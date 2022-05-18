Local legislative candidates debate tonight

Ahwatukee voters will get a chance at 6 p.m. tonight, May 18, to see some of the men and women seeking to represent them in the state Legislature the next two years when the Arizona Citizens Clean Elections Commission holds its only debate for Legislative District 12 primary candidates before the Aug. 2 election.
The debate can be viewed at azcleanelections.gov/arizona-elections/debate-information – where it also will be archived for later viewing. There is no in-person venue for the event.
The debate will feature the two candidates vying to be the Republican nominee this November and the five candidates duking it out for the two Democratic House nominees.
There is no primary contest for the Democrats in the Senate, where Rep. Mitzi Epstein hopes to replace Sen. Sean Bowie with a win Nov. 8. Nor is there a primary contest in the Republican House race, where Jim Chaston, a Chandler businessman, and termed-out Chandler city Councilman Terry Roe are the presumptive nominees in the fall race.
In the Republican Senate primary for LD 12 – the new number of what used to be LD 18 as a result of redistricting – two Ahwatukee residents are fighting for the nomination.
They are businessman David Richardson and Realtor Suzanne Sharer.
Describing himself on his website has “born and raised under the poverty line in Phoenix,” Richardson co-founded the first life science company spun out from Arizona State University in 2016, has won multiple Small Business Innovation Research grants from the National Science Foundation and the National Cancer Institute.
Sharer is a longtime Ahwatukee resident and a member of the Ahwatukee Foothills Village Planning Committee. The mother of three also is a former vice president of the Ahwatukee Republican Women and was a member of Dodi Londen Excellence in Public Service leadership program for women in 2013.
Richard says he is “focused on issues that impact our state and district: Educational and economic opportunity, a sustainable water supply, compassion and unity in public discourse, and individual liberty.”
Sharer has championed her staunch conservative values and lists her issues as school choice, “reasonable teacher salaries, support law enforcement and first responders, crack down on human trafficking, fight against illegal immigration and oppose new taxes.”
The five-way Democratic House primary race includes Ajlan “AJ” Kurdoglu, Anastasia “Stacey” Travers, Patricia Contreras, Paul Weich and Sam Huang. Contreras, Weich and Travers live in Ahwatukee and the other two in Chandler.
Kurdoglu ran against Chandler Sen. J.D. Mesnard in what was then LD17, which covers southern Chandler, Sun Lakes and a piece of Gilbert. Their 2020 battle was one of the most expensive Arizona legislative elections in the state as both candidates raised well over $1 million, mostly from out-of-state supporters.
“I’m running so our small businesses, the backbone of our communities, are supported by our state government so they can create good quality jobs,” says Kurdoglu, an engineer who owns the Homemart furniture store.
Contreras recently retired from the City of Phoenix after over 31 years of service in the Parks and Recreation and Human Services Departments providing programs, activities, and resources for youth, teens, adults, and seniors.
“I want to continue to serve the public as an elected official to help make policy that will benefit our constituents and all Arizonans,” she states on her website, and champions better funding for public education as well as efforts to protect Arizona’s water resources.
An Army veteran who served as a Russian intelligence interceptor, Travers is a scientist and mother who wants to protect children’s rights: “access to education, making their own family planning and healthcare decisions, the environment they will inherit, and whether they will have a voice in their democracy.”
She lists her key issues as “protecting our community,” voter rights, women’s rights, education, healthcare and being “more aggressive in water management resources, investing in clean, renewable energy; creating jobs and a sustainable environment.
Weich is a longtime lawyer whose Tempe practice has focused on business and creditors’ rights. He has a long history of publishing articles in Arizona’s Law and Arizona’s Politics, news blogs he founded and co-founded in 2019 and 2010 respectively.
A journalist who founded the Arizona’s Law and Arizona’s Polices blogs in 2019 and 2010, respectively, he is an expert on Arizona election and voting rights laws and says he is running because “we need more people with a passion for facts and for fixing the system, rather than fewer.”
Huang served for one term on Chandler City Council but quit to run unsuccessfully for Congress in the Republican primary in 2020. He says his priorities are “affordable medical services, relevant education, improved infrastructure, and welfare policy reform and claims to have “plans and approaches that are practical and beneficial because they will save costs on government services, reduce social problems, and create long lasting economic driving forces.”
