Pace of Upper Canyon development has slowed

The massive Upper Canyon development in western Ahwatukee is taking shape far slower than originally projected – partly because the site owner hasn’t paid most of the $175.1 million it owes Arizona for the site.
While developer Blandford Homes told the city last year it expected to be selling homes by 2024, no construction activity has occurred on the 373-acre parcel of former State Trust Land along Chandler Boulevard between 19th and 27th avenues.
And no date has been set for D.R. Horton and Blandford Homes to start building the 1,050 single-family homes and 479 apartments and townhouses they plan for site, which Blandford won with its whopping bid in a June 7, 2021, auction.
Still, city records obtained by the Ahwatukee Foothills News show Blandford, its subsidiary Reserve 100 LLC and D.R. Horton have been steadily submitting a variety of plans for the parcel.
The installment plan Blandford negotiated for paying off its bid has been extended twice – most recently last Dec. 1 with a final payment of $31.6 million now due on June 7, 2029.
But that doesn’t necessarily mean construction won’t start before then.
Nor will construction be impeded by Gov. Katie Hobbs’ announcement last Thursday of a moratorium on any residential development that does not have an assured 100-year water supply.
Hobbs said the restrictions do not apply to any industrial development or residential communities that already have been approved.
The Upper Canyon’s residential zoning has been in place for 20 years and the city Planning and Development Department two months ago gave preliminary approval to Upper Canyon’s plan.
But the payment plan Blandford negotiated with then-Gov. Doug Ducey’s administration apparently means Upper Canyon will be developed in stages and that it might not be fully developed for six years.
Site plans submitted to the city show the land has been carved up into at least five separate pieces.
But to build on any of those sections, Blandford must obtain a patent for each one from the state Land Department.
Asked if the homebuilder can start construction if it hasn’t paid off its bid, Lynn Córdova, the Land Department’s legislative policy administrator, told AFN in an email:
“Yes, but only mass grading, no vertical until they have a patent.”
According to a 2012 state law governing State Trust Land deals, “a patent for less than the entire tract may be issued to the purchaser if the (Land Department) commissioner finds it is in the best interest of the applicable trust.”
That law also sets out various criteria that must be met for the land buyer to obtain a patent. Emails and other documents obtained from the Land Department by AFN through a state records law request show that almost immediately after the auction, Blandford Homes made a $17.5 million down payment, then paid another $500,000 on Dec. 1, 2021, after negotiating an extension to 2028 for paying off its bid.
Last Dec. 1, Blandford obtained a second extension to June 7, 2029, according to Land Department records.
But that second extension came after company owner Jeff Blandford indicated to the Land Department that housing market conditions had made the going tougher than it had expected.
In an Oct. 19, 2022, email to the department, Blandford referred to a December 2023 extension he had sought on a $25 million interest payment.
The department wanted $5 million up front and Blandford wrote:
“We did not have any expectation to fund any payments in exchange for an extension to December 2023. This request is of course due to market conditions that we all discussed yesterday. Your $5,000,000-plus payment request towards interest did catch us off guard and I am not sure what you would like to do at this time. Builders are delaying all financial land decisions and commitments at this time.
“We are prepared to continue spending dollars in good faith towards the entitlement approvals in exchange for the extension to June 2023,” Blandford’s email continued.
He referred to an arrangement he had worked out for a 717-acre trust land bid “during the 2007/2011 financial crisis” in which Blandford obtained an extension “for multiple years without any payment.”
“Again we are asking for an extension to continue with our intent to keep moving forward on the entitlement process and then to hopefully purchase the property as conditions improve and market clarity prevails, thus allowing the state to achieve the bid-up auction price,” Blandford continued.
“As you recall, the property was bid-up over appraisal value by a considerable amount of money.”
No Land Department response was among the records it provided to the AFN's records request but all parties met at least once last October, documents show.
Based on the value of the land determined by an independent appraiser, the Land Department set a starting bid of $105 million for the June 2021 auction. Blandford’s $175.5 million bid stunned the other three bidders, who quickly folded.
Last Nov. 28 – three days before he got his second extension on the auction debt – Blandford wrote then-Deputy Land Department Commission Jim Perry.
“I do not see what the issue is with (the department) in regard to extending this out as there is nothing whatsoever to lose as you will not be able to sell this property again over the next 12 months at the bid-up price we have as of now. We will continue making the property more valuable over the next year.
“The (department) has a track record of entending out terms with NO additional payments even on properties NOT bid up like this one,” Blandford continued, reminding how high his company exceeded the opening bid, capitalizing a couple words to make his point.
“The best chance to the state to receive this price plus interest is to give us the 12 months we are requesting,” Blandford continued. “There is nothing to lose and plenty to gain with this request.”
The extended payment agreement states “the Commissioner has determined that it is in the best interest of the Trust to grant the requested extension.”
It then sets out a payment plan calling for $25.2 million to be paid this December, followed by six annual payments of $31,629, 063.
The total Blandford will have paid by 2029 includes $57 million in interest.
Tom Lemon, Blandford Homes vice president of land acquisition and development, declined an interview request from AFN after conferring with Jeff Blandford.
Instead, Lemon texted a response to AFN’s request that said:
“On the state land property in Ahwatukee, we’re continuing to make progress through the City of Phoenix on engineering and plan approvals. There is not an estimated start date for development at this time.”
Lemon had obtained a meeting with District 6 Councilman Kevin Robinson a week before the new council member’s April 17 inauguration to update him on the Upper Canyon development.
“It’s going great,” Robinson said when AFN asked him about the meeting. He declined to elaborate, stating Lemon told him he'd be happy to answer questions.
There is no question the Land Department considers Blandford Homes and Reserve 100 the owners of the land.
In January, Lemon and the Land Department were confused about how to handle reports that squatters had set up a camp site on the land.
State Land Department official Van Robinson on Jan. 18 emailed Perry about Lemon’s call in relation to the reported squatters – none were ever found.
Robinson wrote that he talked to Lemon, explaining, “I told him I would discuss the issue internally but also reminded him that he now owns the property.”
