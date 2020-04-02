Attorney General Mark Brnovich said says that state government and its universities should disclose where employees and students who came down with COVID-19 were working and living.
In a formal legal opinion, Brnovich acknowledged that there are various laws governing both patient and student privacy. And he said that employers and schools may not release any information that identifies a specific student or medical history.
But Brnovich also said there is a public interest in getting as much information out as possible.
“Given the current health emergency, universities should apply the (legal) exceptions and disclose sufficient information related to positive COVID-19 cases so those potentially affected students, staff, visitors, etc., can self-monitor and potentially self-quarantine,’’ he wrote.
“At a minimum, universities should disclose information identifying the campus attended by the infected student and buildings or dorms frequented by the infected student during the incubation period and/or while exhibiting symptoms,’’ Brnovich continued.
“Further, warning other students, parents of student, school staff, and others about potential contact with an affected student is appropriate when, as here, those person’s knowledge is necessary to protect the health or safety of the student or other individuals.’’
The opinion followed a request by Rep. Mark Finchem, R-Oro Valley, who said some state agencies – specifically, Arizona State University – were not putting out information that might help people who might have had contact with someone who is infected protect themselves.
“That’s not acceptable,’’ he said.
Spokesman Chris Sigurdson said the University of Arizona discloses the number of cases on its web site but does not distinguish between students, faculty and staff.
He said there are some situations where the university will inform students who live in a dorm where someone has been infected. But Sigurdson said that does not involve making that information public.
He said the university is following the advice of county health officials who say “it’s really on the individual to tell the people they were in contact with, to inform them.’’
Sigurdson said he believes the university is doing what Brnovich is recommending.
Brnovich said employers cannot disclose information that would reveal an employee’s identity or confidential medical information. But Brnovich said there is a reason to do something.
“The employer should take all necessary steps to ensure employees and other persons potentially affected are aware that an employee (or other person) who has been physically present in the office has tested positive for COVID-19,’’ he wrote.
Brnovich said the confidentiality provisions of federal law do not preclude providing others with an infected employee’s “non-identifying information such as the infected employee’s assigned state agency or work location, so long as doing so would not reveal the identity of the employee.’’
Universities have specific prohibitions against disclosure of “education records,’’ which Brnovich said includes student health records.
Still, he said, there is a recognized exception if “the disclosure is in connection with a health or safety emergency.’’
Brnovich reads the law to even allow personally identifiable information to be disclosed to “appropriate parties ... if knowledge of the information is necessary to protect public health or safety of the student or other individual.’’
ASU spokesman Jay Thorne said his school’s policy is based on a different reading of the law.
“Our position is we’re following public privacy laws, HIPPA laws, which prohibit disclosure of information such as that,’’ he said. What ASU has done instead, Thorne said, is “contact tracing.’’
“So, any students that were in contact will be informed as a result of that,’’ he said.
Thorne said ASU’s advice to all staff and students is “to behave as if people around you are infected.’’
“So that means monitoring your symptoms,’’ he said. “And that means observing all social distancing protocols.’’
Thorne said Brnovich’s opinion has not been reviewed by school attorneys.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.