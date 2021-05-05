It’s taken at least four decades, but Arizona’s community colleges appear on the verge of being able to offer four-year degrees.
On a 24-6 vote last week, the Senate gave final approval to legislation setting out the conditions for these traditional two-year and certificate institutions to start offering baccalaureate degrees. With the House already having approved, the only thing that remains now is a decision by Gov. Doug Ducey.
An aide to the governor said he does not comment on pending legislation.
Ducey is likely to face a last-ditch effort by the Arizona Board of Regents, which for at least 40 years fought any effort to infringe on what it sees as its turf as the governing body of the state’s three universities.
Sen. Paul Boyer, R-Glendale, one of the champions of SB 1453, said they tried to quash this bill even after proponents included much of what the universities wanted – mainly limiting when and how such upper division courses can be offered.
Boyer said he remains concerned that even if the bill becomes law, universities will attempt to stymie new course offerings at community colleges. But he told Capitol Media Services that while the measure does give an opportunity for university input into community college plans, it does not give them veto power.
Central to the multi-decade battle has been the question of both physical and fiscal accessibility of higher education.
Rep. Becky Nutt, R-Clifton, has argued for years that the current system requires rural students who want four-year degrees to leave their homes.
And Nutt said many community colleges already have buildings and other infrastructure in place that would allow them to start offering four-year degrees without new investment and without raising local taxes.
Larry Penley, chairman of the Board of Regents, has argued that the university already has working relationships with community colleges around the state, partnering in ways to offer four-year degrees.
And he has told lawmakers there is reduced tuition for university courses that are taught on community college campuses.
Sen. David Livingston, R-Peoria, said he fears the additional costs of upper-division courses comes with a price tag, whether higher local property taxes or from the state.
But Livingston said he agreed to support the plan for a simple reason.
“It expands school choice,’’ he said. “It expands competition in the education setting, which is very important to me.’’
The measure does not provide carte blanche for the schools to start offering bachelor’s degrees.
It first requires a district governing board to determine if there is a local workforce need for the degrees that would be offered. There also would need to be a study of the costs and whether a similar degree is offered by other Arizona colleges.
There also are specific restrictions on new programs offered in Pima and Maricopa counties, with community college limited to offering no more than 5 percent of their degrees at the baccalaureate level for the first four years and, after that, capped at 10 percent.
Public universities also would be given a chance to provide a written response to any planned community college degrees.
Costs to students are an issue.
Typical tuition at state universities runs north of $9,000 a year and up to more than $12,000.
Maricopa Community Colleges has a flat rate of $1,020 per semester, putting the cap at slightly more than $3,000 annually.
