Two Ahwatukee women who campaigned for nearly two years for pickleball courts at Desert Foothills Park last week celebrated a partial victory when the city completed the conversion of two tennis courts to also accommodate the popular sport.
While the city Parks and Recreation Department didn’t give Realtor Jill Ostendorp and physical fitness-dance instructor Carrie McNeish all they had been lobbying for, the two women were happy that the city finally answered their plea to some degree.
But Ostendorp said, “We’re taking this as a win but we’re not done.”
She and McNeish picked up hundreds of supporters since they launched their campaign in June 2021 and they are soliciting more residents to join them in pressing the city to finish the 25-year-old park itself – and include dedicated pickleball courts in the project.
“We are looking into how to get more community members informed and involved to keep the monies we have generated to be spent in our community,” said McNeish.
She and Ostendorp contend the city has failed to spend impact fees from new construction in the area over the years to finish the park.
In fact, theys aid, the city is soliciting suggestions from people in other parts of Ahwatukee for suggestions on how to spend about $400,000 in impact fees it has earmarked for Ahwatukee projects.
Interested people can write them at dfparkpb@gmail.com.
The two women said they’ve also learned some important lessons about dealing with City Hall that they will use as they continue their campaign for finishing the park to include more amenities and pickleball-only courts.
They’ve contended throughout their campaign that pickleball players in western Ahwatukee have no other nearby courts – and note the city’s own survey should 87% of residents in the area of the park want pickleball courts.
McNeish and Ostendorp have noted that the pickleball complex at Pecos Park gets booked up fast – often by people who don’t even live in Phoenix.
Within days of the opening of the dual-use courts last week, people were lining up to use them
for pickleball.
“There was a lot of activity,” Ostendorp said. “It was kind of exciting.”
Both women say that the dual-use courts, while better than nothing, favor tennis over pickleball – partly because the court lines for pickleball are difficult to see and partly because the height of the nets isn’t adjustable.
“What I guess is frustrating for me the most is that … we volunteered to help and provide any research, provide experts and they just said, ‘No, we’ve got this,’” Ostendorp said.
She explained that when she brought up the issue of the lines, parks officials told her that was standard for all dual-purpose courts in Phoenix.
When she learned there are only four such courts in the entire city, Ostendorp said she asked them “if there’s only four, then can’t we be the guinea pig and do it a little differently?
“You’re not talking like 400 standardized. We’re not trying to make computer chips. We’re trying to play some pickleball.”
The city’s response frustrated them.
“The city stated that basically what we see is the extent to what they are doing for us on these courts – minus a couple of things they are ‘looking into,’” McNeish said.
In an update to their supporters, Ostendorp listed the city’s various improvements, noting that wind barriers had not been installed but that the city said it would consider.
She also said new LED lighting “will be installed in approximately eight months as part of an overall city initiative” to upgrade lighting in parks and other public facilities. She was encouraged that parks personnel indicated they would give that lighting in Desert Foothills’ court area a high priority once the overall project is launched.
“In the meantime, the current lights are getting new clear coverings and any damaged bulbs will be changed out,” she added.
While the two women stressed their gratitude, McNeish lamented, “It should not be this hard to work with the city council to get some positive changes to your community.”
“We are hoping that whoever ends up being our councilman will be willing to work with us and be an advocate for our project,” she said.
Sam Stone, who is vying with former Phoenix Assistant Police Chief and Ahwatukee resident Kevin Robinson for the city council seat that includes Ahwatukee, was on hand for the two women’s meeting with city parks officials at Desert Foothills last week.
Stone takes a shot at the city’s handling of the project in his column today in FN’s Opinion section, and the two women praised involvement on their behalf right from the start of their campaign while he was still working as chief of staff for Councilman Sal DiCiccio.
They were especially grateful because they felt that DiCiccio was not very helpful to their broader cause, although his office did run some interference with parks officials when it came to getting the dual-court conversion done.
DiCiccio during a budget hearing last spring had noted his efforts to get the Pecos Park courts built and said Ahwatukee’s overall needs had to be balanced with those of the rest of District 6.
“We’ve had a lot of resistance from District Six, and I don’t know why,” Ostendorp said, adding she also understood DiCiccio “didn’t feel like he could go to these other council districts and ask for pickleball courts, when there were so many other major issues in so many other districts that were kind of more pressing.”
As they step up thjeir broader campaign for completing Desert Foothills Park, McNiesh and Ostendorp also are committed to implementing all they have learned as they navigated City Hall.
The biggest lessons the two women have learned so far, McNeish explained, include: “Get community support. Try and get a meeting with the councilperson.
“Attend the budget meetings. We also contacted every person on the city council and that helped when we could not get support from our own district. Be willing to stay the course.”
