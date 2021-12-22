The debate over school resource officers – which has split the Tempe Union High School District community – may now be coming to Kyrene.
Prior to the board’s unanimous approval of an update to a contract with the City of Phoenix for SROs at Altadena, Centennial and Akimel A-al middle schools at a total cost of $388,210, Kyrene board member Wanda Kolomyjec voiced concerns about uniformed officers on campuses that echoed some of the sentiments of SRO opponents in Tempe Union.
Kolomyjec said that while SROs “could be advantageous in situations,” there was a flip side “where we’re involving police officers in things that perhaps would be better served by other types of professionals.”
She said that in the U.S., trends show “that members of populations that are marginalized students of color, students who have disabilities, LGBTQ, the national trends …have a lot more interactions with police officers in schools with bad results. And so they end up potentially ending up in what they call this school-to-prison pipeline and that’s a real thing, statistically a real thing.”
The discussion came during a week when numerous school districts across the country, including Tempe Union, issued letters to parents and the broader community about another disruptive trend allegedly encouraged on the social media platform TikTok that urged students to threaten bombings and shootings in schools.
The Chinese company that owns the website said it found no videos encouraging such threats and while there was no evidence of impending attacks, school officials across Arizona and the nation were on edge as they issued warnings and some increased patrols on campuses.
Echoing similar statements by Tempe Union and Mesa Public Schools, Tempe Union on Dec. 16 issued an alert about the TikTok “challenge” and said, “We are working closely with Tempe PD to monitor these threats, and review and investigate appropriate leads. At this time, there do not appear to be any credible threats to any of our schools. However, we continue to monitor that situation closely and police presence on campus will be elevated if appropriate. Tempe PD will continue to investigate any reports received.”
It urged parents to talk to their children about “appropriate and responsible use of social media” and that they remind them “the ramifications of bad choices in today’s social media environment can have a serious impact.”
Kolomyjec’s comments also came after Damien Nichols, Kyrene’s emergency management director, told the board, “We have seen an increase in the need to contact our local law enforcement.” He stressed, however, that “it may not be daily at each middle school.”
Kolomyjec also noted that last June a coalition of judges, prosecutors and juvenile justice advocates voted 333-0 that schools have uniformed officers on campuses “only upon a demonstrated threat to the safety of students and staff and faculty.”
She said the American Bar Association has urged districts to “eliminate police becoming involved in routine disciplinary matters that result in criminalizing adolescents.”
“The reality is that I do know from our statistics that our schools here in Kyrene – from what I’ve seen so far – suspensions and disciplinary actions largely disproportionately affect our students of color,” Kolomyjec said, acknowledging that the money being spent on the three Kyrene middle schools is covered by a state grant.
“That can lead to, down the line, students dropping out of school because they get behind and they have a bad feeling about school, etc., etc., etc.,” Kolomyjec continued.
“I’m sort of mashing together, you know, national statistics and these advisory groups that are looking at a problem nationally," she added, "and I don’t want to necessarily paint Kyrene with that brush and I really do want to understand more, but I will say I’m concerned.”
Carrie Furedy, executive director of School Effectiveness, said in the intergovernmental agreement between Kyrene and Phoenix Police, “the SRO explicitly in the IGA is prohibited from participating in student-discipline matters at the school site.”
“So they’re not going to be criminalizing things that are school disciplinary learning already, though they’ll only be brought in when it’s referred in a criminal matter,” she continued, adding the role of an SRO in high schools “is significantly different than the role of an SRO in middle school.”
Stressing the “significant difference of being an SRO on a campus with 700 or 800 students versus an SRO on a campus with 3,000 or more students,” Furedy also said, “I have to say our SROs in Kyrene tend to become very beloved members of the community.”
Still, Kolomyjec said, “I’d like to learn more from some of our marginalized communities, some of our LGBTQ, some of our folks of color, some of our special needs kids and see what their feedback is about it, see if they’re seeing it the same way that you are.”
Margaret Pratt said that in her first year as a board member, she met an SRO during a tour of Kyrene schools and said “it was very eye-opening for me.”
“I found myself really grateful for the education they provided students to help them make good choices and avoid potentially negative paths,” Pratt said.
Board member Michelle Fahy said she thought “it’s important for our community to have an opportunity to learn more” and suggested a study session about SROs.
Fahy said it was important to hear from students “as we move forward with our equity work” and that “I want to really understand, are there legislative decisions that maybe shouldn’t be made that are leading to some of these times where we are using SROs, where maybe it could be done with other roles?
“And so I really want to get to the heart of the problem,” she added.
