Club West Golf Course would remain an 18-hole – but substantially smaller – playing field and pick up 162 single-family homes and a new clubhouse-community center under a plan unveiled last week by four investors and a team of other experts.
Identifying themselves collectively as “The Edge Team,” the group outlined the plan before an overflowing crowd of more than 150 Club West residents as it began its long campaign to implement their vision within three years.
Investors Bill McManus, Matt Shearer, Keith Schott and Mike Hare – all Club West homeowners – are prepared to buy the course from Wilson Gee for $800,000 to $850,000 and invest between $8 million and $9 million in the plan. Closing on the sale is set for March, but likely is contingent on homeowners’ approval of the plan.
Their team of heavy hitters includes homebuilder Taylor Morrison, golf course designer Brian Curtis, golf course architect Forrest Richardson and land use-zoning attorneys Edwin Bull and Brian Greathouse.
They will follow their Jan. 15 introduction of the plan with an open house 6:15-8:15 p.m. Jan. 29 at Altadena Middle School.
Then their work begins as they try to win approval first by the Club West Community Association board next month on whether to put it up for a vote by homeowners at a meeting, possibly as early as March.
If homeowners okay it, the Edge Group then faces the standard city bureaucratic hurdles any plan of this magnitude confronts.
There will be zoning hearings before the Village Planning Committee, city Planning Commission and Phoenix City Council, followed by site plan reviews by the city if the zoning passes muster.
“You have been held hostage by water,” Bull told the crowd, referring to the high cost of city potable water that prompted Gee to close the course three years ago.
“Our goal is to get the information out there and be open and transparent in the process,” Bull added, describing the four investors as “four guys who invested a lot of time and money and soul-searching to work on the problem.”
Bull also said the plan “will end this three- year battle over the golf course and end this uncertainty and ambiguity” while giving the community a major family-friendly asset in the form of the community center.
“Hoping it will get better will not make it better,” Bull added
The three main ingredients for the plan include:
The golf course. The 162-acre course would be reduced to 110 acres and reshaped into what Richardson called a “precision course” of 18 smaller holes with a total 4,000 yards – far less than the approximate 7,000 yards of golf the course has now.
Of those holes, one would be a par 5, four par 4 and the remainder par 3.
Richardson, vice president and president-elect of the American Society of Golf Course Architects, told the crowd that turf would be reduced from about 70 to 30 to 35 acres and include new strains of grass to further reduce water demand.
Richardson said the current course’s irrigation system has outlived its life cycle and must be replaced anyway. He also said Troon was helping in the course’s design.
Extolling the benefits of a precision course – which he said is the current terminology for what was once called an executive course – Richardson said, “They’re coming back.”
He said there are 970 precision courses in the U.S. and that they have become popular – particularly with millennials – because they require less time to play and are “more inclusive.”
Stating a precision course offers “the right number of rounds at the right price point,” he also said, “This is a very energetic playing course” and that it would even have low ground lighting enabling nighttime golf.
“This is the future of golf,” Richardson said, adding that a writer from Golf Magazine was in the audience because he was profiling the proposed course for Club West and three other courses around the country to underscore the trend.
Houses. Longtime homebuilder Taylor Morrison, which recently completed the 105-home Promontory community a little farther west of Club West, would take three segments of the present course for a total 52 acres and develop 162 homes.
Bull stressed the homes were necessary to pay for the course’s overall improvement and that the Edge Group had decided early in its planning that there would be “no apartments, no condos, no retail.”
Though Bull did not say how many existing homes now abutting the course would lose their view, he assured the crowd that “significant buffers” of green vegetation and trails would somewhat lessen the visual impact of the loss.
The homes – all single-family detached – would differ in size and price on the different sections with two-story houses on two of the segments.
The largest section would cover the central piece of the course where the old clubhouse, four holes and the large pond are currently located. That clubhouse is padlocked and the pond has no water since irrigation stopped last February.
The 81 homes on the center segment would sit on 50x70’ lots and would be two-story. Ranging in size between 1,630 and 2,400 square feet and selling for between $380,000 and $450,00. The Edge Group’s conceptual plan said the neighborhood would have private gated streets and preserve drainage corridors and hillsides.
A smaller parcel west of that segment would contain 17 homes of similar size and price.
A segment east of that center section – located around 17th Avenue and Chandler Boulevard – would host the largest and most expensive homes.
Sitting on lots of 70x125 feet, those 64 houses would range in size from 2,700 to 3,400 square feet and sell for $620,000 to $675,000.
Bull underscored Taylor Morrison’s experience and reputation, stating:
“They’re a single-family homebuilder that is highly regarded and has experience. They build a nice house and pay attention to the community.”
Clubhouse/community center. The Edge Group envisions the new clubhouse/community center as an amenity for the entire community, not just golfers.
It would include a grill, covered patio, an “event lawn” and pavilion for community events and even weddings. Nearby there also would be an 18-hole putting course and an area for bocce ball and cornhole.
Curtis said his preliminary design aimed for a “small but flexible” building that could be adjusted for events involving groups of different sizes.
“We tried to focus on the community aspect of the building, not the golf aspect,” he added.
Club West reaction mixed to golf course plan
Initial reaction to the Edge Group’s Club West Golf Course plan suggests it’s too early to tell how it will fare with the community.
Following attorney Edwin Bull’s closing presentation on Jan. 16 to the overflowing crowd of residents, the crowd broke into applause and some of those in attendance later told AFN they were impressed by the plan.
But the following day, reaction on social media was mixed, with some residents hailing the plan, others criticizing the component involving houses on part of the course and still others cautiously neutral.
“Will be interesting to see how it goes down,” said one commenter. “Seems like a long process if they want to use land to build new homes and have to get majority agreement from residents but layout looks nice.”
That comment was echoed by others who were relieved the plan does not include condos or apartments.
But others opposed the loss of the course as it is now. For example, one wrote, “My Club West vote will be a firm ‘No.’”
While another wondered what whether the plan compensates owners of houses abutting areas of the course where homes would be built, another replied, “Highly doubtful, I doubt it.”
“It’s similar to buying a house with farm land behind it and then the farm gets developed. You can argue with the HOA/City Board, but unless they reject it, it is what it is. Raising hell would be the only way to benefit... drawing it out for years and years and maybe there’s some sort of negotiations where everyone wins (to some extent). Is it fair? No, but that’s how it is. Real estate can be somewhat of a gamble sometimes.”
Another likened that impact on adjacent homes to those “that are impacted by freeways or other public development. Bottom line, you don’t own the esthetic so you lose.”
And one homeowner said he and his counterparts whose homes would lose their view of the course said, “People are livid.”
While some praised the plan for the community building/clubhouse as a strong asset, others were cynical about the reconfigured golf course’s future.
One poster dismissed the plan as a “cheesy golf course and a bunch of homes to create more traffic and congestion. No thanks.
“The volume of homes they propose to build makes me concerned that their only interest is to profit from new construction,” that commenter said. “What’s to stop them from pulling a Gee and not operate the course after all their homes are all sold?”
Added another: “They’re not in this to give us a golf course. A golf course is the carrot they are dangling to build houses, where the real profits are.”
Members of the Edge Group clearly anticipated at least some adverse reaction and addressed it directly during the Jan. 16 presentation.
Most forceful on that point was planning and zoning attorney Edwin Bull, who remarked:
“We recognize people in the room are upset that this golf course is no longer the way it was when they came here. We get that. That golf course is never coming back.”
With an open house slated for Jan. 29 at Altadena Middle School – where members of the Edge Group will be on hand to answer questions about the plan in much the same way as the Arizona Department of Transportation’s open houses before freeway construction began – the Club West Community Association board will be taking written questions prior to its next HOA meeting in February.
“There’s a lot to think about,” said board president Mike Hinz.
At least one group of several dozen homeowners were scheduled to meet at a Club West resident’s home tonight, Jan. 22, to discuss the plan and weigh other options.
“Our hope is to leave emotion at the door as best we can and find out what the homeowners think in person,” that homeowner wrote on the social media site Next Door.
The agenda loosely included “Proposed changes from The Edge Club West – pros/cons. 2. Restoration of the existing golf course - is this feasible? 3. HOA/homeowner purchase of the land - is this feasible? 4. Public land organizations/govt help - what options do we have? Desired outcome: find some common ground and build an action plan for next steps.”
An informal poll started by homeowners on Next Door on Dec. 21 that drew 150 votes showed that 57 percent of those who participated favored “desert landscape to preserve the land (no infrastructure).”
The other two choices on that poll – a smaller course with houses and “do nothing” each drew about 27 percent of votes.
There are around 2,400 to 2,700 homes in the community, so the poll reflects only a sliver of the community.
Trend lines for the poll did show a spike in approval of the smaller-course-homes plan after it was unveiled last week. But those same trend lines showed a far bigger spike in those who preferred desert landscape.
Hinz told AFN that the board immediately replied to Club West homeowner Kevin Curran’s request early last week for a meeting on his study of the adverse impact that the closed Ahwatukee Lakes Golf Course has had on home values in its vicinity.
Based on that study, Curran theorized that Club West homeowners could suffer an “opportunity cost” of $60,000 by the end of the next five years if their golf course remains in its current condition.
An opportunity cost essentially means lost appreciation.
A retired CEO of the Fisher Price toy corporation, Curran has asked the board to consider several alternatives – such as buying the course and having the HOA run it at a one time cost of $1,500 per homeowner or a $665 one-time cost per homeowner to buy the course and turn it into a park.
He estimated a park would require about $200,000 to $300,000 in annual maintenance at a homeowner cost of about $100 a year.
Curran also suggested homeowners could kick in for construction of a pipeline to bring cheaper water from the Gila River Indian Community to the course.
During the presentation, Edge Group representatives stressed that the course in its current state and size would require millions in renovation costs since the irrigation system alone needs replacement.
While Edge Group representatives during the presentation repeatedly acknowledged that their plan first hinges of board approval and then homeowners’ approval, they set out a rough timeline based on favorable outcomes in those two votes.
That timeline assumes that if residents give the okay, city zoning and site plan
reviews would take the entire second half of the year and extend into January with construction beginning in June 2021
and grand openings occurring between 2022-23.
