Study: Thousands of PHX PD calls should go to civilians

Phoenix officials hope to implement “within a matter of months” the recommendations of an Arizona State University study for handing off thousands of calls for police service to civilian employees.
After analyzing 200 different types of calls from examining the two million calls for service to Phoenix Police in 2021, the ASU study group recommended that civilians – or citizens who made the calls – handle them rather than bother officers. Of those two million calls, it said, at least 200,000 could have been handled by someone other than a uniformed officer or self-reported by the person involved.
Those calls include: minor accidents with no injuries, “civilian matter stand by” where an officer is called to be on hand for things like exchanges of a child between two people sharing custody, welfare checks, noise and parking complaints, burglar alarms, abandoned vehicles in neighborhoods and property found by someone.
The recommendations – which department officials told the committee they would work to implement within months rather than years – come at a time when Phoenix Police Department ranks are alarmingly depleted.
Through early retirements and resignations – either for a different career or a higher paying job with another law enforcement agency – the number of available first-responder officers has fallen below the minimum number that officials believe is necessary to adequately cover the city, according to testimony and memos.
While there has been a small uptick in the number of police academy recruits in recent weeks, Executive Assistant Police Chief Michael Kurtenbach told a City Council subcommittee last week that as of June 6, “we were down to 977 available first-responder officers.”
With 1,096 officers considered “the minimum staffing,” he said, that meant the department had 1,064 officers on patrol and only 14 officers-in-training who were expected shortly to join their ranks.
“Priority One median response times have gone up to 7 minutes and 21 seconds. That’s a metric that is emotional,” Kurtenbach said. Last October he said it was 6 minutes, 49 seconds and that was 22 seconds greater than 2020.
Data from the department show that in the first five months of this year, 120 officers have either retired of resigned while 275 did so all of last year.
City Council has approved funding for 3,125 sworn positions – lower than the 3,388 sworn positions the department had filled at its peak in 2008. As of the end of April, filled sworn positions in Phoenix PD totaled 2,703.
Last fall, a department memo said monthly detective caseloads involving assaults, burglary, domestic violence and adult sex crimes are twice to 10 times the number recommended for best practices.
The average caseload per officer for burglary investigations is the highest – 169 cases instead of the recommended 15 cases – while the average monthly case-load for domestic violence investigations is 66 cases per officer instead of the recommended 15.
The department since then has not updated City Council on where those case-loads stand.
Kurtenbach said the department has adjusted shifts and deployment – such as assigning more officers in the city’s four busiest precincts and creating schedules where more officers are on duty during the busiest times of the day and week.
He also was mildly optimistic about the number of recruits who have entered the academy in recent months. Data show that the first two batches of academy recruits this year totaled 15 while the second two batches totaled 30. In 2020, the four batches of recruits totaled 160 while last year that total was 78.
Kurtenbach and other city officials who appeared before Councilwoman Anne O’Brien’s Public Safety and Justice Subcommittee last week said adoption of the ASU recommendations would reduce the number of less serious calls that siphon the number of officers available to handle often life-or-death emergencies.
The study was performed by Dr. Michael Scott, a clinical professor in ASU’s School of Criminology and Criminal Justice; Professor David Swindell, a member of its School of Public Affairs and director of the Center for Urban Innovation; Dr. Heather Ross of ASU’s School of Nursing and Health Innovation; and nine students.
Scott, a former police officer, said the study’s guiding principle has been:
“Police officers’ time should be prioritized for performing tasks that they are uniquely authorized, trained and equipped to perform, referring as much as possible, those tasks that can be performed safely and competently by other entities.”
“There are some calls that police officers would clearly prefer be handled by someone else,” he told the subcommittee. “But it’s also true that there are some calls that some citizens also would prefer be handled by someone other than police.”
Besides analyzing the two million calls for service made last year, Scott’s group also took one day – March 4, 2020 – to determine how many calls involve mental health issues. He said the group discovered that in reality, there were eight times as many situations involving a mental health problem than reflected in police records because they had been miscoded when the call came in.
The eight call types identified as calls that can be handled by someone other than a police officer involve matters that do not require a cop’s authority of expertise, Scott said.
For example, nuisance calls can be handled by neighborhood services workers while others, like fender-benders, can either be handled by a civilian Police Department employee or simple self-reported by the people involved.
“What’s critically important here is to ensure that when there is a genuine emergency requiring police, that the resources are available to get officers there right away,” Scott said. “Every minute of the police officers performing one task represents the lost opportunity for that officer to be doing something else – something else that might be more valuable.
“And one of the most problematic opportunity costs is when patrol officers lack the time to perform proactive tasks that could actually prevent crime and disorder because all their time is consumed with reactive tasks responding to crime and disorder.”
Some of the eight call types may require some additional analysis on the spot when the call is initally taken, he said. That’s particularly true of those involving a mental health issue.
Scott said that while most mental health calls are better handled by a trained civilian, most of those calls require proper screening “to determine whether or not there is a danger involved in the call,” Scott said.
On the other hand, noise complaints are not an officer’s job, Scott said.
The department fielded 17,000 noise complaints last year and Scott said, “There’s a whole science of noise abatement, specialized technology.
“Alternatively, these could also be handled by police assistance, community service,” he continued. “We also encourage the city continue to make use of civil cost recovery that’s used for loud party complaints and perhaps apply that to some other intrusion alarms.”
Police handled more than 36,000 alarm calls a year and Scott said officers should be sent to investigate “only when verified as being suspicious.”
Another 3,500 calls came from people who found what appeared to have been stolen or lost merchandise. Those items, Scott said, could simply be taken by the caller to a police station.
As for the 12,000 abandoned vehicle complaints, tow truck companies with city contracts could handle those while 10,000 complaints about parking violations could be handled by civilian employees.
“The core lesson that’s been learned from these studies over the years is that it is critical that police provide the community realistic service expectations and then meet those expectations rather than provide them with unrealistic expectations,” Scott said.
“Often even if citizens initially expect that a uniformed police officer will appear at their front door or five minutes after they call, they often are glad to wait a bit longer to receive the service,” he explained adding that while an officer in some situations “might be needed to take some immediate action,” it could then be “handed off entirely to another entity that has the right expertise.”
While council members appeared generally in favor of the recommendations and wanted to know what city codes or policies had to be changed to implement them, Councilman Tom Waring worried about noise calls involving rowdy behavior at short-term rentals – a significant neighborhood problem in many Valley cities.
Phoenix handled 344 such calls in 2019 – the latest year for which the department had statistics – and the average fine was $100.
“If people are renting out a house for $1,000 a night, that $100 fine doesn’t do anything,” Waring said. “It doesn’t help the residents. I think people don’t always react to the officers at these parties the way you might expect.
“I can’t even imagine how it’s gonna be if it’s somebody who’s, you know, an assistant or something as word spreads about that. So I am concerned that that issue might actually get more prevalent than it already is. But I understand also it’s not violent crime…But that’s something that I would hope we would consider that this has got to be something that’s rising.”
While Kurtenbach told the subcommittee it will take several months to sort through the recommendations to determine which can be implemented immediately and which ones might require council action, he also said Scott’s group still has more work to do – particularly when it came to involving mental health issues.
But Waring said that since the implementation of some recommendations will require additional city employees in other departments, “the sooner we can get out hiring notices, the better.”
