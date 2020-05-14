Even in normal times, this time of year is bittersweet for school districts.
Even as they celebrate graduations and promotions, they’re also saying goodbye to students who are moving on – often to a different school or new life journey – as well as valued employees who are retiring.
And even in the abnormal time of the COVID-19 pandemic that has forced schools to remain closed since mid-March, the good-byes and well wishes are still being extended, though in a way that no one ever thought imaginable just three months ago.
The round of farewells starts Friday in Kyrene School District, when Superintendent Jan Vesely will be leading a virtual send-off for 41 teachers, administrators and other employees who are retiring.
That will be followed a week from today, May 20, with virtual promotion ceremonies, congratulating fifth graders heading for middle school and eighth graders heading for high school in August.
The virtual celebration of Kyrene retirees is scheduled at 1 p.m. Friday, May 15 on Youtube.com and can be accessed by searching the site with the words “2019-2020 Kyrene Retirement Ceremony.”
Vesely said that “while it’s not the way we want to send off our retirees, we are trying to do something that’s beautiful and nice and thoughtful in the format of a video.”
She said there will be speakers and the district plans “a lovely ceremony.”
The list of honorees includes Dr. Mark Knight, one of Vesely’s four-person cabinet and two assistant superintendents.
Knight has been with Kyrene since 1999 and has been overseeing human resource and exceptional student services as well as its Community Education program and half of the district’s 25 campuses.
Two principals also are among the retires: Dr. Ana Gomez del Castillo, principal of Kyrene de los Lagos Dual Language Academy and a district employee of 21 years, and Mirada Principal Nancy Branch, who has worked in the district for 17 years.
There are 21 teachers who also are retiring – seven of whom have served the district for at least 30 years.
Among them, Colina teacher Brenda Hardin has the longest term of service with 35 years.
Not far behind is Lynn A. Clapper, a preschool resource teacher at Brisas with 33 years’ service and Lisa Kiefer from Waggoner with 31 years.
Retiring teachers with 30 years of service are Michele Propps and Jeffrey Garrett of Centennial Middle School, Katherine K. Crosby from Mirada, and Brian H. Schanerman of Altadeña Middle, whose wife Rabbi Susan Schanerman is retiring after three years as an instructional assistant at Centennial.
Another retiring professional, Altadeña school psychologist Dr. Tim Kigin, also is packing it in after three decades with Kyrene.
Several other retiring teachers have put in 20 to 29 years of service.
In terms of length of service, Niños teacher Carolyn Wallace leads the group with 29 years. Not far behind her are Lomas teacher Amy Buchanan, who has 27 years with the district and Dr. Karen Knight of Kyrene Traditional Academy, who has served the district for 26 years.
Not far behind them in service at Kyrene are Kelly J. Kelly, of Centennial and Janet Pancratz of Brisas, who have both served Kyrene for 24 years.
Also retiring are teachers Janice Wagner of Lagos with 21 years and three teachers with 20 years service: Julie A. Perks of Monte Vista, Michael Bramlett of Altadeña and Chris Frazer of Pueblo.
Other departing teachers are Ellen Nielsen of Altadeña, 15 years; Paloma teacher Sandy Lynn with 14 years; Christine A. Hartland, a Monte Vista teacher with nine years; Jeffrey Colella of Centennial, eight years; and Cynthia Olsen of Brisas, with four years.
Among non-teaching staffers are Jackie Heisterkamp, administrative support specialist at Sierra, and Barbara A. Keeney, an instructional assistant at Mariposa – both of whom have been with Kyrene 24 years.
Other retiring employees with long records of service are Kristine Gayhart, Milenio academic intervention assistant with 25 years’ service; Centennial instructional assistant Cyndi Nielsen with 26 years, Lagos health assistant Julie Andress with 25, Aprende instructional assistant Alvin Hamilton with 20 years and Business Services support specialist Mel Allbright with 19.
Four instructional assistants who are leaving include: Kathy Anderson of Kyrene Middle School and Shirley Despain of Colina, both with 16 years of service; Sebrina R. Martinez of Aprende, 15 years; and Suzanne Turpin of Waggoner, 13 years.
Others on the list of honorees are Business Services Assistant Director Jani Fasulo, who has spent eight years with the district; Sammie L. Powell, a warehouse materials processor with 16 years’ service; painter Harley Lee with 13 years; bus driver Timothy Kick with 11 years; and 13-year bus monitor Karen S. Oakes.
As for promotion ceremonies, district spokeswoman Erin Helm and Vesely said every school will broadcast a ceremony recognizing students.
Added Helm: “The schools are each going to have a sort of a similar video broadcast, but with their own school flavor, so it will be personalized to the schools.”
Though those broadcasts will likely be on the schools’ Facebook pages, the district is still working out details on the platforms and parents will be advised where to look.
Normally, the eighth graders come together for an evening ceremony in their schools’ gymnasiums, where they wear caps and gowns and cross the stage for a little recognition.
Usually something special is organized for fifth graders moving on and Vesely said the videos will recognize them so they feel like that they haven’t been forgotten amid the turmoil of school closures.
“Any school event where you have families together and you’re honoring children – they’re all special to me,” Vesely said. “Would the kids rather be in person? Absolutely because they bring their family members, but now they’ll get to hopefully invite their family members to watch these broadcasts on May 20.
“We would have liked to have had them with us and we would of course liked to have our traditional ceremony, but we’re unable to.”
“You know,” Vesely added, “We’re sad because we always want to send off our eighth graders to high school and make them feel special but I think what we’re trying to do is to do this in a very personalized process.”
And she said that while the eighth graders will be leaving the district, she’s hoping the fifth graders will at least realize they can hopefully look down the road:
“These kids that are coming back will have opportunities for celebrations later.”
