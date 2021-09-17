Phoenix Police Sgt. Thomas Craig, whose devotion to his job and community was surpassed only by his devotion to his family and friends, died Sept. 3 after a month-long battle with COVID-19. He was 61 and lived in Ahwatukee since 1993.
A native of Scottsdale, Sgt. Craig was remembered in numerous social media posts for his acts of kindness on the job and in the community, his sense of humor, his woodworking talents and, most of all, his devotion to his widow Lynn, their three daughters and son as well as two daughters by a previous marriage.
Recalling her husband of 35 years, Lynn Craig said his humor was instantly apparent when she met him while she was looking for an apartment in California.
Sgt. Craig owned a pizza shop and lived in a unit near the one the manager was showing her.
“I was just about to walk out and he opened the door and told the landlord, ‘It’s about time you have a good-looking one moving in.’”
They had been dating for about a year and a half when one day in 1990 while cruising around, they were stopped at a signal and “he asked me, ‘would you marry me?’” Lynn recalled.
“I said, ‘yeah, whatever. I thought he was joking,” she said, recalling how he shouted to a couple in a convertible stopped alongside them, “I asked her to marry me and she thinks I’m joking.”
“I got embarrassed,” Lynn said, “and sort of scooted down in my seat and they said, ‘We’re not leaving till you answer.’”
She said yes.
The couple moved to Ahwatukee from California a few years later after he tried to join the Los Angeles Police Department, where he was one of only a dozen of 500 applicants to pass the written qualification test. “I didn’t want him to join LAPD because he would be a target for everybody,” she said.
But Sgt. Craig was not to be deterred.
“He always wanted to be a police officer,” Lynn said, adding that her husband then suggested they move to Phoenix because at the time, it seemed a far less dangerous place than L.A. for a policeman.
He joined Phoenix PD in 1995 and, numerous social media posts recalled, stayed in touch with the people he served. A spokesman for Phoenix Police said Sgt. Craig served in the patrol divisions in the South Mountain, Central City and Cactus Park precincts and the traffic and property management bureaus.
One woman recalled how her then 10-year-old son had been egged by a carload of bullies and Sgt. Craig tracked down the culprits.
“In less than 30 minutes after the eggs were thrown we were sitting in the home of the egg throwers,” she said. “Officer Craig read them the riot act, showing them my son’s face …It was a great teaching moment for these boys about their actions, a good lesson for me in showing mercy.”
Another tribute came from David Khalaj, who started a gofundme.com account to raise money for Sgt. Craig’s family and offered to match up donations up to $15,000 (the fund already exceeds $17,000).
“He approached every situation with an open mind,” Khalaj wrote. “His goal was always to deescalate the situation and he truly loved his Job and the community he served.”
Another man wrote how Sgt. Craig stopped by his home in a patrol car so his 5-year-old son could sit in it.
Off the job, Sgt. Craig was a devoted husband and father who drew endless humorous cartoons, often to remind Lynn how much he cared for her.
Countless others recalled those cartoons as well.
His brother Robert wrote that Tom never forgot to write him when he was stationed with the Army in Germany and that “my little brother was a big brother to me.”
“Tom would send me letters filling me in as to what was happening back home,” Robert wrote. “He would draw a character on the envelope called Sgt. Olive Head. It was a character with a green olive for a head in a military dress uniform. Every time I would get one of his letters I would crack up as they were so funny. Even our mail clerk for my battalion would comment about the drawings. Those little bits of humor from Tom made my three-year tour in Europe seem much shorter.”
Lynn said her husband loved woodworking and made numerous household furniture items, most notably a dining room table for 12 that he eventually cut down to eight.
His at-home shop, Lynn said, “looked like a miniature Home Depot.
Above all, she said, “from his handwriting to his woodworking to whatever, he was a perfectionist.”
His devotion as a father was recalled by a former principal of Kyrene de la Estrella who said, “Tom was a very selfless and devoted parent and a great supporter of our school. He continuously partnered with his children’s teachers to promote their lifelong successes…. If he wasn’t stopping by to check on us, or sharing his many humorous stories with me, we could always count on him attending all of our school events and parent/teacher conferences.
“He interacted with all children on campus and helped them to realize that police officers were a friend who would help you in case of need.”
Sgt. Craig’s family devotion extended to the softball pursuits of his twin daughters, Tia and Tyra.
He often went to games, coached them not only through middle and high school – they played for Desert Vista – but also when they went on to Chandler Gilbert Community College.
He was such a frequent and inspirational presence that the college’s Coyotes softball team posted last week:
“This season and every season is dedicated to you. CGCC Softball would not be what it is without you. You trusted us with your twins, believed in the coaching staff and created opportunities and made dreams into reality for all young ladies who have played and will play at CGCC. You are Chandler-Gilbert Softball and will always be our Forever Yote.”
Sgt. Craig is survived by his widow Lynn and their children, Tiffany (Chad) Heinrich, Tia, Tya and Thomas, as well as two daughters from a prior marriage, Bethany Kneubuhl and Jennie Welti.
Also surviving him are his father Charles Craig and stepmother Cheri Craig, sister Becky Miller and brother Robert.
A viewing will be held 6-8 p.m. Sept. 22 at Hansen Desert Hills Mortuary, 6500 E. Bell Road, Scottsdale. A service will be held at 9 a.m. Sept. 23 at Gateway Church, 1137 E. Warner Road, Tempe.
In a final community-wide tribute to Sgt. Craig, a raffle and fundraiser also have been scheduled for Sept. 22 besides the gofundme.com account (search by Sgt. Thomas Craig).
Between 11 a.m. and 11 p.m. Sept. 22, Zzeeks Pizza and Wings will donate 20 percent of all take-out and delivery sales to Sgt. Craig’s family. In addition, a woman is organizing a giant raffle to be held Sept. 22 at Zzeeks, 4825 E. Warner Road, Ahwatukee.
People who wish to donate items for raffle baskets can drop them off at any of Zzeeks’ locations. In addition, Suzuki Law Offices will match the total amount raised during the fundraiser.
