The Kyrene Governing Board this week will interview the single internal candidate for the district’s next superintendent – Assistant Superintendent Laura Toenjes.
The district in an announcement last week said the board would interview Toenjes, a Chandler resident, this week.
Barring any unforeseen developments, it’s likely the board this month will vote for Toenjes – who worked with retiring Superintendent Dr. Jan Vesely in Tucson before Vesely hired her after she was named superintendent in 2016.
Toenjes’ emergence as the likely board choice for Kyrene’s next superintendent is no surprise.
In its announcement, the district noted that the board “has set goals of stability and consistency in the selection of our district’s next superintendent.”
Promising that “Toenjes will be subject to the full, rigorous process,” the district also said the board sought “to identify candidates who are familiar with the Kyrene vision, mission, culture and community, as well as the district’s strategic plan.”
In her resume, Toenjes describes herself as a “student-centered and purpose-driven leader with diverse experience in all levels of the public education system providing strategic leadership and day to day operational and fiscal oversight through the lens of access, equity and excellence.”
She also says she is “well-positioned to further establish the organizational goals of the district, not only because of diverse background and strong knowledge of supporting organizational systems with continuous improvement, but more importantly because of a keen ability to effectively blend the big-picture with strategic actions to inspire, build trust and achieve growth.”
Toenjes began her 26 years in education as a teacher, first in Gilbert from 1994-2000 and then in the Stanfield School District. From there, she held positions with the Maricopa County Superintendent’s Office for six months, then an elementary principal for a year in Union Elementary School District in Tolleson.
She also worked two separate stints in the state Department of Education – including deputy associate superintendent for school improvement from 2011-15 – before she landed a job as director of school improvement in Sunnyside Unified School District, the same Tucson district where Vesely had been assistant superintendent.
Before Vesely hired her shortly after becoming superintendent in Kyrene, Tjoenes commuted 100 miles a day between Chandler and Tucson.
In an interview with AFN shortly after her hiring, the Gilbert native said she worked closely with Vesely when she was in the state Education Department, stating, “I was very impressed with her leadership.”
Together at Sunnyside, Vesely and Toenjes helped four district schools improve test scores and strengthen teacher’s support systems through the University of Virginia’s School Turnaround Program.
“When I knew Jan had been named Kyrene Superintendent and then saw the posting for assistant superintendent, I knew I had to pursue that,” said Toenjes, who was raised in Gilbert and is a Gilbert High School alumna.
“I’m an East Valley girl and I’ve always been very impressed with the Kyrene School District, which has always had that reputation of excellence. So, I’m thrilled to be a part of this team,” said Toenjes, whose two sons attended Hamilton High back then.
Like Vesely, Toenjes said she has high standards for herself, educators and students, and a commitment to do what it takes to ensure their greatest chance for success.
“I truly believe in the power of education and I have a passion for serving and always leaving whatever and whomever, including myself, better than the day before,” she said.
Toenjes received her B.A. in Communications from the University of Arizona and earned two master’s degrees from Northern Arizona University -- one in elementary education and the other in administration and supervision with a minor in curriculum and instruction.
“I believe my role as a leader is to foster a district-wide work environment that’s student-focused and results-oriented, placing priority on student learning and performance,” she said in 2016.
Once she was hired by Vesely, Tjoenes was put in charge of academic services, working to develop a responsive organization, an inclusive culture, recruiting high-quality talent, developing high-performing students and ensuring collective and inclusive governance, according to her resume.
And her resume indicates she worked closely with Vesely in virtually all those areas.
Though the Kyrene Governing Board is assured of a major change in composition because two members are leaving and only Michelle Fahy is seeking one of three seats up for grabs in Tuesday’s election, none of the candidates had objections to the current board choosing the district’s next chief executive.
A survey of parents, employees and community members conducted by the district after Vesely announced her retirement showed that respondents most wanted someone who has operational management and can recruit high-quality staff, manage finances and use up-to-date technology.
The survey also showed a strong desire for someone who can develop community relationships and effectively communicate “district needs and decisions in a transparent manner.”
Slightly fewer respondents – 69 percent – put equity in access to programs and rigorous instruction as important qualities in the next superintendent while slightly more than half said considering other opinions and alternative views in decision-making was important.
The survey – which asked six questions – drew the most responses from families with 73 percent of 2,051 participants. Another 31 percent of respondents comprised staff and 9 percent other community members.
Asked to rank the district’s top three strengths, results showed, in order, teacher quality, reputation for high achievement and academic programs were the ones most frequently cited by respondents.
Three-quarters of the respondents listed finding and retaining high-quality staff as the most critical issue facing the district. Improving academic achievement for all students and preparing kids for the next grade level were ranked second and third, respectively.
The board has signaled that it wants to have a new superintendent in place before Thanksgiving.
The district’s announcement said the board will invite employees who participated in staff feedback forums “to return for candid conversations with Ms. Toenjes.”
“At the end of this process, if the board does not move forward with an offer, we will consider other options, which may include conducting an external search,” the district said.
