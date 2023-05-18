TU board poised to make student dress code revisions

The Tempe Union Governing Board is poised to adopt changes to the district dress code that one member said should address female students’ complaints that their attire is judged more stringently than what boys wear to school.
The changes, which likely will be adopted at a future meeting, possibly next month, were introduced May 3 and are the product of a committee of students, parents, staff and committee members that met seven times since September, the district said.
Stating “the board recognizes that each student’s mode of dress and grooming is a manifestation of personal style and individual preference,” the policy would now declares: “A student’s appearance, including dress and grooming, must not disrupt the educational process, interfere with the maintenance of a positive teaching/learning environment, or compromise reasonable standards of health and safety of others.”
That line would replace a sentence that said, “The Board will not interfere with the right of students and their parents to make decisions regarding their appearance except when their choices affect the educational program of the schools or the health and safety of others.”
The revision also would say the superintendent can enforce dress regulations “to promote a culture of safety” and adds the words “and well-being that ensures equitable educational access for all students. The Board expects that all students will dress in a manner that is appropriate for the school day and for any school sponsored event.”
Adding to the already existing ban on gang gear and clothing that poses a hazard to others or creates disorder, would be attire that is pornographic or advocates violence or hate speech.”
And it adds the following statements:
“All administrators, teachers and staff members will share the responsibility for enforcing the District’s student dress policy and will have discretion, using the greatest degree of objectivity, to determine the appropriateness of students’ attire.
“The standards shall be applied consistently in a manner that does not reinforce or increase marginalization or repression of any group based on race, sex, gender identity, gender expression, sexual orientation, ethnicity, religion, cultural observance, household income or body/type/size. Enforcement of these standards should minimize the loss of educational time.”
Board member Sarah James zeroed in on the first revision with suggestions that the language be modified.
“I know coming back from the pandemic was really hard with students’ stress,” James said. “And I think in this day and age, it’s hard for educators in general when it comes to job dress codes and really knowing how to tackle that subject.”
“I want to make it clear that …we don’t want kids to be targeted, etc.,” she continued. "We also want our educators to help our kids have a dress code that can be enforced."
“We don’t want our kids to wear undergarments at school. We need to make sure they are wearing clothing that keeps them safe and their community safe.
James said consistency across all district high schools often gets overlooked when it comes to dress code enforcement but wanted to retain some language that assured families the district respects families’ rights to make decisions on student attire.
Board member Berdetta Hodge said the changes were a positive step for female students.
“I like the fact that we’re more inclusive when it comes to gender,” Hodge said, “because I know that some of our female students felt that it wasn’t, it was unbalanced when it came to what the female body had to cover versus what the male body had to cover.”
Last fall several parents and students from Desert Vista High School addressed the board with complaints about the way female students were being disciplined for their attire and said they were unfairly singled out at school.
“I’m very appreciative that we have taken that into consideration to make adjustments to make all of our students regardless of what gender they are, feel comfortable at our schools,” Hodge said.
