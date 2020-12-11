For 21 years, Kim Taylor and his family have brought holiday joy to his Equestrian Trail neighborhood with his gift of lights and hundreds of cut-out displays at his family’s home on Kachina Drive.
It’s a tradition that started simply at the Taylor family’s first Ahwatukee home on Graythorn Street, got a little larger when they moved to 31st Street and – 17 years ago – when they moved into a far larger corner lot at 3611 E. Kachina Drive.
Sadly for the community – and for Taylor, who evinces emotion when he speaks of it – this is the final year for his dazzling display.
He and his wife Beverly plan to downsize and move.
Thousands have made the Taylor Family Christmas Light Show an annual holiday tradition.
Even with COVID-19, crowds are still coming, many choosing to drive by and others walking through the various displays that have changed and increased in number over the years.
The labor of love begins each fall so the displays will be ready to light on Thanksgiving night. They’re lit each night at dusk and continue to 11:30 p.m. through Jan. 2.
It is all very labor intensive, said Taylor, who has had at least some of his 13 surgeries because of injuries he sustained stringing lights and pounding thousands of stakes to secure his approximately 300 holiday cut-outs.
Many of those are based on well-known characters from television shows and movies.
“I tracked it in 2016 and it was well over 750 man-hours to put it up and about 150 to take down,” Taylor said. “My son Kurt and I would be there every day until they were always completed by Thanksgiving.
“When we were on ABC’s ‘The Great Christmas Light Fight’ show in 2016, we had to put lights up in September for an Oct. 7 filming. Putting lights up when it was 110 was no fun and didn’t feel like Christmas.”
Taylor, 57, credits his son Kurt, 32, for sustaining the show in recent years.
“I would have quit years ago if it were not for his help,” said Taylor. “He has been with me every night along the way.”
The Taylors’ four children are grown now but it was for them that Kim started the show.
“I’m from Dayton, Ohio, and 90-degree weather in December just didn’t feel like Christmas to me. I started decorating when my kids were younger and then my competitive spirit kicked in and I started putting up more every year.”
After moving to the Kachina Drive house – chosen in part because the corner lot allowed more room for his holiday displays – a nearby neighbor’s own outdoor display kicked up a friendly rivalry.
“Our Graythorn house was small and so were the lights,” Taylor explained. “When we moved to our current house 17 years ago, all of our lights didn’t even fill up a third of our new yard.
“Each day I would drive by Don Miles’ house, my new neighbor and my biggest competitor, to see how big his display was. So, I could go to Home Depot, Lowe’s and Costco to buy more stuff. It’s the Kachina house that people will remember.”
These December evenings, Taylor, his wife and their children - Kyle, Kurt, Kati Pede and Kayli – and now four grandsons can often be found chatting with people from their house porch that he specifically built for that purpose.
“From November through January, we get to see and chat with old friends, old employees and new friends,” said Taylor. “I say I could run for mayor because I know everybody.”
Sitting outside, he’s often asked questions about the history, the characters, how many lights he’s put up and – the most popular inquiry - the cost.
“Our electric bill for November and December goes up three times from normal,” Taylor said. “The first year we moved in, my wife and guests couldn’t use a blow dryer or curling iron without blowing a circuit.
“We changed out our landscaping after that and added 22 dedicated 20 amp circuits and put all on one timer.”
Switching to LED lights improved the Taylor’s SRP bill.
“About eight years ago, we donated most of our lights to Goodwill and bought all new LED lights, which helped immensely. They made it manageable,” said Taylor, the CEO of a tech company.
“The cost is substantial but I’ve been paid back in spades for the friendships I’ve made.”
Another oft-asked query is about the number of lights.
“My standard answer is: if you have time to count ‘em, you have time to put up more lights,” he said.
When visitors walk around the expansive yard with its hundreds of cut-out characters and displays at Kachina and Blackfoot Drive, inevitably comes another question: Where do you store all this stuff?
“Up until three years ago, everything was stored on the property,” Taylor said.
“We had sheds in the back and a big attic. My running joke is don’t check under the beds because I probably had stuff hidden there as well.
“Each year we’d hit Home Depot, Lowe’s, and Costco for their latest items, and we would have stacks and stacks of boxes all over the garage. Let’s say we also know Nick, our UPS driver, very well.”
Planning for the 37-day holiday lights display begins in the heat of summer.
“Every year, we’d do new wooden cutout characters. Normally around July or August, we would decide what. It would take a week for my sons and I to cut and sand them to get ready for paint.
“Then, the first Sunday of November we would have a painting party. Sometimes there’d be 100 people and we’d have mimosas and Zzeeks pizza. The kids would paint and the elves would repaint afterward.
“This is why we have so many cutouts. Every time the character-set changes as you walk around the property, you become a year older.”
There are many regulars who notice when a character or set is removed.
“Many people knew my lights as well as we did. People would always question what happened when it was decommissioned or moved because of new stuff being added. This always made me laugh.”
Don’t look for the new wooden cut-out this year, however.
“We don’t have a new one this year because we knew that this was it,” he said. “I get emotional and misty-eyed talking about this.”
A new question has popped up this year as the news that it was the final Taylor Family Christmas Light Display made the rounds on social media has been what will become of all these decorations – including the 24-foot high castle from the movie “Frozen” and the wooden sleigh that he built.
Both are the backdrop of many visitors’ photos.
“My kids get first dibs, and they’ll go and start their own tradition,” Taylor said. “However, most of the items are held together with a lot of bailing wire, zip ties and duct tape. I should have bought zip-tie stock.”
Family was the reason for starting the outdoor holiday decor and love of family is what spurred Taylor on each year.
“A by-product of this all is it keeps my family close from November through January. My wife and my four kids all help in some sort of way. I get the credit but it takes a village.”
He wrangles help from others as well, including his younger brother, Jack, who comes from Idaho to lend a helping hand.
“I’m really like Tom Sawyer telling people, ‘hey, come help set up the display. We’ll have fun!’ And it has been fun. I never knew it would get this big. And sitting on the front porch and talking with people – that’s one of biggest things I’ll miss.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.