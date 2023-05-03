Industrial mega-site stirs hazmat, traffic worries

A nearly 511,000-square-foot complex of three light industrial buildings along I-10 triggered renewed alarm about traffic and new concerns about potentially hazardous materials in manufacturing on the site during the developer’s presentation at a sparsely attended meeting of the Ahwatukee Foothills Village Planning Committee April 24.
Attorney Carolyn Oberholtzer made the pitch for a zoning change on behalf of Via West for its largely built complex on 50th Street near E. Thistle Landing Drive, just north of Chandler Boulevard, on land the developer leased for 77 years from Kyrene School District.
Although it was the VPC’s first in-person meeting since March 2020, when pandemic restrictions forced the panel to meet only virtually, only one citizen appeared to register concerns about traffic.
And the panel lacked a quorum to conduct any official business since only seven of its 15 members showed up.
Because zoning changes require a developer to go before the VPC twice anyway, panel members were able to let the presentation go forward.
It was unclear when Via West will return for a formal vote by the committee before the zoning request goes to the city Planning Commission and, eventually, City Council. Although Via West could return as soon as this month, Oberholtzer told the panel it might be June or July.
Via West wants a minor General Plan amendment and related zoning change for the 28.6-acre site.
Because the site is currently zoned Commerce Park/General Commerce Park, the developer wants a Planned Unit Development classification to expand the pool of potential tenant companies it can court for occupancy in the three buildings, which are about 40 feet high.
That expansion of potential uses provoked VPC member Darin Fisher to express concern about the companies that could lease space and the fact they would be allowed to include hazardous materials in their manufacturing processes.
And both Fisher and resident Lei Finke expressed concern over the developer’s traffic study estimate that the complex would generate 1,742 vehicle trips a day – mostly by semi-trailer trucks, according to Via West’s presentation to neighbors last fall.
The Kimley Horn traffic study said that about 200 vehicle trips would be added to both morning and evening rush hours.
Kimley Horn said the total number of trips was far less than the 2,858 daily trips that would have been generated if the site had been developed as an office complex as previously planned.
During Via West’s neighborhood meeting last year, the developer’s representatives said the trucks likely would exit the complex and head north on 50th, then turn right onto Ray Road in order to hit I-10.
Conversely, the developer’s representative said last week, trucks would likely queue up in the south bound lanes of I-10 at the Chandler Boulevard exit to turn right and then right onto 50th Street to reach the Converge Logistics Center.
All that traffic concerned resident Lei Finke, who reminded the committee that another developer is awaiting city council approval of a plan to build of a 417-unit apartment complex on 50th Street within a few hundred yards of Converge Logistics.
That developer’s traffic study estimated the complex would also generate an additional 200 trips during both rush hours every weekday.
“That brings us to an extra 400 vehicles per rush hour that we do not normally see on that three-block stretch of 50th Street,” Finke said.
Calling 50th Street “notorious for speeders” with two “quasi-blind curves” near its intersection with Thistle Landing, Finke echoed another citizen’s written remarks about the “terrible gridlock” that will be created at 50th and Ray.
Fisher also worried about traffic in the area, calling 50th and Ray one of the “two worst intersections in rush hour here.”
Noting “Phoenix doesn’t limit delivery times for these trucks,” he said there was a strong potential for 24/7 truck traffic that would likely create an annoyance for nearby households with the rumble of engines and the hiss of air brakes.
But Oberholtzer said, “These kinds of manufacturers, their schedules don’t always match 9 to 5 so sometimes they get deliveries in the evenings and the middle of the night. But most of them do daytime.”
As for congestion, she reiterated the Kimley Horn estimates that the Converge Logistics Center actually was cutting by 1,000 daily vehicle trips the traffic that the previously planned office would have generated.
And VPC member Max Masel said, “I don’t feel threatened by the amount of traffic.”
Fisher was more concerned about what would be going on inside the companies those trucks will be visiting at the Converge Logistics Center.
He noted the expanded uses allowed by the zoning change would “change materially the manufacturing capabilities on the site.”
He said that because semiconductor companies are included in that list of possible tenants, “that means you’re using some of the most toxic and dangerous chemicals available.”
“And you’re putting this type of manufacturing into one of the densest areas in Ahwatukee,” Fisher continued, adding:
“We’re giving them carte blanche with no control of the type of manufacturing that would come in there and a very broad latitude of the type of tenants that they can secure.”
While not denying that the zoning change expanded the potential uses on the site, Oberholtzer noted that a tenant handling hazardous chemicals would need additional city permits.
To get those permits, the company would be required to go through additional levels of scrutiny for safety by city fire inspectors.
Oberholtzer said the zoning classification “spells out very clearly as to hazardous materials storage, a fire review, all of the environmental quality reviews, what the limitations are. They also have noise limitations and the agencies that are in charge of those various environmental quality considerations.
“It’s not always specific, but it absolutely points you to all of those reviews and when you are doing your occupancy certification and your tenant improvements,” she continued.
“So when you know who’s going in… and if it has an ‘H coding,’ which is the hazardous materials segment of the building codes, then that triggers additional reviews and provisions for certain fire safety elements or disposal requirements – all kinds of waste disposal requirements get triggered.”
She also noted “these are shell buildings and there will be a whole ‘nother review for each of those tenants once we know who’s going in. And so that is again an extra layer of protection here in that code.”
Oberholtzer also pointed out that there
are companies in the vicinity that already engaged in the same uses that Via West is seeking for the complex.
Fisher remained adamant, saying “We haven’t tapped the brakes fast enough to say ‘I just want to make sure we have all the questions answered, all the information,’ because this is a huge change.
“It’s not a minor change. It really is pretty big,” he continued, “It is a significant change in the type of people and tenants that could then utilize this facility, so we just want to make sure we’re looking at two steps down the road.”
Oberholtzer also noted that despite the total size of the three buildings, “one tenant is not taking the entire site ."
She also said Via West has “a laser focus on what we are going to accomplish” at the site.
“We made it specific to electronics and locking systems because that is the segment of the market that we’re really focused on trying to meet that demand for. So there’s not ‘everything under the sun’ and it’s not food processing.”
She also noted the site is at least 100 feet from a residential district.
“You’re right, the city doesn’t get to pick tenants. We establish the framework for the use, Oberholtzer added. “And then the tenants have to get through the process. But what Via West is exceptionally good at – and motivated to stay that way – is fitting the right tenant mix with each other.”
“They don’t want to jeopardize one tenant,” she continued. “So that’s why this mixture of tenants is such a dance because they are trying to always have the right mix of businesses within the business park because they all co-exist together with the same rules.”
She also pointed out that while the site plan includes “about 300 parking spaces over what the city requirements are,” any overnight trucks would be parked behind a screen with a 20-foot buffer on the northern end of the site and no closer than 200 feet away from any homes.
