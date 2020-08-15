School board campaigns have barely begun but an Ahwatukee lawyer running for Tempe Union High School Governing Board is already crying foul over apparent dirty tricks.
Don Fletcher said 11 political signs he put up, mostly in Ahwatukee, over the weekend were either torn down or taken by Monday morning.
Fletcher believes he’s the first candidate among the eight hopefuls running for one of three board seats to have put up signs in the Tempe Union race.
And because only his signs were taken from corners where those put up by candidates for other offices were unscathed, Fletcher asserted, “It’s clearly an orchestrated attack against me.”
“It’s shocking to see this kind of political activity in a nonpartisan race,” said Fletcher, who said one of the signs that had been removed had just been put up shortly before midnight Sunday, Aug. 9.
That means someone overnight or very early Monday morning made it a point of targeting his signs, Fletcher said.
Fletcher said he contacted some of the other Tempe Union candidates as well as a leader of the Republican and Democratic committees in the district to voice his displeasure.
He said the candidates told him they had no knowledge of the thefts and that the Democratic leader told him the thefts would be investigated.
“I’ve been involved in a lot of other campaigns before and this has never happened,” he added, noting this kind of political dirty trick never occurred when he ran for the Tempe Union board in 2016 and 2018.
“These signs are expensive,” he said, “and I’m probably out about $150. School board candidates aren’t like candidates for Congress or other offices. We don’t raise a lot of money.”
“Stealing signs is illegal,” he said, adding that he is reporting the theft to election authorities but isn’t hopeful anything will come of it.
“Someone is undertaking a concerted effort against my candidacy,” Fletcher said, adding that some of his signs were next to those of candidates for Kyrene’s governing board and nothing happened to them.
Fletcher is one of two Ahwatukee residents running in the Tempe Union board race. The other is Arizona State University sophomore Armando Montero.
Two incumbents – board President Berdetta Hodge and Sandy Lowe, both of Tempe, are seeking reelection.
The other candidates are Tempe Realtor Lori Bastian, Mesa Public Schools teacher Sarah Lindsay James of Chandler and Tempe Elementary District arts teacher Paige Reesor, also of Tempe.
