools to receive a letter grade corresponding to those performance measures.
Grading was suspended the last two years because of campus closures and related disruptions.
This year, the state made some changes to its models, giving schools more
credit if their students show a lot of growth in K-8 schools.
The letter grades are based on five quantifiable factors – academic growth from year to year, proficiency on the statewide assessment, English language proficiency and growth, high school graduation rates and indicators showing if a student is accelerating and ready for success at the next level.
An “A” grade means excellent; “B,” highly performing; “C,” performing; “D,” minimally performing and “F,” failing.
Grading schools is more complicated than scoring a multiple-choice test.
Depending on whether a school serves kindergarten through eighth grade, high school or both, either four or five measures assigned different weights go into each school’s grade.
K-8 schools are rated according to four factors, and high schools and K-12 schools are rated according to five factors.
For K-8 schools, 50% of the grade is based on “growth,” or how much individual student’s math and language performances improved between 2019 and 2022.
Another 30% of a school’s grade comes from performance on standard tests, and the rest of the assessment comes from “Acceleration/Readiness” and English Learner growth and proficiency.
For high school and K-12 schools, the most heavily weighted factor is standardized test scores, which is 30%.
Student growth, graduation rate and College and Career Readiness Indicator are each 20%.
Each year the State Board of Education decides the numeric cutoffs for each letter grade.
So, the state board knows ahead of time how many schools will get each grade any given year, and the state Board of Education factors that knowledge into its cutoff decisions for how mnay schools will get each grade.
Along with the grades, the state also releases the various scores that went into the grades, giving parents a chance to dig into the data to see where exactly schools performed better or worse. That data can be found at azsbe.az.gov/f-school-letter-grades.
For the K-8 schools, the state is using the same cutoffs it did in 2019.
For high schools, it’s using standard deviations – a statistical grouping of scores – which resulted in slightly higher grades than using the previous cutoffs.
Rebecca Beebe, director of government affairs for Arizona School Administrators, told the state board before the Oct. 17 vote setting the cutoffs that school letter grades can be demoralizing for staff.
Arguing against an “arbitrary” 70/80/90 model for determining school grades, which the board rejected, Beebe said low grades could be “a huge blow to our educators who have consistently gone above and beyond to serve Arizona students.”
“That’s the last thing we need in a time like this – and it does not reflect the reality which is that schools are coming out of the COVID years and improving,” she said.
State board member Dr. Jacqui Clay echoed this sentiment.
“Regardless of what form of accountability we select, we will not and should not hold our schools hostage by data that does not take into consideration the whole-child approach,” Clay said.
“My concern is we have so many people who are not educators who are on the outside dictating and not really sitting down, listening, empathizing and understanding what’s going on in the schools,” Clay explained.
The State Board of Education encourages parents “to have letter grade conversations with their student’s school administrator and staff members.”
It cautioned that “qualitative measures, which will vary in importance from family to family, should also be considered. Some students thrive in a small school, while others seek the wide range of options a larger school offers.”
The new letter grades can be compared with the previous ones but with the caveat that some of the standardized tests used to measure student performance have changed since 2019.
For the 2021-22 school year, the statewide assessment shifted away from the Arizona Merit test in high school and grades 3-8, to the Arizona High School Achievement Test in the 11th grade and the Arizona’s Academic Standards Assessment test in grades 3-8.
