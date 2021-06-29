A convenience store-gas station in Ahwatukee that sold in May for $1.8 million has landed in the hands of a giant restaurant conglomerate for $1.05 million.
Scottsdale-based Unified CRE Partners this month sold the site on the southeast corner of 48th Street and Chandler Boulevard to the Dhanani Group of Houston Texas less than five weeks after buying it from a Texas woman, according to data collected by the real estate tracker vizzda.com.
The Dhanani Group is considered one of the world’s largest restaurant combines with hundreds of franchises for Burger King, Popeyes Fried Chicken and the la Madeleine Baker and Café concepts.
The store and gas pumps at 48th and Chandler were erected in 1999 and cover 3,182 square feet of the 1.15-acre site. The sale price equaled $329.98 a square foot
Starting in the gas and convenience store business in 1976, the Dhanani Group entered the restaurant industry in 1994 by acquiring Houston’s first Burger King restaurant.
Since then, it has become one of the biggest quick service restaurant franchises in the nation as owners of Burger King and Popeyes. It also has been growing a casual fine-dining brand with the la Madeleine French Bakery & Café chain, which has two outlets in central Phoenix and another at Chandler Fashion Center.
The Dhanani Group currently own and operates 275 restaurants throughout Minnesota, Illinois and Nebraska alone as well as 144 across Texas, according to the company’s website.
“Today, we are the world’s largest QSR franchisee for Popeyes and own more than 150 restaurants in the United States,” it adds.
The company says its Madeleine concept “gives us profitable exposure in the casual and fine dining restaurant sector by celebrating the heritage and quality of French cuisine.” It has 41 Madeleine locations throughout Texas, Louisiana, and Oklahoma.
According to the Houston Chronicle, Shoukat Dhanani, CEO of the Dhanani Group, owns 1,100 restaurants, 125 convenience stores, two multifamily developments and a wholesale fuel distributor. The company generates more than $2 billion in annual revenue.
It rejects the description of itself as a fast food restaurant, preferring the term QSR, or quick service restaurant business.
“We don’t use that term for a couple of reasons,” it says. “First, ‘fast food’ has a negative connotation to some people and we don’t think negatively about our franchises. Second, ‘fast food’ doesn’t quite capture all the different types of quick service restaurant franchises that we own and operate.”
Noting a QSR franchise owner contracts with a restaurant business like Burger King to sell that company’s food products and eventually uses that company’s brand, the Dhanani Group boasts that it “is one of the largest and most successful QSR franchise owners in the world.”
“We own and operate hundreds of QSR franchises across the United States. Our first franchise was a co-branded Burger King restaurant in Houston, Texas that we purchased in 1994. We haven’t stopped growing since. The reason why is simple: Everybody needs to eat, so there is a market for QSR franchises.”
It did not return a call seeking comment on its land purchase in Ahwatukee.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.