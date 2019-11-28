If you haven’t bought your holiday tree yet, you might want to consider a chance to get a beautifully decorated tree while helping burn victims and their families.
The Arizona Burn Foundation is holding its annual Festival of Trees, which the foundation said “captivates the spirit and imagination of the holiday season in a winter wonderland that encompasses beautifully professionally decorated trees.”
Nine whimsical trees showcase a special theme and style by some of the Valley’s premier tree designers.
The 21st annual festival begins with a cocktail hour Dec. 7 at the JW Marriott Scottsdale Camelback Inn Resort and Spa, 5402 E. Lincoln Drive, Scottsdale.
The festival is held primarily to advance the foundation’s mission of “Improving the quality of life of burn survivors and their families while promoting burn prevention education in Arizona.”
Established in 1967, the organization’s mission is to help families cope with the devastating physical and psychological effects of burn injuries and promote burn prevention advocacy and education in Arizona.
“We are able to use the proceeds from this event to support our mission and to continue to offer programming to assist those impacted by burns and to offer statewide burn prevention and fire safety education,” a spokeswoman said.
A silent auction is held during the hour-long cocktail reception, after which guests will be take their seats and enjoy the program and the live tree auction.
The foundation provides services during a burn crisis and recovery phase and includes Camp Courage, Family Camp and the Young Adult Summit, a burn prevention, advocacy and education organization.
Crisis Care helps families by offering lodging, emotional support and hospital food vouchers through the foundation’s Forever Courage Hospitality Program.
The program also provides daily transportation to and from the lodging facility and the Arizona Burn Center. Staff works in coordination with the Arizona Burn Center to offer caseworker support and emergency financial assistance to qualified participants.
Recovery assistance includes assisting clients with on-going medical needs, limited emergency financial assistance and referral services along with executing family assessment tools and care plan management prepared with foundation staff.
Survivors are then eligible for a series of programs offered by the Arizona Burn Foundation including: Camp Courage, World Burn Congress Scholarships, school re-entry, peer support groups, yoga, family retreats, young adult retreat and memorialization.
The World Burn Congress is an annual international conference that brings together more than 800 burn survivors, their families, caregivers, burn care professionals and firefighters.
It is a forum for encouraging and facilitating the sharing of stories, providing support and increasing knowledge of burn recovery.
“For many, it is the first opportunity to meet and share with others who have experienced a burn trauma,” the foundation notes, calling the conference “a wonderful learning experience for burn care professionals to better understand the issues that impact burn survivors’ lives.”
Many firefighters that have attended discuss the closure it brings for them as they witness burn survivors and their families living meaningful lives.
