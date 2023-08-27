Tempe Union and academics part of new leader's DNA

Ask Dr. Stacia Wilson who, as an English major, is her favorite author and she answers American essayist Ralph Waldo Emerson, readily quoting his observation that “There’s nothing as sacred as the integrity of one’s mind.”
That line also seems to sum up her career as an educator – and her approach to her new job as interim superintendent of the Tempe High School District, overseeing the development of about 13,000 young minds.
The district’s governing board picked Wilson two weeks ago after her boss, Superintendent Dr. Kevin Mendivil abruptly announced his retirement.
Education and Tempe Union are both hard-wired in Wilson’s DNA.
She comes from a family of distinguished educators.
Her career somewhat mirrors that of her mother, Dr. Marjorie Kyle, who started as an English teacher in Roosevelt School. She eventually earned her doctorate and became a professor for the Maricopa Community Colleges District, mainly at Mesa Community College.
Wilson's paternal grandfather was dean of students at Arkansas University of Pine Bluff and his wife headed a reading program there.
Even Wilson’s father, Air Force Lt. Col. Stanley Kyle, Ret., had something of a connection to education – and Tempe Union. As a marketing sales representative for IBM, he sold equipment to various school districts, including Tempe Union.
“He kind of had connections with the district even before I started going to school,” Wilson said with a chuckle.
Wilson’s own connection to Tempe Union – and Tempe – run deep.
She is an alumna of Fuller Elementary School in Tempe, went to Fees College Prep Middle School and spent her freshman year at Marcos de Niza High School before transferring to McClintock High, where she participated in numerous clubs and activities that included track and field and student council.
Her decision to make education a career came during her freshman year at Hampton University in Virginia, where she earned a bachelor’s degree in English secondary education in 1996.
“I thought I wanted to be a child psychologist,” she recalled, “and very quickly realized that wasn’t my thing.”
She talked with an advisor about education and recalled, “in my 19-year-old brain, I saw being in school as not really working. I kind of thought ‘Okay, I had these great school experiences and school was always fun to me and filled with fun things in class and people caring for me. So, I thought, ‘yeah, that’s not really work and I’ll get paid.'”
Wilson confesses, “I was wrong about the work part."
"Clearly it’s work. However, I loved it because you’re going in each hour and you have this different group of students and you’re watching them get excited about learning – watching them where they don’t know something and then they get to knowing something and become proud of themselves and then just celebrate that with their parents.”
So after Hampton, Wilson returned to Tempe and spent a year substitute teaching, mostly at Tempe Union campuses, before getting a job in 1997 as an English teacher at Desert Vista High School in its very first year of operation.
She had gravitated to English in college partly because “I love reading literature and to this day love storytelling but yes, probably because there is this history between my grandmother and then my mom with that.”
Because Desert Vista was so new, she said, “I started to learn different aspects of the school. I got a chance to work with new teachers coming in…and just kind of mentored them throughout the year.
She also was part of the school’s accreditation process, so she continued learning more about the nuts and bolts of school operations.
At the same time, Wilson worked on getting her masters and doctoral degrees from Northern Arizona University as her career at Tempe Union gradually shifted into school administration.
In 2018, Mendivil, who had just been named superintendent, made Wilson the district’s second in command as associate superintendent.
Along the way, she met her husband of 15 years, Roderick Wilson, a healthcare executive.
And even though he grew up in North Carolina, Roderick has become a kind of Tempe Union alumnus by proxy: “My husband at one point would travel every week and he would always wear a Tempe High shirt,” she said. “He kind of has ‘Tempe awareness.’”
Now, as the third woman in the top job at Tempe Union and the second African-American female to hold the interim superintendent title, Wilson said she feels a number of emotions along with a determination to bring her A-game to the task at hand.
She is grateful for all the support she said she has received not only from the governing board members and staff, but also from students, parents and other districts’ superintendents.
Her email in-box has exploded with offers to help and words of encouragement from all kinds of people since she was formally named to the position on Aug. 9.
“Honestly, I am just honored and grateful that people had the confidence in me to lead the district,” Wilson said.
“I have teachers and mentors and people around the Valley who have just been really encouraging.”
“And now, … I’m just focused on trying to get everything down.”
She said Megan Sterling, the district’s executive director of community relations, advises her to pace herself because she’s the kind of person who plunges headlong into work.
“I’m trying to do it all,” she confessed, adding that she knows “I have to take care of myself but I’m excited to do the work.
“I see a lot of potential in our district and we have some great history and great foundations we can build on.”
While she said she learned much about the job’s wide and varied duties as associate superintendent, she also spent a considerable part of her first 10 days at the district’s helm getting out into the community and campuses.
And she said she has been working on deepening a relationship with the governing board – one area that she didn’t have to worry much about as associate superintendent.
Wilson also expressed a keen awareness of the deep and unique traditions at each of the district’s six campuses.
And she also has a keen awareness of the challenges facing high school students today – especially those created by technology, specifically social media and smart phones.
“At the beginning of being an administrator,” she explained, “social media wasn’t there. I didn’t experience the distraction of all of that.”
While she noted the benefits technology has brought to students and teachers, she said, “There’s a downside to that.”
“I just think that with technology, there are a lot of different ways to expose students to things that probably aren’t the safest,” Wilson said, adding that teachers, support staff and administrators face the challenge of “how are you supporting students and just trying to get them focused.”
That focus was outlined in her letter to students: “It is my sincere hope that this district provides you with the tools, resources, and support you need to achieve your goals and aspirations.”
While the governing board is still working on the details for its search for the district’s next superintendent, Wilson said she intends to apply for the job.
But true to that part of her DNA that belongs to Tempe Union, Wilson added, “Regardless I’m committed to the district. I want to do right by our families and I want to see us work well together.”
“I just want to make sure that all of our students are cared for, that they’re challenged, and that they’re supported …so that when they graduate they are prepared for whatever post-secondary experience their family dreams for them – that the students choose for themselves – that they’re prepared. …That’s the work that we’ll do.”
