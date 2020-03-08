Melissa Ronneseth is on the front lines of the campaign to curb the spiraling problem of teen suicides in Arizona and the East Valley.
A former math teacher-turned-counselor at Mountain Pointe High School, Ronneseth meets weekly with six groups of students who gather voluntarily for discussions that usually are framed by 12 steps that are similar to those used by Alcoholics Anonymous.
The program, called MPOWRD, was developed by teenagers under the guidance of Susan Rothery, a counselor who worked largely with at-risk kids in the Paradise Valley Unified School District for 33 years before she started the nonprofit Teen Addictions Anonymous. It is designed to empower kids for life.
Rothery has trained counselors, youth program leaders, school administrators and others in using MPOWRD to help teens confront the challenges of growing up in the 21st century.
As Rothery, Ronneseth, countless experts who work with adolescents and teenagers themselves will tell you, those challenges make being a teen today far more daunting – even scarier – than it was for those who came before them.
The pressure to succeed socially and/or academically, the easy availability of alcohol and drugs and the omnipresence of social media have multiplied exponentially over the past decade – creating such high anxiety among teens that some think the only way out is to end their life through regular meetings around a curriculum and format structured by teens themselves.
Ronneseth sees the difference in teenagers between the time she was teaching math in 2006 and the last three years she’s been a counselor.
“When I first started teaching, the kids would go find their best friend and sit and chat with them and talk to them,” she explained. “Now, they put on their headphones and they go inwards and they’re isolated. They’re sitting alone together alone, if you know what I mean.
“They have these worlds in their phones that give them this picture of what life should look like: They should have great friends, they should have a big group of friends, they should have money, they should have this job, they should be going to the perfect college.
“You have all these things that they see and then they look at their own lives and say ‘I work 40 hours outside of school and I’m not making the grades that I need to make because I’m dealing with crippling anxiety where I can barely get out of bed in the morning.’ It’s just that their reality and what they see on social media is so different and I think that really gets to them.”
Ronneseth said the problems confronting the students are as diverse as Mountain Pointe’s population.
“We’re dealing with kids that work outside of school – not because they want to have extra money but because their parents demand rent from them. You know what I’m saying? We’re dealing with kids that have to miss school sometimes to watch their siblings. Their problems are much harder than what many of us dealt with when we were growing up.”
Rothery saw the same thing as a counselor. She had been frustrated by the limited success achieved by motivational speaker, anti-drug campaigns and other programs aimed at curbing substance abuse among adolescents.
So she worked with teens who had attended AA meetings with family members who were alcoholics, explaining the youths wanted “a pattern for positive living” and not just a list of “don’ts.”
“I’ve spent the last 15 years looking at every program I can find and it’s not enough,” Rothery said, recalling how teens told her, “We need a plan that works.”
“And I said, ‘Got it, tell me what it is.’ And they said, ‘Well, we looked at these 12 steps and we think they’re pretty cool and we feel like, you know, almost anybody could live by these.’”
They admired the commitment of AA members in following that group’s 12 steps and basically “edited them to be appropriate for their generation and for school,” Rothery said.
Each step generates what Rothery called “healing discussions” that are a part of a "highly integrated program covering multiple domains and challenges."
Over time, she has developed data showing the program’s effectiveness in helping teens. And unlike AA, where participants are caught up in addiction and are trying to escape, MPOWRD is designed to engage teens before they even think that substance abuse is an answer to life's challenges. The discussions and the readings all help to give them tools to work through problems and challenges as any responsible adult would.
In one study of 200 students in an alternative high school who were tracked for five years, Rothery said, there was an 80 percent higher school attendance and 90 percent fewer behavioral referrals over time.
“Healthy discussions” also mark the approach used by Rommeseth, who learned of MPOWRD when she was doing her counseling internship at Mountain Pointe three years ago.
Back then, a counselor who has since left the school was already using the MPOWRD model with students after meeting Rothery and becoming convinced of its effectiveness in helping teens through emotional turbulence.
“I didn’t have any awareness of MPOWRD by itself,” Ronneseth recalled. “Now, of course, I’ve had trainings in how to run support groups. It’s a very powerful curriculum.”
Each week brings a different step –such as “I will make a fearless and honest review of my life, my values, and my goals” or “I admit to a ‘Higher Power,’ to myself and to another human being, what was wrong with my choices” – and a select reading.
“The readings I think are the most powerful things,” Ronneseth said. “Every kid can pick a line in there that they say ‘that was meant for me.’”
“The readings are beautiful,” she continued. “The questions are really well centered for them to really think about how their lives are going and kind of take time to reflect on that.”
As for the steps, Ronneseth stressed “they’re like 12 guidelines that any person can kind of take and work on to better their own lives.
“So like this week, we did step six,” she said, referring to one that states, “I am committed to having my addictive behavior removed by a commitment to a ‘Higher Power.’”
While AA traditionally uses the word “God” in its 12 steps, the teens who worked with Rothery to develop MPOWRD wanted to simply use the term “Higher Power” so that any teen regardless of their religion – or lack of it – could feel comfortable.
As Ronneseth explained, “Every student kind of decides what that higher power is to better their own lives.”
Some steps, she added, “are more intense than others, like the one where you have to go to somebody and ask for forgiveness.
“That takes a lot,” she continued. “Sometimes these kids have some things that they really have been holding onto, some real trauma, you know? Just personal pain in their path.”
The discussions are now held in Mountain Pointe’s new mindfulness room, which Tempe Union High School District began creating at every one of its seven campuses this school year.
Furnished with comfy bean bag chairs, the spacious room off the school’s cafeteria is located next to a secluded patio so that students can check into the room any time during the day, join a discussion or simply meditate on their own.
Some of Ronneseth’s discussions are built around themes that might be in keeping with the time of year.
For example, last month around Valentine’s Day, Ronneseth led her groups in a discussion that centered on unhealthy relationships.
The group just doesn’t always talk, she added, noting that during Valentine’s Week, students “did some meditation and we did some coloring outside. We planted some wild flowers and painted.”
“So, it’s been really cool.”
Generally, more girls than boys attend Mountain Pointe’s MPOWRD sessions, but Ronneseth stressed that their makeup reflects the school’s broad diversity and includes students from all grade levels, including some with special needs.
Some students who started coming to MPOWRD sessions as freshmen under Ronneseth’s predecessor are still attending as seniors.
“What the beautiful thing about it is that the students that are in the group will bring friends. Or they say, ‘You know what? I’ve got this friend that’s really struggling and I think this would help her out.’ So, they carry each other in. Some people are a little intimidated by it at first. Some people don’t buy into it.”
The sessions are structured each week so that students who take advantage of them aren’t missing the same subject every week in class.
And they are centered around one of the 12 MPOWRD steps.
“The hope is that you do the steps in the way that you actually work through them – That you say, ‘Okay, well this week I’m going to try to take on this challenge for myself. What if I do go and apologize to a friend that I’ve wronged or my parents or something. And what does that look like?’ So maybe the next week we process that.”
The processing can involve Ronneseth asking the student, “Okay, did you actually try this?”
Then, they talk through it, other students joining in with either helpful suggestions or a knowing admission of something they might want to try but haven’t yet worked up the nerve to do it.”
Sometimes when students gather, “we’ll sit down and everybody’s energy is so low.”
“So, you modify,” Ronneseth explained. “Maybe we do an art project that week or we do something that can kind of uplift them or we just try to bring the energy in the room, building self-esteem or working at the problems that they’re dealing with in that moment.”
The sessions also start on a positive note with students reciting the “serenity pledge” that’s modified after the AA pledge.
In their case, the students say, “Grant us the serenity to accept the things we cannot change, the courage to change the things we can, and the wisdom to know the difference.”
Ronneseth explained that in traditional MPOWRD sessions, “the teacher’s kind of just a fly on the wall.”
But there are times “I can see like a theme going on and I can drive a conversation, maybe I throw in a question like, ‘So you guys are all talking about this, so why is that?’”
“But for the most part it is very much student-driven,” she continued. “If a kid is like, ‘I need advice about this,’ I step back and say, ‘Has anybody else dealt with this situation?’
“I had a student that was talking about the difficulties that she’s going through with her parents’ divorce, an 18-year-old, and how that’s been going in her life.”
There were four other students who had gone through the same thing and they started offering their experiences, some saying “here’s some advice on what you can do to help yourself out,” Ronneseth explained.
There are times, however, when the talk gets so intense that Ronneseth seeks additional help from her colleagues.
“So for example, I had a student who said she was feeling suicidal. So, we have to step it up a notch. We have a Care 7 social worker who’s our point of contact here, so we got her involved,” Ronneseth said, referring to the City of Tempe crisis response team that helps people involved in a variety of traumatic events, from homicides and traffic accidents to fires and suicide threats.
Perhaps the biggest frustration for Ronneseth is one shared by Rothery – namely, the overwhelming need for more people trained in MPOWRD.
She said she’s had kids from other schools tell her, “We feel unsupported” and her immediate thought is “don’t you have a program like this on your campus?”
“That’s a big scary thing,” she said. “There should be a program where students have the opportunity to come together, create a family, have the support that they need. Because so many of our students just don’t have the family support that they need at home, unfortunately.”
Added Rothery: “You know, suicide with our teens is a result of not having any community of support, not having a place to belong, a sense of isolation and a loss of self-worth. And the kids within our program find that there’s nothing better than building your self-esteem through the voices of other peers.
“You and I can pat a kid on the head all day long and tell them how wonderful they are. But unless their peers look at them with some sense of respect and regard and support, they never feel a sense of worth.
“And that’s what this is all about – building a community. That’s what you’ll see with these kids.”
But, Rothery added, “You have to have passionate counselors. At Mountain Pointe, they’re blessed with Melissa…”She’s just standing with those kids. But I can tell you this: counselors who are that passionate and that qualified and that dedicated are not a given.”
