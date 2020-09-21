The South Mountain Freeway is in the running for two national awards, competing against projects in 11 other states.
The largest highway project ever managed by the Arizona Department of Transportation is one of 12 finalists in the national America’s Transportation Awards competition.
Sponsored by the American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials, AAA and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, the competition evaluates the projects for quality of life/community development; best use of technology & innovation; and operations excellence.
The projects range in cost from less than $400,000 to more than $3.3 billion.
The finalists are in the running for
two awards – the grand prize and a people’s choice award – that each carry a $10,000 award.
The sponsors said the winning agencies can donate the money to a charity of their choice or to a “transportation-related scholarship of the winner’s choosing.”
People can vote at americastransportationawards.org.
Though the South Mountain Freeway cost $1.7 billion, it’s not the most expensive project in the running.
That honor belongs to the state of Washington’s $3.3 billion State Route 99 tunnel, which replaced the Alaskan Way Viaduct in Seattle.
Along with these two new-highway projects and improvements on a highway or bridge in Ohio, Wisconsin, New Jersey and Virginia made the list with major highway repair or bridge projects. Hawaii also got a nod for fixing the only road between two towns in Kauai that had been washed out by landslides triggered by a 50-inch rainfall two years ago.
One project involves a $10 million, 22-mile Riverwalk in Georgia.
North Carolina is in the running for a $2 million project that deploys drones to deliver lab tests and specimens to clinics and hospitals while Pennsylvania’s work zone speed enforcement program – the only contestant without a dollar value attached to it – is a finalist.
Minnestota’s $5 million “automated vehicle challenge” is in the running, as is Connecticut’s $400,000 effort to promote connectivity.
The South Mountain Freeway opened in December after ADOT and a consortium of five contractors committed to a design-build strategy that the state says saved $100 million.
Moreover, that consortium is responsible for maintenance and repairs for the next 30 years along the 22 mile stretch between the I-10 interchanges in Candler and West Phoenix.
“The Loop 202 South Mountain Freeway represents the largest project in state history and has been recognized as a model for innovation, safety and taxpayer value,” said Gov. Doug Ducey after it was listed among the award finalists.
Two other ADOT projects won top honors last month in regional competitions for America’s Transportation Awards, which included 79 projects nominated by 36 departments of transportation across the country.
The I-10/SR 87 Interchange Reconstruction including I-10 Dust Detection System near Eloy won first place for Operations Excellence, Medium Project. The SR 347 Overpass at Union Pacific Railroad in Maricopa took first place for Quality of Life/Community Development.
Construction of the freeway began in earnest in 2016 after a federal judge in Phoenix ruled against a group of Ahwatukee homeowners and the Gila River Indian Community, which had sued ADOT on multiple grounds.
The Gila River Community opposed the project on grounds that the freeway was desecrating South Mountain, which the tribes there consider sacred.
Protect Arizona Resources and Children sued on grounds that the freeway posed a threat to the health and quality of life of Ahwatukee residents, particular children who attend schools along the freeway path.
Both parties appealed the judge’s ruling to the Ninth Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals, which also ruled in ADOT’s favor.
