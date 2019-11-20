Horsemanship in Gilbert may have faded by far, but its legacy in the nearly 100-year-old town won’t fade away any time soon.
One of its traditions is Gilbert Days, the town’s robust annual celebration of its Western heritage as horses are the lynchpin of the annual rodeo and parade.
This year, the rodeo, themed on “Hometown Heroes,” takes place from Friday, Nov. 22, to Sunday, Nov. 24, at the John Volken Academy Ranch in south Gilbert.
The parade organized by the town and the half marathon and 10K fun run organized by Shun the Sun Foundation takes place Saturday, Nov. 23, in downtown Gilbert and in Higley, respectively.
The town has logged 110 entries for the parade, themed “Having Fun in Gilbert” and featuring seven high school marching bands – the highest number yet.
Because rodeos are rare in large suburbs, people flock to them, organizers say. Last year, there were about 1,800 attendees per day at the rodeo from across Arizona and even abroad.
“We don’t have enough seats for people,” said Julee Brady, a volunteer with Gilbert Promotional Corporation, which puts on the rodeo. “We have people that are trying to sit tighter and tighter on the bleachers; if we have any complaints, it’s that they were too crowded on the bleachers.”
Ed Musgraves, vice president of the organization, also noted that the event has overgrown the venue.
“It’s too small. We are kind of land-locked at the venue we are at now and are always looking for a bigger place to have the rodeo,” he said.
Gilbert Days began 41 years ago as a celebration when its main road was paved. It was a time when horse ranches, dairy farms, agriculture and the rodeo lifestyle characterized the town, which had been previously nicknamed as the “Hay Capital of the World.”
Although that lifestyle has nearly disappeared and the town welcomes waves of people making their home in modern housing developments, Gilbert Days is a good way for newcomers to learn about the town’s past and its equestrian way of life.
Gilbert Days Royalty Court also helps in this regard.
Tatum Lance, the 2019 Gilbert Days Queen and Anna Butler, Gilbert Days Teen Queen, have been visiting schools and rodeos in Arizona with their presentations and campaign platform “Kicking Up Kindness.”
Lance said that her title means more than just wearing the crown.
The young women provide presentations to youth on the history of Gilbert, farming, the sport of rodeo, the values of cowboys and cowgirls such as respect, integrity, being kind to each other and working hard to accomplish their goals.
“It means an opportunity to be a leader and a mentor in my community,” Lance said. “As the 2019 Queen, I have many roles to fulfill. One of the most important roles is to be a positive ambassador for the rodeo and for my community.”
Like most members of the Gilbert Promotional Corporation, Lance has been associated with the Gilbert rodeo for many years.
“My experience so far has been wonderful,” she said. “I grew up with Gilbert Rodeo. My journey started out with being their first Mutton Bustin’ girl clown and then their first Princess, at age 6. I have traveled alongside many awesome young women that have been my role models.”
Young horsewomen like these two are few and far between in Gilbert these days.
“About 20 years ago, in a classroom of Gilbert, almost half of kids would own their own horse,” Brady said. “And now, when you go out to them, almost half the kids have never even petted a horse.
“It all goes back to the fact that there are a lot fewer acreage properties and they are moving into sub-divisions where there are no properties that can have horse privileges and that reduces the opportunities for people to own horses because there are fewer properties that can board their own horses,” she added.
However, Gilbert and neighboring Queen Creek still are home to many who are indulging in horsemanship in various venues and trails and during special events.
“So, there are still a lot of families compared to other cities. Gilbert still has a higher percentage than some, just not like it’s used to,” she said.
Musgraves moved to Queen Creek about five years ago, where he rides its many trails.
“Gilbert Days has always been a big part of me and my family’s,” he said. “We have been part of it for over 30 years. I don’t live in Gilbert any longer, but my heart is there.”
