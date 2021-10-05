As if online-driven vandalism isn’t enough of a challenge, Tempe Union High School District is struggling to curb increasing discipline issues at its high schools.
Superintendent Kevin Mendivil pleaded with parents to help the district
counter “a higher number of discipline issues on campuses that are rooted in disrespect.”
“We are also seeing a fundamental lack of respect for our teachers and staff,” he said in his online message, suggesting the misbehavior is related to problems “that students are having challenges and complications with returning to a regular schedule.
“We know that there are long-term social and emotional effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and the overall disruption to our lives,” Mendivil wrote in the unusual message.
“It is taking longer for students to become acclimated to being in school every day with all of their peers. Behaving with integrity and treating others with kindness and dignity are important core values for Tempe Union.”
Like scores of other districts around the country, Tempe Union has been dealing with vandalism committed by students responding to a challenge on the popular social media platform TikTok.
Students are encouraged to steal school property, then post pictures and videos on the site in an effort to draw “likes” and views that in some cases have numbered in the thousands.
Desert Vista specifically has fallen victim to the vandalism, though Tempe Union officials – like their counterparts in other neighboring districts – have declined to elaborate on the damage.
In some districts around the country, students have taken projectors, bathroom fixtures including urinals and other fixed items for online bragging rights.
Tempe Union spokeswoman Megan Sterling said she had no data to share on the discipline issue, but added, “The TikTok incidents definitely played a role.
“As the letter mentioned, we are seeing/hearing lots of incidents on campuses that point to a fundamental lack of respect for rules and authority,” she said. “Not all of this results in formal discipline but it is a disturbing trend and we wanted to take the opportunity to remind our community of the expectations and norms for the school year.”
Mendivil’s plea did not mention TikTok but instead outlined an apparently broader issue.
Noting the district is on the eve of fall break and had already gone through eight weeks of full five-day in-classroom instruction, he said, “I know there have been bumps along the way but I am so pleased that our school year has progressed largely uninterrupted and that we have our students back on campus to learn.”
“I need your help,” he told parents. “It is so important that we all come together and practice kindness and respect towards others, and remember the social and behavioral norms that are expected of all of us.”
Urging parents to have their children reexamine the district handbook on behavior, Mendivil said, “Our number one expectation for our students is respectful behavior and to treat others with dignity, consideration and kindness.”
He urged parents and guardians to “please let your children see you upholding these behaviors and core values. Our students look to the adults in their life to set a positive example and that includes all of us.’
He also noted that the Tempe Community Council has scheduled a series of community workshops – open to all district parents – and asked them to fill out a questionnaire about whether they would participate in person or online.
The first round of workshops will deal with issues titled “getting teenagers to cooperate,” “coping with teenagers’ emotions,” “building teachers’ survival skills” and “reducing family conflict.”
“When we demonstrate the expectations we have for our students, these challenging times will pass,” Mendivil wrote. “I know we can achieve this when we work together. I know these have been, and continue to be, difficult times. We are all in this together.”
Education experts for nearly a year have been studying the impact of pandemic disruptions on students’ emotional and mental health as well as their academic abilities.
Discipline issues themselves have not been the subject of much scholarly study, however, according to The Discipline Lab, an online site started by a New York University professor.
That site, says founder Dr. Richard Welsh tries “to share ideas on school discipline and connect research to policy and practice.”
In March, Welsh wrote, “There are dueling hypotheses on how COVID-19 may affect school discipline. On the one hand, suspensions may increase due to stress, difficulties managing the virtual classroom, and the like.
“On the other hand, suspensions may decrease as educators become more emphatic. It is an open empirical question that I’m sure researchers like myself are designing and conducting studies to better understand.”
