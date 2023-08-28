Industrial mega-site returns to VPC Monday

A nearly 511,000-square-foot complex of three light industrial buildings along I-10 is scheduled to return to the Ahwatukee Foothills Village Planning Committee on Monday, Aug. 28, as it seeks a zoning change that would allow it to court an expanded pool of tenants.
Developer Via West’s plan for the largely built complex on 50th Street near E. Thistle Landing Drive, just north of Chandler Boulevard, will be heard at 6 p.m. Aug. 28 at Pecos Community Center.
Via West leased the land from Kyrene School District for at least 77 years in a deal that district officials said would generate over $100 million in revenue over the course of the lease.
The developer made its initial presentation to the committee in April and Monday’s hearing marks its next step in the city approval process. It would then go to the Planning Commission for its recommendation to Phoenix City Council.
During the April hearing, some committee members expressed concerns about potentially hazardous chemicals on the site that might result from an expanded pool of tenants.
Attorney Carolyn Oberholtzer presented the plan to the committee on behalf of Via West, explaining it wants a minor General Plan amendment and related zoning change for the 28.6-acre site.
Because the site is currently zoned Commerce Park/General Commerce Park, the developer wants a Planned Unit Development classification in order to court a wider range of companies for occupancy in the three buildings, which are about 40 feet high.
That expansion of potential uses provoked VPC member Darin Fisher to express concern about the companies that could lease space and the fact they would be allowed to include hazardous materials in their manufacturing processes.
Both Fisher and resident Lei Finke also expressed concern over the developer’s traffic study estimate that the complex would generate 1,742 vehicle trips a day – mostly by semi-trailer trucks, according to Via West’s presentation to neighbors last fall.
The Kimley Horn traffic study said that about 200 vehicle trips would be added to the morning and evening rush hour.
Kimley Horn said the total number of trips was far less than the 2,858 daily trips that would have been generated if the site had been developed as an office complex as previously planned.
During Via West’s neighborhood meeting last year, the developer’s representatives said the trucks like would exit the complex and head north on 50th, then turn right onto Ray Road in order to hit I-10.
Conversely, the developer’s representative said in April, trucks would likely queue up in the south bound lanes of I-10 at the Chandler Boulevard exit to turn right and then right onto 50th Street to reach the complex.
All that traffic concerned resident Finke, who reminded the committee of the 417-unit apartment complex planned for 50th Street within a few hundred yards of Converge Logistics.
Calling 50th Street “notorious for speeders” with two “quasi-blind curves” near its intersection with Thistle Landing, Finke echoed another citizen’s written remarks about the “terrible gridlock” that will be created at 50th and Ray.
Fisher also worried about traffic in the area, calling 50th and Ray one of the “two worst intersections in rush hour here.”
Noting “Phoenix doesn’t limit delivery times for these trucks,” he said there was a strong potential for 24/7 truck traffic that would likely create an annoyance for nearby households amid the rumble of truck engines and the hiss of air brakes.
But Oberholtzer said, “These kinds of manufacturers, their schedules don’t always match 9 to 5 so sometimes they get deliveries in the evenings and the middle of the night. But most of them do daytime.”
As for congestion, she reiterated the Kimley Horn estimates that the Converge Logistics Center actually was cutting by 1,000 daily vehicle trips the traffic that the previously planned office would have generated.
Fisher was more concerned about what would be going on inside the companies those trucks would be visiting, saying the rezone would “change materially the manufacturing capabilities on the site.”
He said that since semiconductor companies are included in that list of possible tenants, “that means you’re using some of the most toxic and dangerous chemicals available.”
Oberholtzer noted that a tenant handling hazardous chemicals would need additional city permits.
To get those permits, the company would be required to go through additional levels of scrutiny for safety by city fire inspectors.
Oberholtzer said the zoning classification “spells out very clearly as to hazardous materials storage, a fire review, all of the environmental quality reviews, what the limitations are. They also have noise limitations and the agencies that are in charge of those various environmental quality considerations.
“It’s not always specific, but it absolutely points you to all of those reviews and when you are doing your occupancy certification and your tenant improvements,” she continued.
Fisher remained adamant, saying “It’s not a minor change, It really is pretty big”
Oberholtzer also note, “The city doesn’t get to pick tenants, we establish the framework for the use and then the tenants have to get through the process. But what Via West is exceptionally good at – and motivated to stay that way – is fitting the right tenant mix with each other.”
