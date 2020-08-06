Thousands of gallons of wasted milk. Unpredictable, zigzagging prices. Abrupt dips and surges in demand.
The past four months have been a roller coaster for Arizona dairy farms, including the dwindling number in Mesa, as the COVID-19 pandemic dramatically changed the way some of their biggest clients did business.
The ride isn’t over yet: Arizona is a COVID-19 hotspot, meaning impacts on school and restaurant operations – and their dairy needs – remain uncertain.
Food banks find themselves overwhelmed with community demand, yet some struggle to safely store and distribute the flood of milk being donated.
And beyond Arizona’s borders, foreign dairy markets continue to evolve.
“In 46 years, I’ve never seen anything like this,” said Keith Murfield, chief executive officer of United Dairymen of Arizona.
Jim Boyle, who recently relocated his dairy farm from east Mesa to Casa Grande, said farmers were stuck with thousands of gallons of milk and nowhere to send it.
Boyle, whose Casa Grande Dairy Co. has 3,400 cows on 1,100 acres, said lack of demand forced farmers to limit their production, which is not an easy feat in the spring months, when cows naturally produce more milk.
For nearly two weeks, Boyle said, farmers dumped thousands of gallons of milk.
The market value for dairy products made in Arizona exceeds $762 million and is one of the top five agricultural commodities for the state, according to the Arizona Commerce Authority.
School and restaurant closures hit the industry hard.
The majority of dairy products, such as butter, cheese, sour cream and fluid milk, don’t go to grocery stores. They end up at restaurants and schools, according to Tammy Baker, general manager of Arizona Milk Producers, a nonprofit that promotes and supports the state’s dairy producers.
That demand disappeared in a matter of days after the COVID-19 pandemic hit in March, as state officials shut down spaces where large groups tend to gather to slow the spread of the virus.
“We dumped a lot of milk and by-product down digesters and lagoons, and things like that,” Murfield said.
These digesters can convert fluid milk into different products such as gas and electricity, according to Murfield.
To adjust production, some farms changed what they fed their cows, switched from milking three times a day to just two, or allowed their cows to dry up early.
As Arizona in May began easing restrictions related to the pandemic, restaurant demand for dairy products started coming back, Baker said, but it was still lower than normal.
Since school has been out, Arizona Milk Producers has focused on giving more dairy products to schools around the state free of charge, Baker said.
“We’ve been spending a lot of time working with school food service directors that now have summer feeding programs going and alternative programs so those kids can get the food they need,” he said.
Arizona Milk Producers started looking at other consumers of dairy products to give product to. One of its bigger targets is food banks, which have seen an increase in patrons and demand, according to Angie Rodgers, CEO of the Arizona Food Bank Network.
“I do think that (dairy) is a valuable and wanted commodity by consumers,” she said.
Rodgers said food banks are now receiving “a significant amount” of milk and other dairy products through local farms and the federal government. But ensuring those larger quantities make it safely to everyone who needs them comes with its own set of obstacles.
“The handling, the short shelf life, how it needs to be stored at certain temperatures, how quickly it needs to be distributed is a challenge … for all food banks,” she said.
The Arizona Food Bank Network issued about $1.4 million in infrastructure grants to help pay for new refrigerators, electricity bills and mileage reimbursement for volunteers who will deliver the milk across the state, Rodgers said.
Arizona dairy farmers said they’ve seen demand skyrocket in recent weeks. On June 20, for instance, cheese prices hit an all-time high after dropping to a 20-year low in April.
The strength of the prices will allow dairy producers to recoup some of their losses, said Murfield.
But Boyle said demand for foreign exports remains “very weak” in some parts of the globe.
“Because of where we are located in Phoenix or Tempe, we export a lot of products to Mexico,” he said. But it’s too expensive for some Mexicans to buy Arizona products because the peso is too weak, Boyle said, adding, “That could take years to fix.”
Farmers are keeping an eye out for new slumps or spikes in demand. But having gone through it once, they feel more equipped to change course if needed, Boyle said.
“For right now, we’re fine,” he said. “But we are prepared … to cut back.”
