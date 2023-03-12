Council District 6 race heads to a grand finale

The long campaign to succeed termed-out city Councilman Sal DiCiccio as Ahwatukee’s representative to the Phoenix City Council ends next Tuesday as the final votes are cast for his former chief of staff and a former assistant Phoenix Police chief.
Kevin Robinson, whose law enforcement career includes 38 years as a Phoenix police officer and continues today in several capacities, and Sam Stone, who describes his job as a policy specialist and worked for DiCiccio for nearly six years, are the contestants in the run-off election after none of the seven candidates who ran last fall pulled 50% of the vote plus one to win outright.
Although early voters can still mail their ballot, the Phoenix City Clerk advises that because those ballots must be received by 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 14, they should be mailed seven days in advance of that deadline to ensure their arrival.
Voters can cast an early ballot at City Hall through Friday, March 10.
And registered Ahwatukee voters can also cast their ballot at Pecos Community Center Saturday, March 11, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Monday, March 13, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and Tuesday, March 14, from 6 a.m. until 7 p.m.
Voters in City of Phoenix elections are not required to vote at a specified polling place in the voter’s precinct. Voters can use any of the voting centers to cast a ballot. For faster service, voters are encouraged to bring their driver license, state non-operating identification card, or voter identification card.
Both the deadline for registering to vote in the nonpartisan election and for requesting an early ballot have passed.
The campaign has offered a sharp contrast between the two candidates.
To a large degree, their contrasting positions and personalities have emerged in the columns they wrote at the invitation of the Ahwatukee Foothills News over the past six weeks. All those columns and the answers to their questionnaires can be found at Ahwatukee.com.
Robinson, who has the endorsement of the city Democratic establishment – including Mayor Kate Gallego and three of her predecessors – has stressed not only his long years of service on the Phoenix Police force but also the time he spent with the department in Ahwatukee.
In one column, he recalled how in 1987 as a newly promoted sergeant assigned to the South Mountain Patrol Precinct, his responsibilities included Ahwatukee. Back then, our police presence was minimal, there were very few calls for service and not much vehicular traffic,” he wrote. “However, as Ahwatukee grew, so did the calls for police service.”
In both a candidate forum last fall and his AFN columns, Robinson also explained how he not only led several major investigations in the community but also how he helped plan the expansion of the department’s footprint in Ahwatukee by developing a police substation and working with city officials on other issues.
Stone – who is endorsed by his former City Hall boss – also has stressed his knowledge of Ahwatukee and service to the community as DiCiccio’s right-hand man as well as his knowledge of City Hall’s inner workings.
“I’ve been a part of the Ahwatukee community for the last six years. I fought to help local businesses like Urban Air open their doors on time. To get improvements made to the parking and amenities at our trailheads.”
In the last column published March 1, the two candidates took off the gloves and assailed each other’s character and credibility.
Stone accused his opponent of taking different positions on the same issue to meet the favor of whatever group he was addressing while Robinson pointedly told readers “to take a few minutes and explore the character of me and my opponent.”
Stone has pointed to the controversy involving Robinson’s residency, which was raised in a lawsuit filed by another candidate, Moses Sanchez of Ahwatukee, last August.
Although Robinson and his wife own a home in Scottsdale where she lives, Robinson testified in a court hearing that his legal address is in Ahwatukee and produced documents such as his voter registration card and driver’s license to prove that. A judge dismissed Sanchez’ bid to disqualify him from the race.
Stone also has cast himself as a “disrupter,” promising he will be “willing to pitch a fit who won’t take ‘no’ for an answer” on problems he is trying to address in the community. “And I’m unreserved,” he wrote. “I say things most politicians won’t.”
Robinson has stated that as a nearly 50-year resident of Phoenix – half of which has been in District 6 – former police leader and nonprofit board member “I have understanding and resolve to effectively deal with the challenges the City of Phoenix, our neighborhoods, and residents currently face and will face in the future.”
Robinson, who has a master’s degree in public administration, has touted a long list of community activities to support his candidacy.
Those activities include being a board member for both the Arizona Judicial Council and the Arizona Officer Standards and Training Board, the latter of which rules on whether officers accused of misconduct can wear a badge ever again in the state.
Stone said on his questionnaire that he has been “involved in supporting various citizens groups throughout Ahwatukee.”
While next week’s Ahwatukee Foothills News goes to press before election results are available, check Ahwatukee.com next Tuesday night for coverage.
