On Feb. 13, Braydon Felix, his mother Lori Young, his physicians, medical team and others celebrated the end of the 10-year-old Ahwatukee boy’s treatment for stage 4 neuroblastoma at Banner Children’s at Cardon Children’s Medical Center in Mesa.
It had been a long and trying run since his diagnosis Oct. 1, 2018, so those chocolate cupcakes at the celebration were sweeter for more reasons than the mound of vanilla icing.
“It’s been a rough year,” Braydon said. “I feel relieved. I’m done.”
He was frightened when he was admitted to the hospital shortly after his routine doctor appointment in October.
“I had to go to the hospital right then and there,” he recalls. “It was frightening.”
There were to be many long months of hospital stays as he underwent a staggering array of treatments including five rounds of chemotherapy, six rounds of immunotherapy and 12 rounds of radiation therapy.
Then there was a stem-cell transplant at Banner Children’s at Diamond Children’s Medical Center in Tucson.
Neuroblastoma, mainly found in children under 5, develops from immature nerve cells.
It mainly attacks the adrenal glands, but can also affect other areas of the abdomen, as well as the chest, neck and nerve fibers that run along the spine. There are about 800 new cases of neuroblastoma each year in the U.S., according to the American Cancer Society.
As of January, Braydon is back at Sonoma Ranch Elementary School, the Gilbert school he attended when he was diagnosed.
His illness and mounting healthcare costs had required his mother Lori Young and 13-year-old brother Porter, to move to Ahwatukee and live with Young’s boyfriend, Danny Corpus, a 25-year Southwest Airlines employee.
It was 16 months of trying times for them and though the end of treatments has brought a measure of relief, the memories of all they endured remain.
Even so, Braydon, who loves animals and races, recalls his family and friends helping him to stay positive.
His experience prompts him to convey a positive message to other children who find themselves battling cancer.
“I say try and get somebody to encourage them to be positive, and never give up,” he stated. “Fight, and never give up.”
‘Fight to Finish’ is now a family motto, and one Lori Young had tattooed on her forearm after her youngest son’s last cancer treatment. It stems, she said, from a moment she will never forget.
“About two weeks into Braydon’s treatment he broke down and cried and said ‘I don’t wanna do this, I want to give up, I would rather die,’” she recalled.
“As a parent, that’s the last thing you’d think you’d hear from your child, let alone at 9 years old. He felt that horrible about what he was going through.”
“We had to tell him we’re not letting you give up,” Young continued. “This is a fight that you’re going to fight and we’re going to hold your hand through it and we’re going to do it together as a family. And we did. On those long days I would tell him over and over ‘you have to fight to finish!’”
Those words, “You have to fight to finish,” are now tattooed in beautiful script on Young’s left forearm.
“I got the words tattooed on myself because it’s an everyday reminder and every time I look at it, it reminds me how hard he fought, and that he’s absolutely the strongest person I’ve ever known and ever will know in my whole life. He’s my son and he’s only 10 and he’s so brave,” she said.
Bravery was required of all the family as exponentially-mounting expenses cost them their Gilbert home.
“When Braydon was diagnosed in October 2018, I had to pretty much abandon everything; I lost our home, I lost our furniture - even the kids’ beds. My job provided a storage space to keep our things which was 12 boxes,” the single mother recalled.
“I needed to move somewhere where I had support and help to take care of the boys,” she said. “Braydon’s dad lives out of state and we moved in with Danny, who took care of us, and has been by our side 100 percent.
“He stayed in the hospital with him, took him to many of his appointments, was with us at the celebration party, and really is Braydon’s best friend.”
To help her sons maintain some semblance of stability, they were allowed to remain at their Gilbert schools.
Young has been employed with MacDonald Orthodontics in Gilbert since the family moved to Arizona eight years ago.
Braydon’s fourth grade teacher at Sonoma Ranch Elementary, Kathie Linden, volunteered to be his homebound teacher.
“She went to the hospital to work with him but mostly she worked at our home where she came for hours a week,” said Young.
Because of his year of hospitalization, Braydon returned to fourth grade in January and is once again in Linden’s classroom.
She said she’s happy to have him.
“Braydon was a trooper throughout his treatment,” said Linden, who has taught at Sonoma Ranch 16 of her 25 years in teaching. “He always worked hard and had a good attitude about his work.
“His courage and positive attitude has always amazed me,” Linden added. “He’s become my hero throughout this last year.”
Moving forward without constant hospital stays is the new reality for Braydon and his family.
And yet, the memories remain carved into his mother’s psyche.
“His diagnosis was the scariest moment in my whole life,” she admitted. “And of course, everything that everybody is telling you is like hearing another language and you have no idea what’s going on and on top of that you have the feeling you’re in a whole other world that you don’t even know.”
Positivity had been previously ingrained in the family and that helped them endure the unthinkable, said Young.
“As his mother, I’m a happy person and always smiling. Both of my children have been raised around happiness and we don’t put each other down, but are always encouraging each other to do better,” she said.
“Don’t get me wrong, they do get in trouble and I do raise my voice but we didn’t have room for negativity or thinking the worst. We focused on getting through our situation. Even when things were so bad, there were still positive things in it all and that is what we focused on.”
Braydon’s focus – besides waiting to see his hair grow back – is on a hope to go to Africa on safari.
And that is a possibility if his Make-A-Wish wish is granted. The family hopes to have word by the end of March.
In the meantime, there are drag races to attend, school attendance to actually appreciate and life without hospitals and various treatments.
“I’m happy to be home,” he said, “and not have to be in the hospital all the time.”
