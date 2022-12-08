Ducey admits demands for session on school spending

Gov. Doug Ducey said Monday he won’t call a special legislative session to deal with schools’ Aggregate Expenditure Limit until he gets a promise by lawmakers to deal with some issues on his own agenda –including more money for school vouchers.
And that could scuttle any chance of giving schools an immediate assurance they won’t have to cut more than a billion dollars from their spending plans by July 1.
The governor acknowledged Monday that he had agreed to bring lawmakers back to the Capitol to waive the cap if he could be shown that the votes were there. Such a move requires 20 of the 30 senators and 40 of the 60 representatives.Lawmakers from both parties who support the waiver said last week they have the votes.
But Ducey, whose term is up at the end of the month, said that’s not enough.
``There are things in addition to the AEL that I’d like to see get done,’’ he said. The governor would not elaborate.
But Daniel Ruiz, his chief of staff, said providing even more state funds for vouchers for students to attend private and parochial schools is ``certainly a priority that’s been discussed.’’
Kyrene School District Chief Financial Officer Chris Herrmann last month said that unless the cap is waived by March 1, the district would essentially lose 66% of its spending power in the final quarter of this fiscal year.
In other words, it would be unable to spend some $20 million it already has in the bank because of the voter-approved cap, which became part of the state Constitution in 1980.
“It’s impossible to make budget reductions of this size without talking about impacting those areas,” Hermann said, noting the freeze also would crimp the district’s ability to offer teacher contracts for the 2023-24 school year.
Last week, outgoing Rep. Michelle Udall, R-Mesa, who chairs the House Education Committee, said lawmakers approved a $1 billion increase in funding this past session for K-12 education.
That new money bumps total state and local education funding against a 1980 voter-approved cap in school spending. Adjusted for inflation and student growth, that limit now is $6.4 billion.
But school districts already have prepared budgets and are on target
to spend nearly $7.8 billion this fiscal year based on the funding that lawmakers approved.
Udall said that Katie Ratlief, Ducey’s deputy chief of staff, said her boss committed to calling a special session only on two basic conditions.
First, a lawsuit challenging a voter-approved income tax hike for education needed to be resolved. That was done.
Second, said Udall, the governor wanted proof that there were the necessary votes. That list, she said, was presented to Ratlief in October.
Sen. Sean Bowie, D-Ahwatukee said the bipartisan state budget Ducey wanted would not have gotten the necessary Democratic votes – there were holdouts among the majority Republican caucus – without that promise.
Michael Wright, superintendent of the Blue Ridge Unified School District, said cutting spending in just the last three months will wreak havoc, with required layoffs of teachers and support staff and possible school closures.
The other risk of waiting is that there will be a fresh crop of legislative leaders in January. And that runs the risk that the spending cap won’t be a priority.
Risk aside, Udall said bumping the decision to the next legislative session would be inappropriate.
Ducey press aide C.J. Karamargin said following the press conference that his boss wants to be sure that schools get – and can spend – those extra dollars.
“We are having discussions with lawmakers,’’ is all that Karamargin would say about Ducey actually following through and using his constitutional powers to call lawmakers back to the Capitol.
Outgoing House Speaker Rusty Bowers, R-Mesa, said he’s ready to bring lawmakers back to the Capitol to waive the spending cap on schools. He said there appears to be a coalition of Democrats and some Republicans who can provide the necessary votes for approval.
“Personally, I’m OK with it,’’ added Senate President Karen Fann, R-Prescott.
But Fann told Capitol Media Services that she first needs to see the measure.
Potentially more problematic, she said, is that some lawmakers argue that if there is to be a lame-duck special session they want other issues addressed, ranging from adding some accountability for public schools to demands for changes in election laws.
Udall conceded that some of the people on the list she presented to the governor’s office also have other ideas. But she insisted that each has committed to vote to waive the spending cap if that is the lone issue in the session.
What is causing the current problem is the convergence of several unusual factors.
First, the limit is always based on the prior year’s school numbers. Enrollment remains down due to COVID.
The bigger problem is actually due to one the legislature created in seeking to provide financial help.
In 2000, voters approved Proposition 301 to levy a 0.6-cent sales tax to
fund education, including teacher salaries, for 20 years. Voters exempted those revenues from the aggregate expenditure limit.
Facing expiration of that tax, lawmakers agreed in 2018 to a new, identical levy to pick up when the old one expired. That would keep the money flowing through 2041 without interruption.
Only thing is, the Legislature never exempted what the new levy would raise from the expenditure limit. Chuck Essigs, lobbyist for the Arizona Association of School Business Officials, said that alone amounts to anywhere from $600 million to $800 million of the money now coming into schools.
Moreover, to balance the budget last decade, lawmakers cut dollars from various capital funding accounts.
With the state flush in revenues, those accounts are now fully funded. But the additional dollars that were restored to schools also helped to push total statewide expenditures above the constitutional limit.
