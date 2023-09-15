His passion for oratory became a business

For a guy who says he grew up “pretty sheltered,” Dr. Will Moreland sure left that shell behind.
The 11-year Ahwatukee resident is an internationally sought-after speaker who addresses groups as small as a dozen and as large as 25,000.
With smaller groups, he’s likely leading or discussing team development and leadership. On larger stages, he’s likely delivering inspiration and words of empowerment.
Moreland crafts his speeches around three main themes.
“One is called ‘Leading with Civility' – that’s more of a leadership presentation. And then we have another one called ‘Happy People Happy Culture’ and that’s when we go in and talk with employees. And then we have another one that’s called ‘Living from Your Core’ and that’s about bringing out the best inside of you,” he explained.
“But then what I always do is I customize it for that particular audience in that particular company.”
His audiences have included numerous Fortune 500 companies – like Kroger, Starbucks, McDonald’s, Edward Jones – and many schools, particularly universities, in the Valley and elsewhere.
He has spoken to groups in 40 states and 55 countries.
He and his wife of 26 years, Dr. Kristie Moreland, also run the Genius Speakers Academy for people who want to learn the art of public speaking and build it into a business.
In the seven years of operation, the academy has graduated over 350 students, some as young as 11 and others as old as 77.
Oh, and in his spare time, Will Moreland also has written 50 books – all available on Amazon.
Grandmother and the Army
A diverse variety of people and experiences helped Moreland reach a level of fame few motivational speakers attain.
Those influences start with his grandmother, a pastor and behind-the-stages political figure in his native Compton, California.
And they include the 15 years he served in the U.S. Army, most of it in Germany – where he met his wife at a time when they were both sergeants.
His grandmother, Dr. Polly Gray, “was the one that really instilled in me a sense of leadership, a sense of community, a sense of service in our house,” he said. “She was always involved in community service; she was always involved in local politics.”
Some of the biggest names in California politics would drop by her home – people like longtime Congresswoman Maxine Waters, Tom Bradley, Los Angeles’ first Black mayor; and civil rights leader Jesse Jackson.
“I saw these examples of strong leaders, but my grandmother was probably the strongest one because she was the one that I saw up close,” Moreland recalled.
“She was the real deal when she talked about selfless service. I saw her give our last two eggs to the neighbor. I saw her drive her friends around to pick up groceries and go to their doctor’s appointments.
“Our house was the food bank/shelter. We always had, you know, someone living in our house…She just had this philosophy that you can never give your ‘last’ because ‘when you give, you open up the door for receiving.’ And sure enough – I don’t know how it always happened – but she would give away her last two eggs and then someone would knock on the door and be like, ‘Hey, Miss Polly, I was at the store that just picked up these dozen eggs for you.’”
He recalled an “ecosystem” of single moms and grandmothers – the latter were often in their 70s, widowed and raising their grandchildren while taking care of each other.
“To see those examples,” Moreland said, “to me that was the ultimate in leadership and sacrificing service.”
Finding a voice
Moreland didn’t find his voice in a classroom.
He credits his intellectual development to the examples of – and writings by – people like Ghandi, Martin Luther King Jr., Steve Jobs and Bill Gates.
He developed his public speaking talent by listening to some of history’s greatest orators.
“One of the leaders that highly influenced me was Reginald Lewis. He was a lawyer out of Baltimore and he got into mergers and acquisitions. And from there, he became the first African American man to buy a billion-dollar company, he bought Beatrice (Foods) International,” Moreland said of his
“I read his book and a light bulb went off as it related to the mindset and how expansive you could build a company and build an organization and follow your dreams. And so he was one of the major catalysts.”
He credits “just listening to the greats like Winston Churchill, Martin Luther King and John Kennedy.
“What I realized is they weren’t just shooting from the hip. There’s some individuals that are just natural born speakers… but those that take it to the next level are those that actually work on their craft, put in the practice.”
“When you look at Martin Luther King, we think about him and you think about that famous speech, ‘I Have a Dream.’ Well, that wasn’t the first time he had ever given that speech. And then you study and find out that he had worked on that speech for almost a year, and so when he talks about ‘the rolling hills of Georgia,’ that just wasn’t coming from the hip. He methodically put that in there.”
“He thought about his audience. And he thought about what the response he wanted from them. He thought about what the result he wanted from this speech. And every speech that he did, he always had a target, he always had a goal.
“I would always speak in church with the Easter poems and programs and things like that. But to then take it to the next level is when I really started to say, ‘Okay, I’m always going to start with the audience. I’m always going to start with the organization that hired me: what are their goals? What did they want to accomplish out of this?'
“I can get up and talk for 45 minutes, but there’s some targets that they want to achieve. And so when I’m putting together a keynote, I’m thinking about that.
“If I’m talking to an audience mainly of women, I’m thinking about the stories I’m going to use – I’m not going to be heavily centered around sports. If I’m talking to mainly guys, I’m not going to be heavily centered around touchy-feely-our-family-type stuff. If I’m talking to a mix, then I’m looking at putting different stories that are going to really resonate with my audience.”
His philosophy of public speaking also explains why one 45-minute presentation takes him 15 to 20 hours of preparation.
Forged in faith
Moreland’s oratory and some of his themes also were forged by his Christian faith.
During his stint in Germany, he was president of a Bible College for nearly six years and a pastor of three nondenominational Christian churches.
“My family has always been involved in the church ever since I can remember,” he explained. “And the majority of my family is in that field of clergy-pastors, my great grandmother, my grandmother and grandfather – they were all pastors.
“Everyone knew that it was going to happen at some time for me. And so in living in Germany, we had the opportunity to pastor there for eight years. That’s what we were doing when we came here.”
When he and Kristie returned to the States – first settling in Florence before a chance meeting with someone at Zoolights turned them on to Ahwatukee – Moreland said, “I had an epiphany that there was a new world, something better for me to do.
"I thoroughly enjoyed what I was doing but I knew there was something that I was supposed to be doing differently. I felt as though that my reach and what I was supposed to be doing was outside the four walls of the church.”
In Germany he had read “Think and Grow Rich” by Napoleon Hill and another light bulb went off.
“I just got fascinated with just all the mindset, the psychology inside the book. And I got really passionate about personal development and I said, ‘Man, I just want to teach this to everybody.’
“Now at that time, I didn’t know that there was a professional speaking industry. I knew about Zig Ziglar, Jim Rohn, Les Brown, Tony Robbins, but for whatever reason, I just thought they just got hit with the magic wand and they get to go around and do this cool stuff. And so I’m like, ‘but I want to teach this stuff.’”
Of course, Moreland realized there was no magic wand to reach that level.
After moving to Arizona, he plunged fulltime into the leadership and development consulting company he had formed.
And from there, he and his company took off.
Teaching civility
Moreland and his wife have two children – a daughter who is a Mountain Pointe High School alumna now serving in the U.S. Navy and a son at Kyrene Akimel A-al Middle School.
“We started working heavily on team development, employee retention and a thing that we call ‘cultures of civility,’” Will explained.
Whether it’s a corporation or a university, he said, he tries to “help them create places where their employees love to come and their employees feel a part of the fabric of the company.
“We have this terminology that we call ‘From Employee to Partner.’ The whole concept behind that is if you’re a leader that leads with civility, you’re going to encourage your employees to become partners and have the mission and have the vision.
“And so now the whole culture is everybody’s working toward making the company better. You don’t have that us-against-them mentality. …You create this environment that everybody feels invested in the company.”
Over the time he has been consulting and speaking to companies, Moreland said he has seen workplaces get more diverse.
He said many of them have four or five generations represented by their workforce, from boomers to Gen Z.
“But the wisdom of life doesn’t go anywhere,” he said. “That’s where we get the whole idea of cultures of civility, where we teach them how to all play nice in the sandbox.”
Recognized recently as one of the top 30 motivational speakers in the world, Moreland shows no signs of slowing down.
But he admits he’s become more introspective.
“I’m in a season of my life where I ask the question ‘Why?’ a lot,” he said. “Why did I meet this person? How’s this connection? So I’m looking back and saying, ‘Okay, this dot connects with this dot.’…I now have a complete understanding of everything that’s happened in my life.”
While he and Kristie continue growing their academy, Will also is continuing to give his speeches – and write books.
“I have a goal that by the time I take my lap, my last breath, I want to leave the earth with about 150 books,” he said.
His books usually focus on leadership, relationship, personal development, mindset and finances, though he also writes for the public-speaking industry.
Moreland also is excited about recently joining the boards of two nonprofits, St. Luke’s Behavioral Hospital and one in his native Compton that helps young people develop their own business.
He’s also negotiating with several colleges and universities so he can start giving scholarships, starting with four students a year and eventually reaching 100 annually.
Not surprisingly, that effort will be named after his greatest influence: the Dr. Polly Gray Scholarship fund.
For information on Moreland and the Genius Speakers Academy: drwillspeaks.com, geniusspeakerscertification.com and morelandtraining.com.
