There may be no more debates in Legislative District 18, but Democrats here have scheduled a series of Zoom meetings to introduce many of their party’s candidates for offices ranging from the Legislature to Congress, with county offices and Kyrene and Tempe Union school boards as well.
The district, which includes Ahwatukee and parts of Tempe, Chandler and Mesa, is a venue for contested races at all those levels since a full slate of Republicans and Democrats are vying for two State House seats, five candidates are seeking three seats on the Kyrene Governing Board and eight are competing for three Tempe Union board seats. Five candidates also are mixing it up for two seats on the board that governs the community college system.
And virtually all county offices are up for grabs Nov. 3, along with Congress and, of course, President.
People can register to meet many of the Democrats’ slate in LD18 at LD18democrats.org/calendar. Spokeswoman Sherri Johnson said viewers will have a chance to ask questions.
Dates and candidates include:
7 p.m. Sept. 10,
Jeanne Casteen, candidate for Maricopa County School Superintendent and Dan Toporek, county Treasurer hopeful.
7 p.m. Sept. 15,
Incumbent County Recorder Adrian Fontes and Assessor candidate Aaron Connor.
7 p.m. Sept. 21,
Candidates for Kyrene, Tempe Union and Maricopa County Community College District.
7 p.m. Sept. 29,
Julie Gunnigle, candidate for County Attorney and incumbent state Rep. Jennifer Jermaine.
7 p.m. Oct. 1,
Congressman Greg Stanton, who is seeking reelection in CD9, which includes Ahwatukee.
7 p.m. Oct. 8,
Incumbent Sheriff Paul Penzone and state Rep. Mitzi Epstein.
