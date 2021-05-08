Of more than 2,200 Phoenix businesses that benefited from the city’s expenditure of $22 million, 122 were located in Ahwatukee.
That tally was related by city Economic Development Executive Officer Hank Marshall during a presentation to the Ahwatukee Foothills Village Planning Committee last week.
Marshall did not say how much money those Ahwatukee businesses received.
Business assistance was supported by the money the city received from
the federal government last year to address issues related to the impact of the pandemic.
Business assistance was divided into various categories, including $7 million for small businesses with six to 25 employees; $1 million to help restaurants restarted after the governor’s shutdown of in-house dining was lifted; $1 million to businesses at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport; $8 million to “microbusinesses” of five or fewer workers; and $5 million to help businesses pay their city water bills.
The look at how Ahwatukee businesses benefited from Phoenix’s pandemic-relief programs comprised tiny fraction of Marshall’s presentation during the planning committee’s virtual meeting April 26.
Though the presentation had been billed on the committee’s agenda as a “presentation and discussion regarding major employers within the Ahwatukee Foothills Village,” Marshall provided more of an overview of the entire city’s business climate, challenges and opportunities.
Of the 10 major employers in Ahwatukee, Marshall said they range from Unitedhealth Group, with 660 employees, to Assa Abloy, a Swedish firm that sells a variety of items ranging from doorknobs to security systems and employs 220 people here.
Taken by key industries, he said health care accounts for the most workers in Ahwatukee with 2,690, followed closely by finance-related companies with a total 2,530 employees. The only other four-digit total involved information technology, with 1,550 employees.
On the broader economic picture, Marshall said the city is still not at pre-pandemic employment levels and companies today face a huge challenge.
“In surveying and speaking to employers, which we do every day all day, the resounding challenge for companies is workforce,” he said.
“It is proving to be an incredible challenge,” Marshall continued. “As people are scaling up, as the economy is coming back, finding good employees, being able to recruit them, being able to on-board them is proving to be very, very difficult.”
He suggested that one problem may be the impact of working from home last year.
“A lot of people looking to get back to work, change their job but are really relishing the virtual opportunity but that may not be something that some employers are willing to offer,” he said.
He also said employers are experiencing trouble accessing local capital for expansion.
“Some people haven’t had good banking relationships,” he explained. “They’ve in many instances self-funded a small business for a long time and access to capital is something that they’re just going to have to figure out. We’re certainly reaching out with them to kind of direct them to resources to the extent that we can.”
Marshall also said supply chain disruptions and changes in the global economy have impacted Phoenix businesses.
Saying “we’re clawing our way back up” to pre-pandemic employment levels, he also said that about 40 percent of the workforce in the city is “non-participatory.”
“Many people are pursuing independent employment or self-employment,” he said, and that makes it even more difficult for companies to find employees.
“We’ve seen a lot of people that, because of 2020, have said, ‘You know what? I either got downsized. I lost my job, I elected to leave. I’m now completely rethinking what my future is and what my employability will be in that independent employment category.’”
He said that is not just a Phoenix problem in that “roughly 70 million Americans are in the independent-employment pool and that is expected to grow to roughly 90 million in the next five to 10 years.
On a related note, Marshall also predicted that the innovation economy will bring new job opportunities that Phoenix is preparing for.
On a small scale, he noted the plans to build 500,000 square feet of warehouse space on a 28-acre tract of land along I-10 that Kyrene School District recently leased to a developer for 77 years.
On a bigger scale, he cited the South Mountain Tech Corridor that the freeway has given birth to.
“I can’t give you a good number of how many projects we have, both national and international, that are looking at buying land and everywhere from Dobbins all the way to the I-10 on both sides of that highway,” Marshall said. “It is absolutely booming. …It is absolutely one of the hottest areas that we’re dealing with and I expect that to continue to grow.”
After the Ahwatukee Foothills News asked one of Marshall’s colleagues for more details on the tech corridor along the South Mountain Freeway, a city spokesman emailed back, writing: “The South Mountain Tech Corridor is the newest employment corridor in Phoenix and joins the other 13 corridors around the city.
“We are working on a marketing and promotion infographic that will be available within a couple of weeks. CED (City Economic Development) cannot disclose the names of companies until a decision to come to the city is final. There is significant interest in Phoenix by manufacturing and technology companies and the South Mountain Tech Corridor is one of the few areas for large urban greenfield development.”
