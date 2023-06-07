Pace of Upper Canyon development has slowed

The vast 373-acre parcel of pristine desert along Chandler Boulevard between 19th and 27th avenues in Ahwatukee eventually will be home to 1,050 single-family homes and 479 apartments and townhouses. Although developer Blandford Homes told the city last year it expected to be selling homes by 2024, no construction has begun and a Blandford official said it doesn’t know when it will start. (Tom Sanfilippo/Inside Out Aerial)