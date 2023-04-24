He’s not ready for Hollywood – yet – but Desert Vista High School senior Collin Bridge is taking a firm step toward Tinseltown with his slot among 14 finalists for the Arizona International Film Festival’s Indie Youths Short Film category.
And viewers will barely be able to get halfway through their popcorn watching Collin’s entry, titled “Irr-Elephant,” when it rolls out at noon April 29 in The Screening Room on Congress Street in Tucson.
It’s only four minutes long.
That’s not unusual for the entries, as one lasts only two minutes and the longest 12.
Collin’s flick is not his first rodeo.
“I have been making films since I was in elementary school, but this is one of my newest films and one that I am very proud of,” he said.
It’s about “a socially awkward goofball seeks acceptance through his one-of-a-kind puns, leading him to even trying using them to find love,” according to the official festival description.
He explained, “The main character in the short uses puns in hopes to connect with others. So the pun ‘Irr-Elephant’ is not just a quirky one liner used in the film but also symbolizes how the character feels irrelevant.”
Given its running length, there was no need for a cast of thousands.
“The cast is fairly small, starring Nick Bockian playing the character of Jeremy,” Collin said. “His love interest Sami is played by Olivia Sheng.”
It was in pre-production for about two weeks, he said, “where most of the time was spent re-writing and receiving consulting from my friends and teachers. “
“The total filming was finished in just two days,” he added, “and we spent a week editing and grabbing pickups.”
And Collin advises people not to be fooled by the running time.
“I think a lot of audiences forget how long and powerful just one minute of film can be,” he said. “A shorter amount of time also makes you really prioritize what is important to the story and not.
“Therefore, the four-minute limit on the film really makes the audience attach themselves because every second is so important in following this boy’s story.”
At 18, the Ahwatukee resident, who plans to major in film production, Collin has already acquired a wealth of experience on stage, in film – and in reaching out to the community to help less fortunate people.
AFN’s archives show his fundraising endeavors as a Kyrene Kid – joined by his older sister Annika and a friend – garnered hundreds of dollars for victims of various natural disasters in the U.S. and abroad.
As for acting, he’s long been a staple in the cast of the Ahwatukee Children’s Theatre’s Christmas musical, “A Christmas Carol,” starting out at age 5 as Tiny Tim and over time portraying other characters. (ACT has now rebranded as AZ ACT.)
As a third-grader, he appeared in a 2013 entry in the Cannes International Film Festival’s short-film category.
As the Tucson film fest, Collin doesn’t stand to get any cash if he wins or even a swag bag just by being selected for entry.
But that’s not why he’s in it.
“Just being able to see my film on the giant screen is enough to go to any film festival.” he said.
Besides, he added, film festivals “are more about the industry connections you make and are a way to have your work be shown and noticed.”
After collecting his diploma in May, Collin is bound for film school in – where else? – Los Angeles.
Besides furthering his education, he said he wants to jump-start his career, especially because the industry is rich with job opportunities right now.
He’s got other plans as well in the time between Desert Vista and LA, as he is currently working on a feature-length film and a few shorts that he hopes to train a camera on this summer.
Then, he said, “once high school and college are over, I plan to continue to create and publish my films, growing as a filmmaker, with each film being better than the last.
“I hope to constantly push myself, make connections, collaborate with other artists, and eventually, I want to hit a spot where I am able to make it as a full time feature film director.”
He doesn’t know yet whether he wants to go the fiction route or produce documentaries, though one might divine a hint from the fact that his favorite director is Oscar winning director/actor/comedian Taika Waititi.
“He inspires creativity and originality while still holding a great sense of awkward humor and affection, all of which I take inspiration from,” Collin said.
But in the long run, Collin’s upcoming film festival entry was inspired by his own passion and inner drive that movies generate for him.
“My contest entry was definitely most inspired from the fact that I will never give up the chance to meet new filmmakers and see my picture on the silver screen,” he said.
“Just being able to make so many new friends who I have the opportunity of working and collaborating with is extremely valuable to me. Plus, I love watching as the audience takes in my films.”
Information on the film festival: filmfestivalarizona.com.
