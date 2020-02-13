Want to light up the sky on the Fourth of July?
Sen. David Gowan, R-Sierra Vista, has introduced legislation to let you do that – but only if you live in Pima or Maricopa county.
Arizona law has since 2009 allowed things like sparklers, fountains, smoke devices and illuminated torches.
That approval came only after industry lobbyists, responding to concerns about safety and fires, assured lawmakers that anything that explodes or shoots into the air would remain illegal.
SB 1667 would change that, specifically allowing the sale of what the industry calls “multiple tube aerial devices.’’
Think about a box around the size of a car battery with anywhere from nine to 15 tubes. You put it on the ground, light the fuse and, one by one, a rocket shoots about 100 feet into the air and explodes.
Gowan said a look around any community around Independence Day, New Year’s Day or other celebration events proves that these kinds of devices already are in common use.
He said Arizonans are bringing them back from New Mexico, where fireworks dealers set up shop along the border and “so, we’re just missing the money.”
owan has at least an indirect financial interest in the availability of more legal fireworks as he operates one of those pop-up sales tents in the Chandler area around the legal sales days.
But Gowan said that Arizona has a “citizen Legislature’’ where lawmakers are expected to have outside employment and are expected to bring their outside knowledge to the Capitol.
Mike Williams, who lobbies for TNT Fireworks which crafted the legislation, said the measure does not legalize other types of more dangerous aerial devices.
Part of what makes these “safer,’’ he said, is that the device remains on the ground where it shoots straight up. He said that’s quite different from hand-held Roman candles as well as reloadable mortars which can tip over and send a rocket in an unintended direction.
Gowan also dismissed concerns that having an explosive that is airborne creates a fire hazard.
Nothing in the legislation would change the days when Arizonans can purchase and use the kind of fireworks that are legal. Gowan also said rural counties were given some leeway in deciding what fireworks are permissable.
