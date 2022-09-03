Conservancy files amended suit against The Edge

The Club West Conservancy last week showed it is not giving up on its lawsuit against golf course owner The Edge and Shea Homes that seeks a judicial determination that houses can never be built on the withered 162-acre site.
The homeowners group last week filed its second amended complaint in the suit, initially filed in December 2021, with a modification suggested by Superior Court Judge Timothy Thomason during a July 25 hearing.
That amended complaint includes a list of 50 Club West homeowners whom Attorneys Francis and Daniel Slavin allege were promised in sales agreements that their community would always have the 18-hole championship golf course.
The suit contends that the course guarantee is part of sale agreements that both Shea and previous homebuilder UDC Homes signed with buyers.
The Slavins also submitted numerous ads and newspaper stories from the 1990s that made the course a key component of the homebuilders’ sales pitches.
The Edge has not laid out a specific plan for the course and a lawyer for Shea Homes told the judge last month her client has no interest in building homes.
But The Edge in January 2020 had presented a plan to sell 52 acres on the site to homebuilder Taylor Morrison for construction of 164 single- and two-story homes – a move that the Conservancy said would lower home values, especially for about 360 owners whose lots abut the course and paid premium prices of as much as $70,000.
The Edge said the sale was necessary to finance development of a modified par-54 executive course, which since 2018 has been a desolate piece of desert. It also proposed an 18-hole putting green, a new clubhouse and a driving range with Top Golf technology.
“By The Edge’s failure to operate the golf course and by allowing the golf course to lay barren as a desolate wasteland of weeds, the value of Club West members’ property is not enhanced and protected by a golf course and the desirability and attractiveness of the Club West members’ community is not enhanced,” the Slavins wrote.
“The eyesore of The Edge’s abandoned property at the heart of Club West members’ community has reduced the value of Club West members’ homes,” they wrote.
Besides the absence of any identified members of the Conservancy, the other issue raised by the defendants before Thomason was the fact that The Edge has not put forward any new plan for the site and that there was nothing for the judge to rule on when it came to the Conservancy’s allegations.
They said the Conservancy was trying to “interfere with private agreements” and that it “fails to allege an actual” controversy.
“There was literally no development plan,” Edge attorney Cindy Albracht-Crogan told the judge
Albracht-Cogan contended that the Conservancy members’ anonymity made it impossible to determine who even would be potentially harmed if there was a development plan.
The judge said he wasn’t convinced by the assertion that there was no controversy to rule in. But he appeared to agree with Albracht-Cogan’s argument about anonymity.
So, the amended complaint includes the names and addresses of Club West residents identified as either original purchasers of homes from UDC or buyers of houses from original UDC customers.
No hearing date has been set and neither the Conservancy nor Shea Homes have had the time to respond to the amended complaint that was filed late last week.
The judge on July 25 said he was taking the matter under advisement for 60 days, so he presumably has at least another month before ruling on the motion to dismiss the case or schedule another hearing.
While the four partners who comprise The Edge have declined interviews, they recently purchased a full-page ad in the Ahwatukee Foothills News that laid out their position on the future of the course, stressing “at the moment, there are no specific development plans for the Property.”
Noting it has been tied up in litigation for more than a year, The Edge’s ad also said it remains “open and will to discuss the potential use of open space, parks, trails and amenities” with the community.
And while it did not directly address the issue of building homes, it said that if it loses the court battle “and the Property is restricted to only a golf course use, the most probable outcome is that the Property is left fallow and vacant. A host of complicated land use regulations and private property ownership issues would follow.”
