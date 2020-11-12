Perhaps lost in the attention given to the Presidential and U.S. Senate elections is one outcome that seemed a foregone conclusion: Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego now has a full four-year term.
Gallego handily beat her two challengers, GOP contender Merissa Hamilton and independent Tim Seay. She amassed 61 percent of the vote to Hamilton’s 26 percent and Seay’s 12 percent, drumming up a 290,000-vote edge over Hamilton, a onetime aide to city Councilman Sal DiCiccio.
Phoenix voters also overwhelmingly approved Proposition 444, the so-called home rule proposition that lets the city decide spending limits rather than accepting limits imposed by the state. That proposition has been improved by Phoenix voters for the last four decades.
Gallego’s predecessor at City Hall, Democratic Congressman Greg Stanton, also won a second term with a 61-35 percent victory over Republican candidate Dave Giles.
Stanton’s win came as the Arizona delegation to Congress remained virtually unchanged after last week’s election as Republicans won in districts where they were expected to be victorious and Democrats did the same in districts they represent.
Meanwhile, Ahwatukee also can boast another winner in last week’s election.
Dr. Linda Thor, the former longtime president of Rio Salado College, racked up a 63-37 percent victory over Queen Creek resident Shelli Boggs for a four-year term in an at-large seat on the Maricopa County Community College District Governing Board. Thor led Boggs by more than 350,000 votes, according to unofficial results.
Boggs, a former member of the board at the East Valley Institute of Technology, gained some notoriety for posing on social media with an assault rifle.
Republican Lauren Hendrix, running in for another term for a district seat on the community college board, went down to defeat as ASU Foundation Vice President Jacqueline Smith scored a 55-45 percent win with a margin of more than 35,000 votes.
Hendrix won a two-year term on the Gilbert Town Council in the August Primary Election.
Gallego’s career at Phoenix City Hall dates back to 2013, when she was elected to City Council and then reelected four years later. When Stanton in 2018 announced he was running for Congress, Gallego moved to succeed him in a special election that pitted her against Daniel Valenzuela and Ahwatukee Republican Moses Sanchez.
Valenzuela and Gallego polled the most votes and went into a runoff election in early 2019 that Gallego won.
Although the mayor’s race is nonpartisan, Gallego could rely in last week’s election on Democrats’ registration advantage in the city. Registered Democratic voters total 330,836 to 238,448 registered Republicans and 290,185 registered independents.
Gallego also won the race for campaign cash, collecting a staggering $1.5 million this election cycle and spending $931,354, according to the latest campaign finance records filed with the city.
By contrast, Hamilton raised a total $152,000 and spent about a third of that while Seay’s statements were apparently filled with errors as they reported his
campaign had $35 million in the bank
even though his itemization of receipts showed $3,200.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.