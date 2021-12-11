It’s not often someone ends up working in the place where their mom works – and even rarer in the place where they were born.
But Nicholas Lopez, 23, is headed in that direction mid-way through his first year of medical school at Creighton University Health Sciences Campus – Phoenix in the School of Medicine.
In two years, he’ll begin clinical rotation training at Valley hospitals and programs, including Dignity Health St. Joseph’s Hospital and Medical Center – where he was born in 1998 and where his mother, Wendy Warga-Lopez, has been a nurse long before he was born.
“It’s my dream to be a resident at St. Joseph’s,” Lopez said. “It would be really special to finish my training in the hospital where I was born.”
Lopez said the proximity of Creighton’s health sciences campus was a major attraction.
“I love having the opportunity to stay close to my family,” he says. “There is nothing better than having their support as I start my journey through medical school.”
Lopez’s interest in helping others was instilled early, according to those who know him.
The Eagle Scout said he learned a lot when he was younger from spending time at community service events with his extended family who live in Douglas, where his immigrant grandmother would distribute clothes and food to needy families.
“I saw firsthand the difference between my suburban community and the way older generations of my family grew up.”
While pursuing his undergraduate degree at Northern Arizona University, Lopez studied vaccine development aimed to decrease instances of cardiovascular disease and sexually transmitted diseases in Native American communities.
He also worked as a medical examiner’s intern in Flagstaff where he observed some cases from the reservation, getting a closer look at the health care disparities these communities experience.
“It was disheartening to see the effects of chronic conditions that could have potentially been addressed with access to preventive care,” he says. “That solidified my interest in primary care and made me want to do whatever I can to help.”
Among his long term goals, Lopez says, is building a free clinic.
Lopez, who was elected as the Community Service Co-Chair for the medical campus’ Class of 2025, is the recipient of the first Dignity Health St. Joseph’s Medical Executive Committee Scholarship.
The scholarship is open to first year medical students of diverse backgrounds who are in good academic standing, demonstrate leadership and a commitment to community service, and are planning to attend Creighton University School of Medicine’s Phoenix Regional Campus.
“I chose Creighton because of its strong community values and commitment to making us the best physicians we can be,” Lopez said. “I’m so thankful to receive this scholarship. It makes a big difference, especially as I pursue my interest in primary care.”
For young people contemplating a medical career, he advises students to do what he did: try and get into work-study programs at medically-related offices.
“I would advise them to ..shadow at the hospital or volunteer around clinical places, learn how things operate,” he said.
Creighton University is the largest Catholic health professions educator in the United States, headquartered in Omaha, Neb. This year’s local medical cohort is the inaugural class in the school’s new Virginia G. Piper Charitable Trust Health Sciences Building located up the street from St. Joseph’s at Park Central in midtown Phoenix.
“We want to help meet the increasing demand for medical professionals in our community by building a body of providers at Creighton University who are mission aligned, reflect our communities, and are committed to serving the underserved,” said Dr. Claudia Chambers, MD, assistant dean of admissions at Creighton University School of Medicine Phoenix Regional Campus and member of the medical staff at St. Joseph’s.
“Health care disparities are ravaging the most vulnerable. Diverse health care workers bring the invaluable ability to provide care through the lens of their lived experience. This scholarship, initiated by St. Joseph’s president Gabrielle Finley-Hazle, is an initial step toward creating opportunity for diverse students to overcome the greatest deterrent to matriculation, cost I am looking forward to seeing how this scholarship expands the reach of Creighton in partnership with Dignity Health to serve those most in need.”
