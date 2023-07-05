Phoenix ethics complaints end in ‘black hole’

In 2021, Diane Mihalsky was so upset by what she saw as the ethical misconduct of a local planning committee member in her uptown Phoenix neighborhood that she filed an ethics complaint with the city.
She never learned what became of it, she said.
Jeremy Thacker, a neighbor, filed a similar complaint against the same planning committee member a year later. He had to badger city officials just to get them to acknowledge receiving his complaint, he said.
Phoenix created an ethics commission to enforce the city’s ethics code for its elected officials and employees in 2017. But six years and several ethical controversies later, the city council has failed to put a single person on the commission to enforce the city’s code.
As a result, complaints from Mihalsky, Thacker and other Phoenix residents disappear into a virtual black hole.
Reporters from the Howard Center for Investigative Journalism in early February submitted a records request for every complaint the city had received since the ordinance establishing the commission was adopted.
They experienced the same frustration Mihalsky and Thacker did.
The city did not produce a single complaint despite sporadic assurances the city’s legal department was reviewing complaints for redactions.
Phoenix is the only city among the 10 largest U.S. cities that does not have an ethics board or commission. Annual complaints filed in those other nine cities range from seven per year in San Antonio to over 400 in San Diego, according to their annual filings.
Phoenix officials would not say how many complaints had been filed since the commission was established or respond to questions about how they handle complaints in the absence of a functioning enforcement mechanism.
Thacker’s complaint went to the City Attorney’s office – raising questions about a different conflict of interest.
The office provides legal services to the mayor, the city council, the city’s advisory boards, city manager and departments, according to the city’s website. That means city attorneys reviewing ethics complaints could be making determinations about the ethical behavior of their clients’ employees.
“A conflict could arise if a city attorney is asked to investigate an ethics complaint related to a matter in which the attorney has also provided legal advice to the city employee or official whose conduct is being questioned,” said Ann Ching, an associate clinical professor at the Sandra Day O’Connor College of Law.
“Even in the absence of an actual conflict of interest, the public may perceive an appearance of impropriety if the agency tasked with investigating an ethics complaint is not sufficiently independent.”
In their complaints, Mihalsky and Thacker asked a simple question: Should a member of one of the city’s local planning boards have recused himself from discussing and voting on a rezoning request because he owned nearby properties, some of which he was intending to sell?
Phoenix never answered their question.
Mihalsky’s complaint
Charles “Charley” Jones was a well-known property owner and manager in the uptown neighborhoods of Pierson Place and Carnation when he raised the concern of Mihalsky and Thacker beginning in 2021.
At various times, Jones chaired or was a member of the Alhambra Village Planning Committee and held leadership roles in neighborhood associations in Pierson Place. On his company’s website, he listed himself as a member of a neighborhood advisory committee to Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego.
Jones owned 19 properties in the area, many of them rentals.
He had commercial interests, too. In late 2019, he advertised for sale three adjoining properties he owned along Central Avenue that later became part of Milhalsky’s ethics complaint against him.
To move forward, the proposal had to go before the Alhambra VPC, which Jones was serving on.
Village planning committees, such as Alhambra’s, are an early step in the city’s rezoning and land use process. Committee members have no binding authority but can make recommendations to the city’s Planning Commission and City Council.
As part of their service, VPC members are asked to read through the city’s ethics guidelines. If they have a conflict of interest, they are asked to declare it, refrain from discussing or voting on the issue and file notice of the conflict with the city clerk.
Trinsic presented its proposed development to the Alhambra VPC on Jan. 26, 2021. Jones voted for it and did not declare a conflict of interest, according to meeting minutes.
Howard Center reporters phoned and emailed Jones for comment but got no response. In 2021, he told a newspaper he had no conflict of interest.
Mihalsky cited an example of a conflict of interest taken from the city’s own ethics handbook:
“The board member owns property in close proximity to property subject to the board’s approval of a zoning or license application that may affect the value of the board member’s property.”
Jones not only owned property near the proposed development but he also had it listed for sale since 2019.
And a buyer was on the horizon at the time of the January VPC meeting.
A second complaint
On Jan. 11, 2021, two weeks before the Trinsic development came before the Alhambra VPC, RAS Development, a Phoenix developer, incorporated a new limited liability partnership.
The new company was named Forty600 – the same street address as Jones’ property on Central Avenue. In mid-September 2021, Forty600 purchased Jones’ properties on Central Avenue for $2.43 million.
In August 2022, Forty600 went before the Alhambra VPC for an informational meeting about its plans for a new residential and commercial development at the location.
Jones participated as a member. Thacker came as a concerned resident.
During public comment, Thacker pointed out Jones’ conflict of interest because of his prior ownership, according to meeting minutes.
Jones responded that he’d divested himself of the property and therefore had no conflict of interest. He also claimed the city had cleared him of a conflict of interest regarding Mihalsky’s complaint the year before.
Two days later, Thacker filed an ethics complaint against Jones with the city.
Complaint languishes
While the city has published ethics handbooks for elected officials, board members and commissioners and employees and volunteers on the city’s ethics webpage, the “Ethics Commission” hyperlink leads to a brief sentence about the commission’s responsibilities.
But it does not mention that there is no one on the commission.
Nor does the city’s website provide clear direction on how to file a complaint or where a complaint should be sent.
“I thought there was an ethics commission,” Milhalsky said. “I thought (my complaint) would be investigated.”
In the end, the council never considered her complaint or relayed any outcome, she said.
“I did not pursue it,” she said.
City Attorney: no conflict
The city’s response to Thacker’s complaint against Jones came from David H. Benton, the then-acting chief assistant attorney.
Benton wrote a point-by-point rebuttal of Thacker’s complaint, establishing in legal terms why Jones’ involvement in the zoning application presented no conflict of interest.
The attorney dismissed the example from the city’s ethics handbook that urged an official to declare a conflict of interest if the person owned nearby property, quoting instead “Each situation will be decided on the facts and circumstances involved.”
For his analysis, Benton turned not to the city’s ethics code but to Arizona laws governing conflicts of interest.
He concluded that Jones had no conflict of interest because his property ownership could not be considered “substantial and non-speculative” under the law.
“Merely owning property in the neighborhood is not enough,” he wrote.
Benton acknowledged that the city’s ethical guidelines were intended to make board members and other officials sensitive to ethical considerations.
But they were not intended to “establish hard and fast rules,” he said.
Thacker later filed a public records request for all complaints made against Jones or his company, Corridor Living, including ethics complaints.
More than 100 days later, the city responded with a single sentence: “There are no responsive final decision or conclusion records as no Ethics Commission has been appointed.”
The experience left Thacker uneasy about the city’s governance.
“I want to move, frankly,” he said. “I’m scared of running out of water, of not having the budget to pay for street and infrastructure maintenance. I think those are legitimate concerns.”
Wrangling drags on
Since Phoenix City Council adopted the ordinance for an ethics commission in 2017, its members have dithered over who to appoint and bickered over whether appointing commissioners would have any impact on enforcing the ethics code.
In addition to the ethics commission, the 2017 ordinance required city officials and staff to disclose gifts worth $50
or more.
The city’s gift disclosure webpage is the only publicly available record related to conflicts of interest in Phoenix.
Between 2017 and 2023, 86 officials filed gift disclosures. Since 2022, only seven did, a falloff that raises questions about how many of the city’s 14,000 employees are actually complying with the gift disclosure.
In March 2021, Mayor Kate Gallego
created an ad hoc committee to review and recommend commissioners. But when that committee approved the Judicial Selection Advisory Board’s recommendations, Phoenix City Council voted them down.
Then-Councilman Sal DiCiccio opposed the commission entirely, while Betty Guardado reportedly voted no because she wanted the commission to have more power.
Public calls for an ethics commission were revived in late 2022 after a controversy embroiled several council members who attended Suns playoffs games and concerts at the Footprint Center in a luxury suite and invited campaign donors.
At the height of the controversy, Mayor Gallego said she planned to bring a vote on the commission between March and the summer break in July.
Gallego’s office did not
comment directly to the Howard Center about the timing of a vote.
“Mayor Gallego and city staff are working together right now to put together a timeline and process that is both inclusive and transparent so that the commission has as much support as possible leading up to a vote,” said a spokeswoman for Gallego.
The election of Kevin Robinson, who replaced DiCiccio in April, may hold promise for an ethics commission.
Robinson told Howard Center reporters he is “a strong advocate for and a supporter of an ethics commission for the city council” and that his office is examining past failures to empanel a commission to determine his next steps.
Mihalsky, a retired judge for the Arizona Office of Administrative Hearings, said the bar for improper conduct is too high without an enforceable ethics code.
“We’re not talking about criminal misconduct,” Mihalsky said. “The main reason there’s an ethics code for people who are making decisions or recommendations on political matters is just so people feel like they got a fair hearing.”
“Appointed citizens on boards and commissions should avoid this appearance of impropriety,” she said. “You just shouldn’t be making decisions on something that you have a special interest in. It’s really simple. It looks bad.”
This story was produced by the Howard Center for Investigative Journalism at Arizona State University’s Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication, an initiative of the Scripps Howard Foundation in honor of the late news industry executive and pioneer Roy W. Howard.
